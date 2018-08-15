Alabama RB Najee Harris misses second straight day of practice

It’s not even remotely worrisome to the point of full-blown fretting, but there’s at least a pause for concern.
Alabama running back Najee Harris missed Monday’s practice with what is being described as a lower-body injury. Tuesday, Harris missed his second consecutive day of practice because of the same injury.
BamaCentral.com wrote that “Harris was seen before practice with his leg in a small scooter so he can keep his weight off of it.” It’s believed the sophomore suffered the injury during the Crimson Tide’s scrimmage this past Saturday.
It remains unclear how much longer Harris will be sidelined, although al.com reported the injury, which that website is saying involves one of the back’s feet, will probably sideline him for the next couple of weeks of practice. On a positive front, that same site notes that there’s a “good chance” Harris is available for the opener Sept. 1 against Louisville.
Head coach Nick Saban is not scheduled to meet again with the media until Thursday, which will likely be the next official update on Harris’ status moving forward.
Last season as a true freshman, Harris finished fourth on the Tide in rushing yards (370) and rushing touchdowns (three). He averaged more than six yards per on his 61 carries.
The good news is that, outside of Harris, ‘Bama returns two of its leading rushers from a year ago — Damien Harris (team-leading 1,000 yards) and Josh Jacobs (284) — should the other Harris’ injury linger on beyond the next couple of weeks.
Miami’s offensive line has taken a hit to its depth as the Hurricanes head into the homestretch before the start of the 2018 season.
In a press release, Miami announced that George Brown Jr. has been diagnosed with an MCL injury of unspecified severity in his right knee. As a result, the redshirt junior offensive lineman will undergo surgery this week.
While the football program stated that Brown is expected to make a full recovery, there was no timeline for a return to the playing field given.
In September of 2016, it was confirmed that Brown, a three-star member of LSU’s 2015 recruiting class, had transferred from the Tigers to the Hurricanes. After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Brown played in three games this past season.
Prior to his injury, Brown had been working as the No. 2 left tackle in summer camp.
It’s been an interesting offseason for Trey Woods, to say the least.
In late May, it was reported that the Wyoming running back would miss the entire 2018 season because of an unspecified shoulder injury. A month later, Craig Bohl acknowledged that Woods could indeed return this season, although likely not for the start of the upcoming campaign.
Fast-forward to this week, and Bohl revealed that Woods has now been shifted to the other side of the ball.
“Some things of note, we’re going to take a look at Trey Woods at defensive end,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “We think he’s got some really good athleticism. I think that is where he’ll end up staying, but we want to give him a good hard look as we go through the rest of camp. …
“We think Trey has great promise as a defensive player. He’s more of an outside linebacker, and a lot of times that is what we play with there (at defensive end). Sometimes they will have their hand in the dirt, and sometimes they’ll stand up. I thought he edge-rushed well today.”
Woods currently weighs 218 pounds, and Bohl suggested the back-turned-rush lineman will bulk up to aid in his transition to the new position.
As a true freshman last season, Woods, a two-star 2017 signee, led the Cowboys in rushing with 474 yards. He ran for a career-high 135 yards in a late-September win over Hawaii.
That certainly didn’t take long.
Earlier Tuesday, John Bonney was one of two players who it was announced had decided to transfer from Texas. Not even a few hours later, Texas Tech confirmed in a press release that Bonney had signed a financial aid agreement with the university and has been added to Kliff Kingsbury‘s football roster.
As a graduate transfer, Bonney will be eligible to play immediately in 2018 for the Red Raiders. The upcoming season will serve as the defensive back’s final year of eligibility.
“We’re excited to add a veteran defensive back with such experience like John,” Bonney’s new head coach said in a statement. “We will begin to get him acclimated with our team this afternoon, and I believe he’ll be a great addition to our defensive backs room.”
Of the 37 games in which Bonney played during his time with the Longhorns, 15 of those appearances were starting assignments. Just two of those starts, however, came during the 2017 season.
This would most certainly qualify as coming from out of the blue.
In exactly 18 days, Illinois will open the 2018 season at home in Champaign against Kent State. They’ll do so, however, without a member of Lovie Smith‘s coaching staff as the football program announced that Donnie Abraham has abruptly resigned as the Fighting Illini’s cornerbacks coach.
“Donnie informed me that he felt it was in his best interest to leave our staff,” a statement from the head coach began. “I fully support his decision and wish him the best moving forward. Our current coaching staff will absorb his responsibilities.”
Abraham spent the 2017 season, his first with the Illini, as safeties coach. He moved to cornerback this offseason after Smith adjusted his coaching staff.
This marked Abraham’s first coaching job at the collegiate level.
In his own statement, Abraham indicated that a desire to be with his son as he goes through his senior year of high school in Florida was the impetus behind the decision.
“I want to thank the University of Illinois, Josh Whitman, the athletic department and Coach Smith for opening the door and giving me an opportunity to coach in the Big Ten,” Abraham stated. “I will greatly miss the players, coaches and staff that I have had the privilege of working with this past year and a half. I know great things are on the horizon for this University and football team.
“This time away will allow me the opportunity to return to Florida and be a part of my son’s senior year in high school. Again, I wish the University of Illinois and this football program nothing but the best.