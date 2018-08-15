Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo offers health update

And now we know a little more of Mike Bobo‘s medical story.
This past Monday, Colorado State confirmed that its head football coach was hospitalized and being evaluated by medical personnel after experiencing numbness in his feet. In a statement Wednesday night, Bobo confirmed that he remains hospitalized as he’s in the midst of a multi-day treatment for peripheral neuropathy.
According to WebMD.com, “[p]eripheral neuropathy refers to the conditions that result when nerves that carry messages to and from the brain and spinal cord from and to the rest of the body are damaged or diseased.” The Mayo Clinic’s website adds that, “[as] a result of damage to your peripheral nerves, [it] often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in your hands and feet.”
Bobo did not give a timeline for a return, although he did state he has “been able to remain in close contact with our staff and watch practice film in preparation for our season opener against Hawaii.” CSU will open the season at home on Aug. 25, a little over a week from today.
Bobo is entering his fourth season as the head football coach at Colorado State. The Rams have gone 7-6 in each of the previous three seasons.