Jabrill Peppers: D.J. Durkin’s coaching style felt “extreme at times”

By Zach BarnettAug 15, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
Jabrill Peppers‘s path crossed with D.J. Durkin for but a year. Peppers was a sophomore safety for Michigan, while Durkin a first- (and only-) year defensive coordinator for the maize and blue. But three years later, Peppers didn’t have much positive to say about his former coach.

“Coach Durkin, he was a different guy, you know what I mean. His tactics were different. It felt extreme at times,” he said in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “I’m just as shocked reading all the stuff that’s going on now. I thought he was only like that because it was his first time coaching us. He was the defensive coordinator so he was just trying to get us to buy-in to how he wants his defense to play. I thought once he became a head coach that he would calm down a little bit, become more of a people person, a player’s coach.”

Durkin is now on administrative leave as three separate investigations probe into his tenure as Maryland’s head coach. Two are looking into the death of Terps offensive lineman Jordan McNair, while another — a four-person panel comprised of highly-accomplished legal minds and an unnamed former football coach — examine the culture established by Durkin. Durkin’s strength coach, Rick Court, has already resigned from his post.

And while a single interview from a former player (Peppers is now a second-year safety for the Cleveland Browns) is not likely to be entered as evidence into said probe, it certainly doesn’t help his cause. As Peppers himself alluded to, his testimony sounded consistent with the tales of Durkin’s allegedly abusive coaching style coming out of Maryland.

“It’s just the way that he goes about getting the most out of his players. Me, being from where I’m from, I didn’t like it, but at the end of the day, I knew what the overall goal was,” Peppers said.

“The way I would’ve described it was kind of like bully coaching. I don’t think he meant anything by it. It was just kind of how it comes up.”

Report: Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson to vacate post

By Zach BarnettAug 15, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson will announce in a Thursday teleconference he is “leaving” his post, according to Tim Buckley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

Benson, 67, is expected to work through the end of his contract, which expires in June. He is a career college administrator, working on the NCAA’s championship staff before beginning a near 30-year run as a conference commissioner, first with the MAC (1990-94), the WAC (1994-2012) and then the Sun Belt (2012-present). Benson is the Sun Belt’s fifth commissioner, having succeeded Wright Waters, who led the league for 13 years. Before him, current Mountain West commish Craig Thompson ran the conference from 1991-98.

Benson led the Sun Belt as it survived a raid from Conference USA, re-stocking the roster with the additions of Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Texas State. He also made the tough but necessary decision to boot Idaho and New Mexico State, anchoring the conference in its southeastern footprint.

The Sun Belt will stage its first championship game this fall, splitting into two 5-team divisions. Benson also oversaw the expansion of the Sun Belt’s bowl roster to five.

He claimed at SBC media days last month the league’s annual distribution to its schools has grown tenfold since 2014, though he declined to provide specific numbers.

“Every key indicator that can be used to evaluate the strength of a conference has indeed risen for the Sun Belt in the past four years,” Benson said last month.

Clemson student could play in opener — as Furman’s starting QB

By John TaylorAug 15, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Wait, what?

Harris Roberts graduated from Furman with a bachelor’s degree in pre-engineering while also competing to be the Paladins’ starting quarterback.  The FCS school, however, does not offer the engineering degree the player wants, so Roberts, the Greenville News writes, “is enrolled in a cooperative educational exchange program” at Clemson which allows students like Roberts “to play at one school while pursuing their desired degree at another.”

In his case, Roberts is pursuing a second bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

So, Roberts is a student at Clemson while also playing quarterback for the Furman football team.  The kicker?  Furman opens the 2018 college football season Sept. 1 with a road game against… Clemson.

From the News:

Roberts said Clemson students and professors are initially stunned when they discover why he wears a slightly different shade of purple.

“Once they figure out that I play football at Furman, they’re kind of shell-shocked,” Roberts said. “They just kind of think it’s funny that they’re going to class with someone who is going to play against them.

Clemson and Furman, separated by 30 miles or so, have met 56 times previously in football.  It’s believed this will mark the first time ever that a Furman player has played against the Tigers while attending Clemson as a student.

Last season as the primary backup to starter PJ Blazejowski, Roberts completed nine of 13 passes for 110 yards.  He also carried the ball 5 times for another 71 yards, with a long of 44.

With Blazejowski having moved on due to expired eligibility, Roberts, elected as a team captain earlier on in summer camp, is in a fight with redshirt freshman JeMar Lincoln for the starting job.  When he’s not traveling back and forth to Furman’s season-opening opponent’s campus, of course.

The Tigers, incidentally, hold a 42-10-4 edge in the all-time series, including wins in each of the last 30 games played.  The Paladins last win came way back in 1936, which was followed by a 0-0 tie the following year that served as Furman’s last non-loss before Clemson’s current 30-game winning streak kicked in.

One of FAU’s highest-rated 2018 signees won’t play for Owls

Marshall v Florida Atlantic
By John TaylorAug 15, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
A key piece of Lane Kiffin‘s 2018 recruiting puzzle is no more.

On his personal Twitter account very late Tuesday night, Charles Cameron announced that “[it is] with great regret that I inform you of my decision to not continue my education and football career at Florida Atlantic University.” Cameron gave no indication as to what his football future holds, including whether or not he’ll move on to another program.

The defensive tackle had transferred into the Owls from a Mississippi junior college earlier this offseason.

Cameron was a three-star member of FAU’s 2018 recruiting class.  Only one signee in the Owls’ class this year was rated higher than Cameron — fellow defensive tackle Marcel Southall out of a Texas junior college.

Prior to his departure, the lineman had been expected to play immediately this coming season.

Clemson, LSU announce future home-and-home series

By John TaylorAug 15, 2018, 12:19 PM EDT
The talk has officially come to fruition.

Earlier this month, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich confirmed that he had been involved in scheduling talks with several Power Five programs, including LSU.  Wednesday, both of those football programs announced a future home-and-home series pitting the ACC Tigers against the SEC Tigers.

The two teams will meet first at Memorial Stadium (aka Death Valley) in Clemson, South Carolina on August 30, 2025.  The following season, LSU will play host to Clemson Sept. 5 in Baton Rouge’s Tiger Stadium (aka Death Valley).

“The series against LSU continues the philosophy we have had at Clemson for many years of looking to add another Power 5 opponent to our schedule outside of our annual rivalry game with the University of South Carolina,” Radakovich said in a statement. “We are excited about playing a school with LSU’s rich football tradition. We know our fans will enjoy visiting Baton Rouge, and we know they will provide our renowned Clemson hospitality to the fans from LSU.”

“We have put an emphasis on bringing Power 5 teams outside of the Southeastern Conference to Tiger Stadium as often as we can,” Radakovich’s LSU counterpart, Joe Alleva, said in his statement. “It’s what we want and most importantly it’s what our fans want.”

The 2025 game will mark the first-ever regular season matchup between the two schools.  They have met in the postseason three different times — the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl, 1996 Peach Bowl and 1959 Sugar Bowl.

The SEC Tigers hold a 2-1 edge in those bowl games.