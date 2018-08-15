Miami’s George Brown set for knee surgery after MCL injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Miami’s offensive line has taken a hit to its depth as the Hurricanes head into the homestretch before the start of the 2018 season.

In a press release, Miami announced that George Brown Jr. has been diagnosed with an MCL injury of unspecified severity in his right knee. As a result, the redshirt junior offensive lineman will undergo surgery this week.

While the football program stated that Brown is expected to make a full recovery, there was no timeline for a return to the playing field given.

In September of 2016, it was confirmed that Brown, a three-star member of LSU’s 2015 recruiting class, had transferred from the Tigers to the Hurricanes. After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Brown played in three games this past season.

Prior to his injury, Brown had been working as the No. 2 left tackle in summer camp.