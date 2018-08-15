North Texas to host Von Erichs wrestling event after SMU game

Fans attending North Texas’s opener against SMU can see the beginning of what should be a big year in Season 3 under Seth Littrell and also get a heckuva nightcap.

The Mean Green will host a reunion of the First Family of North Texas Wrestling as three Von Erich offspring will stage a match after the conclusion of Mean Green-Mustangs on Sept. 1. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich, sons of Kevin Von Erich, will wrestle each other, while Lacey Von Erich, daughter of the late Kerry Von Erich, niece of Kevin and granddaughter of Fritz Von Erich, will also wrestle.

“What a day coming Sept. 1 in Texas!” Kevin Von Erich said in a statement. “My alma mater playing my dad’s alma mater on opening weekend. My two sons will be featured at the first wrestling event held at a college football game. It will be great to see my old UNT friends and teammates and wrestling friends like “Hacksaw” Jim Dugan and Bill Mercer. I can’t wait to return to my home state. God Bless Texas!”

Fritz Von Erich played football at SMU before becoming a legendary wrestler and promoter. His son, Kevin, played football at North Texas and once participated in a Von Erich family wrestling event that drew 50,000 fans to Texas Stadium.

“We are always looking for ways to make our game day environment unique and exciting,” North Texas AD Wren Baker said. “The Mean Green has deep roots with professional wrestling with connections to the Von Erichs, Bill Mercer, Stone Cold Steve Austin and others. Bringing two great traditions together to entertain fans is going to be fun. The football game vs. SMU will be the marquee match-up in Texas during opening weekend. This unique promotion adds great value for our fans and gives us a chance to honor our wrestling tradition and the Von Erich family.”

Also participating in the festivities: “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, a former SMU player and the inaugural Royal Rumble winner, “Iceman” King Parsons, the first black heavyweight champion, and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

North Texas and SMU will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 1, meaning the wrasslin’ should get under way at, oh, 11 p.m. SMU holds a 31-5-1 advantage over its neighbors to the north, including a 54-32 win last season.