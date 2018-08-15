Pair of transfers leave LSU with just two scholarship QBs

And then there were two
Earlier in the day Tuesday, rumors surfaced that, after neither showed up for practice, two LSU quarterbacks, Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse, were considering transfers from the Tigers. Tuesday night, Narcisse announced on his personal Twitter account that he has indeed pulled the trigger on a transfer.
The redshirt sophomore came to his decision “[a]fter sitting down and talking with my parents.” Narcisse wrote that he wants “a fresh start and be able to have an opportunity to showcase my Abilities.”
Just over 13 hours later, McMillan took to the same social media website to announce the same decision. McMillan pulled the trigger on a transfer after meeting with the Tigers’ coaching staff Wednesday morning.
With the departures of McMillan and Narcisse, LSU is left with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — presumptive front-runner to start and Ohio State transfer Joey Burrow; and four-star 2017 signee and last year’s primary backup Myles Brennan. There are two other quarterbacks currently listed on the Tigers’ roster — Tennessee Tech transfer sophomore Andre Sale and true freshman Jordan Loving.
There is some level of good news in the seemingly dire depth at the position as, if something were to happen to Burrow and Brennan, Sale started seven games for his former FCS school before transferring to the Tigers in January of this year. So the quarterback room has that going for them, which is nice.
As for the first of the two departed ones, Narcisse, the St. James, LA, product was a four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt last season after enrolling early as he continued to rehab significant knee injuries he sustained in high school.
McMillan, meanwhile, has already graduated from LSU. He’s thrown exactly one more pass in his collegiate career than I have, but would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if that’s the tack he takes.
The talk has officially come to fruition.
Earlier this month, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich confirmed that he had been involved in scheduling talks with several Power Five programs, including LSU. Wednesday, both of those football programs announced a future home-and-home series pitting the ACC Tigers against the SEC Tigers.
The two teams will meet first at Memorial Stadium (aka Death Valley) in Clemson, South Carolina on August 30, 2025. The following season, LSU will play host to Clemson Sept. 5 in Baton Rouge’s Tiger Stadium (aka Death Valley).
“The series against LSU continues the philosophy we have had at Clemson for many years of looking to add another Power 5 opponent to our schedule outside of our annual rivalry game with the University of South Carolina,” Radakovich said in a statement. “We are excited about playing a school with LSU’s rich football tradition. We know our fans will enjoy visiting Baton Rouge, and we know they will provide our renowned Clemson hospitality to the fans from LSU.”
“We have put an emphasis on bringing Power 5 teams outside of the Southeastern Conference to Tiger Stadium as often as we can,” Radakovich’s LSU counterpart, Joe Alleva, said in his statement. “It’s what we want and most importantly it’s what our fans want.”
The 2025 game will mark the first-ever regular season matchup between the two schools. They have met in the postseason three different times — the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl, 1996 Peach Bowl and 1959 Sugar Bowl.
The SEC Tigers hold a 2-1 edge in those bowl games.
It’s not even remotely worrisome to the point of full-blown fretting, but there’s at least a pause for concern.
Alabama running back Najee Harris missed Monday’s practice with what is being described as a lower-body injury. Tuesday, Harris missed his second consecutive day of practice because of the same injury.
BamaCentral.com wrote that “Harris was seen before practice with his leg in a small scooter so he can keep his weight off of it.” It’s believed the sophomore suffered the injury during the Crimson Tide’s scrimmage this past Saturday.
It remains unclear how much longer Harris will be sidelined, although al.com reported the injury, which that website is saying involves one of the back’s feet, will probably sideline him for the next couple of weeks of practice. On a positive front, that same site notes that there’s a “good chance” Harris is available for the opener Sept. 1 against Louisville.
Head coach Nick Saban is not scheduled to meet again with the media until Thursday, which will likely be the next official update on Harris’ status moving forward.
Last season as a true freshman, Harris finished fourth on the Tide in rushing yards (370) and rushing touchdowns (three). He averaged more than six yards per on his 61 carries.
The good news is that, outside of Harris, ‘Bama returns two of its leading rushers from a year ago — Damien Harris (team-leading 1,000 yards) and Josh Jacobs (284) — should the other Harris’ injury linger on beyond the next couple of weeks.
Miami’s offensive line has taken a hit to its depth as the Hurricanes head into the homestretch before the start of the 2018 season.
In a press release, Miami announced that George Brown Jr. has been diagnosed with an MCL injury of unspecified severity in his right knee. As a result, the redshirt junior offensive lineman will undergo surgery this week.
While the football program stated that Brown is expected to make a full recovery, there was no timeline for a return to the playing field given.
In September of 2016, it was confirmed that Brown, a three-star member of LSU’s 2015 recruiting class, had transferred from the Tigers to the Hurricanes. After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Brown played in three games this past season.
Prior to his injury, Brown had been working as the No. 2 left tackle in summer camp.
It’s been an interesting offseason for Trey Woods, to say the least.
In late May, it was reported that the Wyoming running back would miss the entire 2018 season because of an unspecified shoulder injury. A month later, Craig Bohl acknowledged that Woods could indeed return this season, although likely not for the start of the upcoming campaign.
Fast-forward to this week, and Bohl revealed that Woods has now been shifted to the other side of the ball.
“Some things of note, we’re going to take a look at Trey Woods at defensive end,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “We think he’s got some really good athleticism. I think that is where he’ll end up staying, but we want to give him a good hard look as we go through the rest of camp. …
“We think Trey has great promise as a defensive player. He’s more of an outside linebacker, and a lot of times that is what we play with there (at defensive end). Sometimes they will have their hand in the dirt, and sometimes they’ll stand up. I thought he edge-rushed well today.”
Woods currently weighs 218 pounds, and Bohl suggested the back-turned-rush lineman will bulk up to aid in his transition to the new position.
As a true freshman last season, Woods, a two-star 2017 signee, led the Cowboys in rushing with 474 yards. He ran for a career-high 135 yards in a late-September win over Hawaii.