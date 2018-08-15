Report: Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson to vacate post

Jabrill Peppers‘s path crossed with D.J. Durkin for but a year. Peppers was a sophomore safety for Michigan, while Durkin a first- (and only-) year defensive coordinator for the maize and blue. But three years later, Peppers didn’t have much positive to say about his former coach.

“Coach Durkin, he was a different guy, you know what I mean. His tactics were different. It felt extreme at times,” he said in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “I’m just as shocked reading all the stuff that’s going on now. I thought he was only like that because it was his first time coaching us. He was the defensive coordinator so he was just trying to get us to buy-in to how he wants his defense to play. I thought once he became a head coach that he would calm down a little bit, become more of a people person, a player’s coach.”

#Browns safety @JabrillPeppers played for suspended Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin while he was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015 and said this about his coaching style: pic.twitter.com/wCzyN9xxjO — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 14, 2018

Durkin is now on administrative leave as three separate investigations probe into his tenure as Maryland’s head coach. Two are looking into the death of Terps offensive lineman Jordan McNair, while another — a four-person panel comprised of highly-accomplished legal minds and an unnamed former football coach — examine the culture established by Durkin. Durkin’s strength coach, Rick Court, has already resigned from his post.

And while a single interview from a former player (Peppers is now a second-year safety for the Cleveland Browns) is not likely to be entered as evidence into said probe, it certainly doesn’t help his cause. As Peppers himself alluded to, his testimony sounded consistent with the tales of Durkin’s allegedly abusive coaching style coming out of Maryland.

“It’s just the way that he goes about getting the most out of his players. Me, being from where I’m from, I didn’t like it, but at the end of the day, I knew what the overall goal was,” Peppers said.

“The way I would’ve described it was kind of like bully coaching. I don’t think he meant anything by it. It was just kind of how it comes up.”