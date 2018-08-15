COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Oklahoma v TCU
Report: TCU loses massive DT Ross Blacklock to season-ending injury

By John TaylorAug 15, 2018, 9:04 PM EDT
TCU is indeed deep along its defensive line, but this will leave more than a little bit of a mark.

A posting on one of Ross Blacklock‘s social media accounts showed the massive defensive tackle at orthopedist’s office.  Not long after, 247Sports.com confirmed that Blacklock suffered an unspecified injury during a non-contact practice drill Tuesday.

While the specific nature of the injury isn’t yet known — it’s being reported by some media as an Achilles issue — it’s apparently severe enough that it will knock the sophomore out for the entire 2018 season.

As of yet, the football program has not commented on Blacklock’s status moving forward.

As a redshirt freshman last season, the 6-4, 329-pound Blacklock started all 14 games for the Horned Frogs.  His 6.5 tackles for loss were good for fourth on the team.

Along with Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, Blacklock was named co-Defensive Freshman of the Year at the end of the 2017 regular season.

North Texas to host Von Erichs wrestling event after SMU game

By Zach BarnettAug 15, 2018, 7:38 PM EDT
Fans attending North Texas’s opener against SMU can see the beginning of what should be a big year in Season 3 under Seth Littrell and also get a heckuva nightcap.

The Mean Green will host a reunion of the First Family of North Texas Wrestling as three Von Erich offspring will stage a match after the conclusion of Mean Green-Mustangs on Sept. 1. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich, sons of Kevin Von Erich, will wrestle each other, while Lacey Von Erich, daughter of the late Kerry Von Erich, niece of Kevin and granddaughter of Fritz Von Erich, will also wrestle.

“What a day coming Sept. 1 in Texas!” Kevin Von Erich said in a statement. “My alma mater playing my dad’s alma mater on opening weekend. My two sons will be featured at the first wrestling event held at a college football game. It will be great to see my old UNT friends and teammates and wrestling friends like “Hacksaw” Jim Dugan and Bill Mercer. I can’t wait to return to my home state. God Bless Texas!”

Fritz Von Erich played football at SMU before becoming a legendary wrestler and promoter. His son, Kevin, played football at North Texas and once participated in a Von Erich family wrestling event that drew 50,000 fans to Texas Stadium.

“We are always looking for ways to make our game day environment unique and exciting,” North Texas AD Wren Baker said. “The Mean Green has deep roots with professional wrestling with connections to the Von Erichs, Bill Mercer, Stone Cold Steve Austin and others. Bringing two great traditions together to entertain fans is going to be fun. The football game vs. SMU will be the marquee match-up in Texas during opening weekend. This unique promotion adds great value for our fans and gives us a chance to honor our wrestling tradition and the Von Erich family.”

Also participating in the festivities: “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, a former SMU player and the inaugural Royal Rumble winner, “Iceman” King Parsons, the first black heavyweight champion, and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

North Texas and SMU will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 1, meaning the wrasslin’ should get under way at, oh, 11 p.m. SMU holds a 31-5-1 advantage over its neighbors to the north, including a 54-32 win last season.

Jabrill Peppers: D.J. Durkin’s coaching style felt “extreme at times”

By Zach BarnettAug 15, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
Jabrill Peppers‘s path crossed with D.J. Durkin for but a year. Peppers was a sophomore safety for Michigan, while Durkin a first- (and only-) year defensive coordinator for the maize and blue. But three years later, Peppers didn’t have much positive to say about his former coach.

“Coach Durkin, he was a different guy, you know what I mean. His tactics were different. It felt extreme at times,” he said in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “I’m just as shocked reading all the stuff that’s going on now. I thought he was only like that because it was his first time coaching us. He was the defensive coordinator so he was just trying to get us to buy-in to how he wants his defense to play. I thought once he became a head coach that he would calm down a little bit, become more of a people person, a player’s coach.”

Durkin is now on administrative leave as three separate investigations probe into his tenure as Maryland’s head coach. Two are looking into the death of Terps offensive lineman Jordan McNair, while another — a four-person panel comprised of highly-accomplished legal minds and an unnamed former football coach — examine the culture established by Durkin. Durkin’s strength coach, Rick Court, has already resigned from his post.

And while a single interview from a former player (Peppers is now a second-year safety for the Cleveland Browns) is not likely to be entered as evidence into said probe, it certainly doesn’t help his cause. As Peppers himself alluded to, his testimony sounded consistent with the tales of Durkin’s allegedly abusive coaching style coming out of Maryland.

“It’s just the way that he goes about getting the most out of his players. Me, being from where I’m from, I didn’t like it, but at the end of the day, I knew what the overall goal was,” Peppers said.

“The way I would’ve described it was kind of like bully coaching. I don’t think he meant anything by it. It was just kind of how it comes up.”

Report: Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson to vacate post

By Zach BarnettAug 15, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson will announce in a Thursday teleconference he is “leaving” his post, according to Tim Buckley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

Benson, 67, is expected to work through the end of his contract, which expires in June. He is a career college administrator, working on the NCAA’s championship staff before beginning a near 30-year run as a conference commissioner, first with the MAC (1990-94), the WAC (1994-2012) and then the Sun Belt (2012-present). Benson is the Sun Belt’s fifth commissioner, having succeeded Wright Waters, who led the league for 13 years. Before him, current Mountain West commish Craig Thompson ran the conference from 1991-98.

Benson led the Sun Belt as it survived a raid from Conference USA, re-stocking the roster with the additions of Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Texas State. He also made the tough but necessary decision to boot Idaho and New Mexico State, anchoring the conference in its southeastern footprint.

The Sun Belt will stage its first championship game this fall, splitting into two 5-team divisions. Benson also oversaw the expansion of the Sun Belt’s bowl roster to five.

He claimed at SBC media days last month the league’s annual distribution to its schools has grown tenfold since 2014, though he declined to provide specific numbers.

“Every key indicator that can be used to evaluate the strength of a conference has indeed risen for the Sun Belt in the past four years,” Benson said last month.

Clemson student could play in opener — as Furman’s starting QB

By John TaylorAug 15, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Wait, what?

Harris Roberts graduated from Furman with a bachelor’s degree in pre-engineering while also competing to be the Paladins’ starting quarterback.  The FCS school, however, does not offer the engineering degree the player wants, so Roberts, the Greenville News writes, “is enrolled in a cooperative educational exchange program” at Clemson which allows students like Roberts “to play at one school while pursuing their desired degree at another.”

In his case, Roberts is pursuing a second bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

So, Roberts is a student at Clemson while also playing quarterback for the Furman football team.  The kicker?  Furman opens the 2018 college football season Sept. 1 with a road game against… Clemson.

From the News:

Roberts said Clemson students and professors are initially stunned when they discover why he wears a slightly different shade of purple.

“Once they figure out that I play football at Furman, they’re kind of shell-shocked,” Roberts said. “They just kind of think it’s funny that they’re going to class with someone who is going to play against them.

Clemson and Furman, separated by 30 miles or so, have met 56 times previously in football.  It’s believed this will mark the first time ever that a Furman player has played against the Tigers while attending Clemson as a student.

Last season as the primary backup to starter PJ Blazejowski, Roberts completed nine of 13 passes for 110 yards.  He also carried the ball 5 times for another 71 yards, with a long of 44.

With Blazejowski having moved on due to expired eligibility, Roberts, elected as a team captain earlier on in summer camp, is in a fight with redshirt freshman JeMar Lincoln for the starting job.  When he’s not traveling back and forth to Furman’s season-opening opponent’s campus, of course.

The Tigers, incidentally, hold a 42-10-4 edge in the all-time series, including wins in each of the last 30 games played.  The Paladins last win came way back in 1936, which was followed by a 0-0 tie the following year that served as Furman’s last non-loss before Clemson’s current 30-game winning streak kicked in.