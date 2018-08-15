Wyoming’s leading rusher in 2017 moving to defensive end

It’s been an interesting offseason for Trey Woods, to say the least.

In late May, it was reported that the Wyoming running back would miss the entire 2018 season because of an unspecified shoulder injury. A month later, Craig Bohl acknowledged that Woods could indeed return this season, although likely not for the start of the upcoming campaign.

Fast-forward to this week, and Bohl revealed that Woods has now been shifted to the other side of the ball.

“Some things of note, we’re going to take a look at Trey Woods at defensive end,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “We think he’s got some really good athleticism. I think that is where he’ll end up staying, but we want to give him a good hard look as we go through the rest of camp. …

“We think Trey has great promise as a defensive player. He’s more of an outside linebacker, and a lot of times that is what we play with there (at defensive end). Sometimes they will have their hand in the dirt, and sometimes they’ll stand up. I thought he edge-rushed well today.”

Woods currently weighs 218 pounds, and Bohl suggested the back-turned-rush lineman will bulk up to aid in his transition to the new position.

As a true freshman last season, Woods, a two-star 2017 signee, led the Cowboys in rushing with 474 yards. He ran for a career-high 135 yards in a late-September win over Hawaii.