Getty Images

Wyoming’s leading rusher in 2017 moving to defensive end

By John TaylorAug 15, 2018, 6:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been an interesting offseason for Trey Woods, to say the least.

In late May, it was reported that the Wyoming running back would miss the entire 2018 season because of an unspecified shoulder injury. A month later, Craig Bohl acknowledged that Woods could indeed return this season, although likely not for the start of the upcoming campaign.

Fast-forward to this week, and Bohl revealed that Woods has now been shifted to the other side of the ball.

“Some things of note, we’re going to take a look at Trey Woods at defensive end,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “We think he’s got some really good athleticism. I think that is where he’ll end up staying, but we want to give him a good hard look as we go through the rest of camp. …

“We think Trey has great promise as a defensive player. He’s more of an outside linebacker, and a lot of times that is what we play with there (at defensive end). Sometimes they will have their hand in the dirt, and sometimes they’ll stand up. I thought he edge-rushed well today.”

Woods currently weighs 218 pounds, and Bohl suggested the back-turned-rush lineman will bulk up to aid in his transition to the new position.

As a true freshman last season, Woods, a two-star 2017 signee, led the Cowboys in rushing with 474 yards. He ran for a career-high 135 yards in a late-September win over Hawaii.

Miami’s George Brown set for knee surgery after MCL injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 15, 2018, 7:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Miami’s offensive line has taken a hit to its depth as the Hurricanes head into the homestretch before the start of the 2018 season.

In a press release, Miami announced that George Brown Jr. has been diagnosed with an MCL injury of unspecified severity in his right knee. As a result, the redshirt junior offensive lineman will undergo surgery this week.

While the football program stated that Brown is expected to make a full recovery, there was no timeline for a return to the playing field given.

In September of 2016, it was confirmed that Brown, a three-star member of LSU’s 2015 recruiting class, had transferred from the Tigers to the Hurricanes. After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Brown played in three games this past season.

Prior to his injury, Brown had been working as the No. 2 left tackle in summer camp.

Texas Tech quickly reels in Texas transfer John Bonney

NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Texas at Texas Tech
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 14, 2018, 10:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

That certainly didn’t take long.

Earlier Tuesday, John Bonney was one of two players who it was announced had decided to transfer from Texas. Not even a few hours later, Texas Tech confirmed in a press release that Bonney had signed a financial aid agreement with the university and has been added to Kliff Kingsbury‘s football roster.

As a graduate transfer, Bonney will be eligible to play immediately in 2018 for the Red Raiders. The upcoming season will serve as the defensive back’s final year of eligibility.

“We’re excited to add a veteran defensive back with such experience like John,” Bonney’s new head coach said in a statement. “We will begin to get him acclimated with our team this afternoon, and I believe he’ll be a great addition to our defensive backs room.”

Of the 37 games in which Bonney played during his time with the Longhorns, 15 of those appearances were starting assignments. Just two of those starts, however, came during the 2017 season.

Donnie Abraham abruptly resigns as Illinois’ CBs coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 14, 2018, 9:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

This would most certainly qualify as coming from out of the blue.

In exactly 18 days, Illinois will open the 2018 season at home in Champaign against Kent State.  They’ll do so, however, without a member of Lovie Smith‘s coaching staff as the football program announced that Donnie Abraham has abruptly resigned as the Fighting Illini’s cornerbacks coach.

“Donnie informed me that he felt it was in his best interest to leave our staff,” a statement from the head coach began. “I fully support his decision and wish him the best moving forward. Our current coaching staff will absorb his responsibilities.”

Abraham spent the 2017 season, his first with the Illini, as safeties coach.  He moved to cornerback this offseason after Smith adjusted his coaching staff.

This marked Abraham’s first coaching job at the collegiate level.

In his own statement, Abraham indicated that a desire to be with his son as he goes through his senior year of high school in Florida was the impetus behind the decision.

“I want to thank the University of Illinois, Josh Whitman, the athletic department and Coach Smith for opening the door and giving me an opportunity to coach in the Big Ten,” Abraham stated. “I will greatly miss the players, coaches and staff that I have had the privilege of working with this past year and a half. I know great things are on the horizon for this University and football team.

“This time away will allow me the opportunity to return to Florida and be a part of my son’s senior year in high school. Again, I wish the University of Illinois and this football program nothing but the best.

Zach Smith spent ‘several hours’ Tuesday answering Ohio State investigators’ questions

NCAA FOOTBALL: AUG 16 Ohio State Media Day
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 14, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
3 Comments

As Ohio State’s investigation into its head football coach seemingly winds its way toward a conclusion, another noteworthy individual has taken his turn in front of those whose findings will help determine whether a search for a new coach in Columbus will need to be launched.

The attorney for former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that his client spent what was described as several hours in front of investigators Tuesday. The lawyer, Bradley Koffel, stated that Smith answered every question asked of him, adding, the Dispatch wrote, “that the lawyers conducting the interview were ‘thoroughly prepared and very exhaustive in their questioning of Zach.'”

It had been confirmed over the weekend that, after some initial uncertainty, Smith would be meeting with investigators.  Smith’s meeting came exactly one day after his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, met with the same investigative team.

As he has in the past, Zach Smith denied in that meeting earlier today that he ever abused his ex-wife, either physically or mentally, during their marriage. Courtney Smith’s estranged mother has previously backed up her former son-in-law’s version of events.

Despite it being a “very tough call,” Smith was fired by Urban Meyer on July 23 after allegations of domestic abuse, both at Florida in 2009 and again at OSU in 2015, surfaced in multiple media reports.

As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university stating in an Aug. 5 press release that the probe is expected to be completed within 14 days.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.”

How soon after the completion of the investigation, which could carry a price tag in the neighborhood of $500,000, university officials determine Meyer’s fate and announce it publicly is unknown. At this time, however, it’s strongly believed by those with knowledge of the situation that there is a very good chance that Meyer will keep his job, although he will very likely face a suspension that will cost him multiple games this season.