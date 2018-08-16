Colorado, Arizona State joining trend to expand alcohol sales at games

Pac-12 football after dark could take on a whole new meaning going forward in both Tempe and Boulder.

According to the Arizona Republic and The Denver Post, both Arizona State and Colorado are joining in on college football’s latest trend by expanding beer and wine sales to each of their respective stadiums’ general concourse areas.

“Coinciding with the reinvention of Sun Devil Stadium, and aligning with local and national sports and entertainment venues, we are continuing to enhance security measures for the safety of our fans, while also offering expanded concession options,” ASU athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “These impending enhancements, compiled with the most unique stadium setting in college football, continues to transform Sun Devil Stadium into truly a one-of-a-kind fan atmosphere.”

Both venues used to sell alcohol during games but did away with the policy for well over a decade, eventually bringing it back in limited aspects in recent seasons. For example, the Buffs installed two beer gardens in 2014 per the Post.

Now the Pac-12 South schools will join many of their league peers in opening up the taps for the majority of fans at home games. Just this offseason, Arizona, Oregon and Oregon State all expanded beer and wine sales to general seating while also making changes to entry/exit policies to help out with security as well. The moves are no doubt designed to add a new revenue stream to everybody’s coffers but the side effect of less binge drinking during games is certainly part of the equation as well.

That’s all good news to those who like to enjoy a nice beverage during games this season, especially if the Sun Devils and Buffs endure a rough outing or two at home this year.