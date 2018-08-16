Two four-star Texas freshmen ruled out for at least 2018 opener

A couple of members of Texas’ 2018 recruiting class who were supposed to contribute this season for the Longhorns this season won’t be able to do so immediately.

The UT football program confirmed Wednesday that linebacker Ayodele Adeoye and linebacker/safety DeMarvion Overshown will be sidelined for at least the Sept. 1 opener against Maryland. Both players are dealing with knee injuries they sustained during a scrimmage this past Saturday.

According to Chip Brown of 247Sports.com, Adeoyo is dealing with an MCL sprain that could keep the true freshman out for up to six weeks. Such a timeline, at least on the long end, means that Adeoyo could potentially miss games against Tulsa (Sept. 8), USC (Sept. 15) and TCU (Sept. 22) as well as the opener.

While there is no timeframe yet for Overshown’s return, the school stated in its release that both players are expected to “miss an extended period of time.”

Both Adeoyo and Overshown were four-star signees this past recruiting cycle. Per 247Sports.com‘s composite board, only three players in the Longhorns’ most recent class were rated higher than Overshown — a pair of five-star safeties in Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster as well as four-star cornerback Jalen Green.