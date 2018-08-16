COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 Texas Bowl - Texas v Missouri
Two four-star Texas freshmen ruled out for at least 2018 opener

By John TaylorAug 16, 2018, 6:44 AM EDT
A couple of members of Texas’ 2018 recruiting class who were supposed to contribute this season for the Longhorns this season won’t be able to do so immediately.

The UT football program confirmed Wednesday that linebacker Ayodele Adeoye and linebacker/safety DeMarvion Overshown will be sidelined for at least the Sept. 1 opener against Maryland.  Both players are dealing with knee injuries they sustained during a scrimmage this past Saturday.

According to Chip Brown of 247Sports.com, Adeoyo is dealing with an MCL sprain that could keep the true freshman out for up to six weeks.  Such a timeline, at least on the long end, means that Adeoyo could potentially miss games against Tulsa (Sept. 8), USC (Sept. 15) and TCU (Sept. 22) as well as the opener.

While there is no timeframe yet for Overshown’s return, the school stated in its release that both players are expected to “miss an extended period of time.”

Both Adeoyo and Overshown were four-star signees this past recruiting cycle.  Per 247Sports.com‘s composite board, only three players in the Longhorns’ most recent class were rated higher than Overshown — a pair of five-star safeties in Caden Sterns and B.J.  Foster as well as four-star cornerback Jalen Green.

Maryland board to meet Friday to discuss ’employment, discipline, demotion, removal, resignation’ of university employees

By John TaylorAug 16, 2018, 8:18 AM EDT
Things could be coming to a head in very short order at Maryland.

Wednesday night, the University of Maryland announced that it has called a special meeting of its Board of Regents Friday morning at approximately 10:05 ET.  Among the topics on the agenda to be discussed at the closed-door session are “[t]he appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of appointees, employees, or officials over whom it has jurisdiction.”

Per the school’s release, there are three reasons behind it being closed to the public:

  • To maintain confidentiality with regard to personnel matters at UMCP.
  • To maintain confidentiality with regard to a discussion concerning potential litigation against a USM institution.
  • To maintain attorney-client privilege with respect to legal advice of counsel.

Presumably, the future of head football coach D.J. Durkin will be front and center in the closed-door discussions.

At a press conference Tuesday, Maryland president Wallace Loh addressed the ongoing investigation into the death of 19-year-old Terrapins football player Jordan McNair, stating that the university “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day.” The president acknowledged that McNair’s death could’ve been prevented, but the football program’s “basically misdiagnosed the situation.”

The press conference came three days after Durkin was placed on administrative leave and not long after the attorney representing the family of deceased Terrapins football player Jordan McNair called for Durkin’s dismissal.  Thursday morning, McNair’s parents called for Durkin’s resignation during an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Durkin’s administrative leave and subsequent calls for his job stem from a damning report late last week in which it was alleged McNair was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  That same report, which led to the suspensions of members of the training staff and strength & conditioning coach as well, also detailed a “toxic” culture within the football program under Durkin, one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse.

Durkin, as well as two athletic trainers, remain on leave.  Additionally, head strength & conditioning Rick Court‘s resignation was announced earlier this week.

Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo offers health update

By John TaylorAug 15, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
And now we know a little more of Mike Bobo‘s medical story.

This past Monday, Colorado State confirmed that its head football coach was hospitalized and being evaluated by medical personnel after experiencing numbness in his feet.  In a statement Wednesday night, Bobo confirmed that he remains hospitalized as he’s in the midst of a multi-day treatment for peripheral neuropathy.

According to WebMD.com, “[p]eripheral neuropathy refers to the conditions that result when nerves that carry messages to and from the brain and spinal cord from and to the rest of the body are damaged or diseased.” The Mayo Clinic’s website adds that, “[as] a result of damage to your peripheral nerves, [it] often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in your hands and feet.”

Bobo did not give a timeline for a return, although he did state he has “been able to remain in close contact with our staff and watch practice film in preparation for our season opener against Hawaii.” CSU will open the season at home on Aug. 25, a little over a week from today.

Bobo is entering his fourth season as the head football coach at Colorado State. The Rams have gone 7-6 in each of the previous three seasons.

Report: TCU loses massive DT Ross Blacklock to season-ending injury

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Oklahoma v TCU
By John TaylorAug 15, 2018, 9:04 PM EDT
TCU is indeed deep along its defensive line, but this will leave more than a little bit of a mark.

A posting on one of Ross Blacklock‘s social media accounts showed the massive defensive tackle at orthopedist’s office.  Not long after, 247Sports.com confirmed that Blacklock suffered an unspecified injury during a non-contact practice drill Tuesday.

While the specific nature of the injury isn’t yet known — it’s being reported by some media as an Achilles issue — it’s apparently severe enough that it will knock the sophomore out for the entire 2018 season.

As of yet, the football program has not commented on Blacklock’s status moving forward.

As a redshirt freshman last season, the 6-4, 329-pound Blacklock started all 14 games for the Horned Frogs.  His 6.5 tackles for loss were good for fourth on the team.

Along with Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, Blacklock was named co-Defensive Freshman of the Year at the end of the 2017 regular season.

North Texas to host Von Erichs wrestling event after SMU game

By Zach BarnettAug 15, 2018, 7:38 PM EDT
Fans attending North Texas’s opener against SMU can see the beginning of what should be a big year in Season 3 under Seth Littrell and also get a heckuva nightcap.

The Mean Green will host a reunion of the First Family of North Texas Wrestling as three Von Erich offspring will stage a match after the conclusion of Mean Green-Mustangs on Sept. 1. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich, sons of Kevin Von Erich, will wrestle each other, while Lacey Von Erich, daughter of the late Kerry Von Erich, niece of Kevin and granddaughter of Fritz Von Erich, will also wrestle.

“What a day coming Sept. 1 in Texas!” Kevin Von Erich said in a statement. “My alma mater playing my dad’s alma mater on opening weekend. My two sons will be featured at the first wrestling event held at a college football game. It will be great to see my old UNT friends and teammates and wrestling friends like “Hacksaw” Jim Dugan and Bill Mercer. I can’t wait to return to my home state. God Bless Texas!”

Fritz Von Erich played football at SMU before becoming a legendary wrestler and promoter. His son, Kevin, played football at North Texas and once participated in a Von Erich family wrestling event that drew 50,000 fans to Texas Stadium.

“We are always looking for ways to make our game day environment unique and exciting,” North Texas AD Wren Baker said. “The Mean Green has deep roots with professional wrestling with connections to the Von Erichs, Bill Mercer, Stone Cold Steve Austin and others. Bringing two great traditions together to entertain fans is going to be fun. The football game vs. SMU will be the marquee match-up in Texas during opening weekend. This unique promotion adds great value for our fans and gives us a chance to honor our wrestling tradition and the Von Erich family.”

Also participating in the festivities: “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, a former SMU player and the inaugural Royal Rumble winner, “Iceman” King Parsons, the first black heavyweight champion, and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

North Texas and SMU will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 1, meaning the wrasslin’ should get under way at, oh, 11 p.m. SMU holds a 31-5-1 advantage over its neighbors to the north, including a 54-32 win last season.