Highest-rated 2018 Louisiana Tech signee leaves Bulldogs

This isn’t exactly optimal, either for now or on into the future.

Maureese Wren announced on his personal Twitter account Friday that he is “moving on from Louisiana Tech working on myself first to be a better person and hopefully do what I can to help another program.” Wren also apologized to Skip Holtz and his coaching staff for unspecified false claims he had made about the program.

“I just wanted to say to all the coaches I am truly sorry for making statements about the coaching staff that was not true,” the early signee wrote. “[T]hey were always honest with me and did everything they could to try to make my situation better at LA Tech.

“I made some unwise decisions through the recruiting process and a lot of mistakes at LA Tech to try to overcome the decision.”

Wren was the highest-rated member of Tech’s 2018 recruiting class, listed as a three-star prospect on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Coming out of Mesquite, Tex., that same composite board had the 6-3½, 216-pound Wren listed as the No. 26 athlete in the country and the No. 58 player at any position in the state.

Prior to signing with Tech in December of last year, Wren held Power Five offers from, among others, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas Tech, Utah and Washington. In early August of 2017, he committed to Arkansas; nearly two months later, he decommitted from the Razorbacks.