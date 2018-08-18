Miami turnover chain painted on golf cart

As previously suggested at ACC media days earlier this summer, it does appear Miami is going to continue to keep the famous turnover chain in operation this fall. If you needed any more confirmation of that being the case, take a look at a golf cart at Miami training camp, which features the Miami logo attached to an image of the signature gold turnover chain on the hood of the cart.

The photo, taken by Andrew Adelson of ESPN, sure does seem to suggest the turnover chain is a thing once again this season.

At the summer ACC media day event, head coach Mark Richt did not come out and definitively say the turnover chain would be back on the Miami sideline this season, but he certainly left the door wide open for its return in 2018. Miami was third in the nation with 31 takeaways after recording just 16 takeaways the previous season. The huge improvement in taking the football away was a big reason for Miami’s success in 2017, leading the Hurricanes to their first appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

Miami opens the 2018 season on Sunday, September 2 against LSU in Arlington, Texas.

