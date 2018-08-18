Mike Gundy no longer has an awesome mullet

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy had a nice throwback look last season with a mullet that took the college football world by storm. Sadly, the party in the back is no more.
As seen in a recent video from Oklahoma State camp, Gundy’s hair is noticeably shorter in the back, although there may still be a foundation for an eventual mullet to make a return as the season progresses.
Here’s hoping Gundy decides to not get a haircut again until the Cowboys lose a game this season. Aside from a possible threat from Boise State in Stillwater early on in the season, there is a chance Oklahoma State could string together a good number of wins heading into November. That would give Gundy plenty of time to let that party animal grow out a little more.
As previously suggested at ACC media days earlier this summer, it does appear Miami is going to continue to keep the famous turnover chain in operation this fall. If you needed any more confirmation of that being the case, take a look at a golf cart at Miami training camp, which features the Miami logo attached to an image of the signature gold turnover chain on the hood of the cart.
The photo, taken by Andrew Adelson of ESPN, sure does seem to suggest the turnover chain is a thing once again this season.
At the summer ACC media day event, head coach Mark Richt did not come out and definitively say the turnover chain would be back on the Miami sideline this season, but he certainly left the door wide open for its return in 2018. Miami was third in the nation with 31 takeaways after recording just 16 takeaways the previous season. The huge improvement in taking the football away was a big reason for Miami’s success in 2017, leading the Hurricanes to their first appearance in the ACC Championship Game.
Miami opens the 2018 season on Sunday, September 2 against LSU in Arlington, Texas.
New Mexico State is coming off its first bowl appearance in 57 years, and the Aggies are not holding back on their rare opportunity to perform with cameras from ESPN making the trip to town for a home game. In an effort to provide the best possible game-day experience and atmosphere in front of the cameras, New Mexico State is even going so far as to offer discounted tickets as low as $3 for a chance to get in the stadium for the game.
“It’s not once-in-a-lifetime but it is a once-in-a-decade opportunity for us,” New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia told The Albuquerque Journal. “We’re making a few sacrifices for this game, but considering we have a chance to showcase our program to 80 million eyeballs, we’ll risk it.”
Of course, that is a potential max audience of 80 million eyeballs, which comes out to 40 million potential viewers. Odds are the New Mexico State home game vs. Wyoming won’t draw quite that kind of audience in Week 0, but there is no harm in trying to capitalize on the rare opportunity to showcase your program on this kind of national stage.
The tickets being offered as low as $3 come with a slight catch, however. Those wishing to purchase those tickets are asked to commit to bringing a group that will use 100 tickets at the low discount price. For a one-time event, it’s a solid promotion for a program that could use all the help it can get to attract some attention and enthusiasm.
New Mexico State has not hosted a game appearing on an ESPN network since 2009. Next weekend’s game will air on ESPN2, New Mexico State’s first appearance on the network since 2007, according to The Albuquerque Journal.
This will be the first season New Mexico State will play as an independent at the FBS level after leaving the Sun Belt Conference after last season. Idaho also left the Sun Belt Conference and will begin playing at the FCS level this fall. The Aggies hope to be able to manage at the FBS level, and opening at home against a team from the Mountain West Conference is an opportunity to show the Aggies are intent on improving from last year’s 7-6 record.
New Mexico State hosts Wyoming on Saturday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson has named his starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs in 2018. Shawn Robinson was named the starting quarterback for TCU’s season opener.
Robinson appeared in six games as a freshman last season for TCU. In that limited playing time, Robinson completed 13 of 27 pass attempts for 184 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. An ability to protect the football in training camp this summer was a deciding factor in Robinson winning the starting job.
The former three-star dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017 was largely expected to be named the starting quarterback by Patterson, but now it has become official and TCU can move forward preparing for the season knowing who will be leading the offense. Although Robinson has been named the starter, Patterson has said Michael Collins, a transfer from Penn, will get some playing time in the season opener against Southern, which makes sense and should also have been expected.
TCU opens the 2018 season against Southern on September 1.
LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested Friday and booked for second-degree battery. The charge stems from multiple alleged incidents involving Drake and his ex-girlfriend that occurred sometime between April of 2017 and June of this year, according to various reports. LSU has officially suspended Davis in response to the arrest.
According to a report from WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Davis was accused of breaking one of the woman’s ribs in an incident in April as well as strangling, punching, and ribbing an earring from her ear during an incident this past June. Davis is also accused of texting the woman with a message saying “I might kill you.”
The woman is an LSU student. The incidents were reported to LSU Police on Thursday and an unnamed LSU official relayed the information to the authorities.
Davis was LSU’s sixth-leading receiver in 2017 as a sophomore with 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just three receptions in 13 games. He was expected to be stepping up his role in the offense this season following some recent graduations. How this impacts his playing time and association with LSU will be determined at a later time as LSU will allow the legal process to play out (which is the norm for these types of situations).
It has been a busy time for LSU roster news. Just recently, defensive back Kristian Fulton had his two-year suspension upheld by the NCAA, linebacker Tyler Taylor was arrested for a pawn shop burglary and suspended, and starting right guard Ed Ingram was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. Throw in some transfer news that has come out of the LSU program recently and it is safe to say head coach Ed Orgeron has had to deal with some roster management leading up to the start of the 2018 season.
LSU opens the 2018 season on Sunday, September 2 against Miami in Arlington, Texas.