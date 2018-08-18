New Mexico State selling tickets as low as $3 for first home game on national TV in a decade

New Mexico State is coming off its first bowl appearance in 57 years, and the Aggies are not holding back on their rare opportunity to perform with cameras from ESPN making the trip to town for a home game. In an effort to provide the best possible game-day experience and atmosphere in front of the cameras, New Mexico State is even going so far as to offer discounted tickets as low as $3 for a chance to get in the stadium for the game.

“It’s not once-in-a-lifetime but it is a once-in-a-decade opportunity for us,” New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia told The Albuquerque Journal. “We’re making a few sacrifices for this game, but considering we have a chance to showcase our program to 80 million eyeballs, we’ll risk it.”

Of course, that is a potential max audience of 80 million eyeballs, which comes out to 40 million potential viewers. Odds are the New Mexico State home game vs. Wyoming won’t draw quite that kind of audience in Week 0, but there is no harm in trying to capitalize on the rare opportunity to showcase your program on this kind of national stage.

The tickets being offered as low as $3 come with a slight catch, however. Those wishing to purchase those tickets are asked to commit to bringing a group that will use 100 tickets at the low discount price. For a one-time event, it’s a solid promotion for a program that could use all the help it can get to attract some attention and enthusiasm.

New Mexico State has not hosted a game appearing on an ESPN network since 2009. Next weekend’s game will air on ESPN2, New Mexico State’s first appearance on the network since 2007, according to The Albuquerque Journal.

This will be the first season New Mexico State will play as an independent at the FBS level after leaving the Sun Belt Conference after last season. Idaho also left the Sun Belt Conference and will begin playing at the FCS level this fall. The Aggies hope to be able to manage at the FBS level, and opening at home against a team from the Mountain West Conference is an opportunity to show the Aggies are intent on improving from last year’s 7-6 record.

New Mexico State hosts Wyoming on Saturday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

