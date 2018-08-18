TCU names Shawn Robinson starting QB

TCU head coach Gary Patterson has named his starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs in 2018. Shawn Robinson was named the starting quarterback for TCU’s season opener.

Robinson appeared in six games as a freshman last season for TCU. In that limited playing time, Robinson completed 13 of 27 pass attempts for 184 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. An ability to protect the football in training camp this summer was a deciding factor in Robinson winning the starting job.

The former three-star dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017 was largely expected to be named the starting quarterback by Patterson, but now it has become official and TCU can move forward preparing for the season knowing who will be leading the offense. Although Robinson has been named the starter, Patterson has said Michael Collins, a transfer from Penn, will get some playing time in the season opener against Southern, which makes sense and should also have been expected.

TCU opens the 2018 season against Southern on September 1.

