Alabama ranked No. 1 in AP Top 25 preseason poll for third straight year

Defending national champion Alabama landed the top spot on the AP Top 25 preseason poll, it was announced on Monday. The Crimson Tide pulled in 42 first-place votes to pull away for the top spot in the first AP top 25 of the 2018 college football season.
This is the third consecutive season Alabama will start the year ranked on top of the AP preseason Top 25, marking just the second time in AP poll history a team has accomplished that feat.
Two College Football Playoff participants from last season follow Alabama. No. 2 Clemson received 18 first-place votes and No. 3 Georgia finished in third place in the preseason poll with no first-place votes. Big Ten favorites came next with No. 4 Wisconsin picking up one first-place vote and Ohio State checking in at No. 5. The rest of the top 10 consisted of No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Auburn and No. 10 Penn State.
Last year’s Group of Five representative in the New Years Six lineup, UCF, was ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll, followed by Mountain West Conference favorite Boise State.
Here is the full preseason AP Top 25 for the 2018 season;
- Alabama (42 first-place votes)
- Clemson (18)
- Georgia
- Wisconsin (1)
- Ohio State
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- Auburn
- Penn State
- Michigan State
- Notre Dame
- Stanford
- Michigan
- USC
- TCU
- West Virginia
- Mississippi State
- Florida State
- Virginia Tech
- UCF
- Boise State
- Texas
- Oregon
- LSU
He didn’t have a scholarship. It didn’t matter. Zack Annexstad will be the starting quarterback at Minnesota this season.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck made the quarterback announcement on Monday, making Annexstad the rare walk on to win a starting job at a power conference. So, will he be the next Baker Mayfield? Let’s slow down just a bit on that one.
Annexstad was a two-star recruit in Minnesota’s Class of 2018. The pro-style quarterback had to walk-on though as Minnesota used scholarships in other positions to enhance the depth on the roster as Fleck continues to build a foundation for the future of the program. But the IMG Academy product held some other offers from FBS programs, including Pitt, Cincinnati, Southern Miss, and Western Kentucky according to his Rivals profile.
In early June, Minnesota’s quarterback depth took a hit when Vic Viramontes transferred shortly after joining the program as a JUCO transfer. The abrupt loss of Viramontes left Minnesota with four quarterbacks lacking experience. Now, Minnesota’s quarterback potential is a bit unknown going in, but Fleck will not be shy about spreading enthusiasm about his new starting quarterback at any given opportunity.
Minnesota opens the 2018 season on Thursday, August 30 at home against New Mexico State.
Ohio State’s Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting Wednesday morning to discuss what is being described as “personnel matters related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer. It will be at this time the investigative team will share its findings to the board, which will be used to determine what happens next at Ohio State with possible regard to the future of Meyer as head coach of the Buckeyes. The meeting is scheduled for August 22 at 9 AM at Ohio State’s Longaberger Alumni House.
For now, this is the only update on the situation and it remains to be seen what this means for Meyer and his future. The future of athletics director Gene Smith will also be under a microscope following allegations, including from Meyer and former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, that Gene Smith was aware of the allegations of domestic abuse by the former assistant coach.
Speculating either way on this would be unwise without insight on what exactly was discussed and discovered by the team leading the investigation into Meyer after Meyer was accused of withholding information about Zach Smith’s behavior with his wife. However, it is fair to assume we will get some concrete answers to some lingering questions on Wednesday, for better or worse.
Ohio State wrapped up its investigation process over the weekend, and an update was expected to happen shortly after the investigation process wrapped up. The reason for waiting a couple of days may be to ensure trustee members will be available and any information received in the investigation process has time to be sorted and prepared as best as possible.
So, in brief, no decisions are being made today. Check back on Wednesday.
From the moment Shea Patterson was officially cleared to play college football at No. 14 Michigan this season, he was the most likely candidate to win the starting job at quarterback for the Wolverines. With the season opener coming up next week, head coach Jim Harbaugh has made that official. Patterson is Michigan’s starting quarterback.
Speaking to a group of Michigan supporters at a luncheon on Monday, Harbaugh provided the confirmation about his quarterback decision. Media members following the Michigan program followed up to confirm that decision was final. Harbaugh reportedly informed the team of the decision earlier in the day.
Patterson is expected to be a solid upgrade that could improve the entire offense as a whole. Last season at Ole Miss, Patterson played in seven games and passed for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Michigan’s three quarterbacks last season (John O’Korn, Brandon Peters, Wilton Speight) combined for 2,226 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
Improving the Michigan offense will be essential if Michigan is going to make a run in the Big Ten this season. The defense is expected to be among the best in the Big Ten, and arguably the nation, so if the offense can get just a small bit of improvement across the field, Michigan could be a team to keep an eye on if all goes according to plan for Harbaugh and the Wolverines.
Patterson will make his Michigan debut on the road in South Bend against No. 12 Notre Dame on September 1.
Just recently, Miami was among the schools partnering with Adidas to show off the brand new uniforms for the new college football season using an updated uniform template from Adidas. But Miami and Adidas had something special to reveal a little bit later.
On Monday, Miami pulled back the curtain on a brand new uniform that was designed to be environmentally conscious by using repurposed and recycled materials. The uniforms are in partnership with Parley For The Oceans, which focuses on protecting ocean water and raising awareness of how much plastic gets deposited in the oceans every year.
“Our players and staff are excited to wear the new Adidas Parley jerseys and gear for our season opener. We’re also excited that Adidas and Parley are teaming up with UM to help promote sustainability around the world,” Miami head coach Mark Richt said in a released statement. “Community service has always been an integral part of our football program, and this partnership with Adidas and Parley helps us continue those efforts.”
Built off the foundation of the new Adidas Primeknit template, Miami’s “The U’S” uniform is highlighted by an accented pattern on the numbering, sleeves, and pants. From a distance, you may not be able to tell the difference between this uniform and Miami’s standard home uniform. A closer inspection may be required to see the finer details of this particular design.
Miami will wear these special uniforms for the season opener on September 2 against LSU in Arlington, Texas. The uniforms will be auctioned off to raise money to support the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.