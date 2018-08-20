The Cactus Bowl is now the Cheez-It Bowl

The Cactus Bowl has a new name, and it’s kind of cheesy. The bowl game is now sponsored by and named after Cheez-It.

The Cheez-It Bowl will take over in Phoenix with a matchup between the Big 12 and Pac-12. That conference matchup has been the main matchup for the game in recent years, starting in 2015 with Oklahoma State and Washington. The Big 12 vs. Pac-12 matchup has occurred in the game in the 2014, 2015, and 2017 seasons. Boise State filled a vacancy in the bowl game in the 2016 season with the Pac-12 leaving a spot open.

Cheez-It Bowl is the new name of the Cactus Bowl. Game matches Big 12 vs. Pac-12 on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/5nTiXxNW4Z — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) August 20, 2018

The Cheez-It Bowl is the game that started off as the Copper Bowl and has taken on a number of different corporate sponsorships over the years including Domino’s, Insight.com, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Motel 6 as well as a couple of others. The game has been played without a sponsorship namesake since the 2014 season after Buffalo Wild Wings dropped the game after the 2013 season. TicketCity was the sponsor for the game in 2014 and Motel 6 carried the lead sponsorship for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Cheez-It Bowl will be played on December 26 at 9 p.m. ET in Chase Field, home to Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

