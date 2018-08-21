Lingering effects of devastating 2016 knee injury forces Michigan’s Grant Newsome to retire

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the player himself stated, not all stories have a happy ending.

Michigan offensive lineman Grant Newsome sustained a serious knee injury in early October of 2016 and spent 38 days in the hospital, including more than a week in intensive care, as doctors fought to save his leg. Newsome missed the entire 2017 season as he recovered from the devastating injury, and then was sidelined for spring practice this year as he still awaited medical clearance to resume playing football.

Optimistic of a return in early May, Newsome instead announced Monday that he will be forced to retire from the sport. Newsome’s injuries included a dislocated knee, fractured tibia, three torn knee ligaments as well as significant and extensive nerve damage in the area, and the latter issue is what in very large part foiled Newsome’s comeback attempts.

“Despite the near-miraculous healing in the knee, the totality of the injury was too much,” Newsome wrote in his Twitter missive, “as some recent secondary injuries coupled with the fragile nature of a vascular graph have made the risk of playing football again one that is too great for me to accept. …

“One day I will be able to play catch with my kids, to chase after them as they learn to ride a bicycle, to stand on my own two feet and applaud them at their graduation.”

— Grant Newsome (@grant_newsome) August 20, 2018

Newsome plans to remain with the Wolverines as a student coach, working with U-M’s tight ends. He will also enroll in graduate school and work toward earning his Master’s degree.

Prior to the injury, Newsome, a four-star 2015 signee, started the first five games of the 2016 season at left tackle after starting one game as a freshman in 2015.