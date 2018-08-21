Michigan’s Deron Irving-Bey transfers to Central Michigan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas would like to play Texas A&M at some point down the road. Tom Herman will tell you that. So will Chris Del Conte. Problem is, “down the road” keeps getting pushed, well, down the road.

The Longhorns are all booked up through 2027 and, according to Chip Brown of Horns247, more elite non-conference series are on the way.

Brown reported Tuesday that Texas is in discussions to play Georgia, most likely in 2028-29, and Penn State and Clemson, with a 2030-31 series against the Nittany Lions looking most likely. Writes Brown:

Texas officials have had discussions with Clemson, an opponent the Longhorns have never faced, about a possible home-and-home in 2030 and 2031, the source said. But UT might be closer to a deal to play home-and-home with Penn State in 2030 and 2031, the source said.

As of right now, neither UT nor A&M has a marquee non-conference opponent on the docket for 2028 or beyond:

Texas Future Non-Conference Opponents

2019: vs. LSU

2020: at LSU

2021: at Arkansas

2022: vs. Alabama

2023: at Alabama

2024: at Michigan

2025: Ohio State

2026: at Ohio State

2027: Michigan

Texas A&M Future Non-Conference Opponents

2019: at Clemson

2020: Colorado

2021: at Colorado

2022: Miami

2023: at Miami

2024: Notre Dame

2025: at Notre Dame

2026: Arizona State

2027: at Arizona State

Texas and Georgia have played four times previously. The Longhorns won the first three but the Bulldogs took the most consequential meeting, a 10-9 victory in the 1984 Cotton Bowl that, thanks to No. 5 Miami’s upset of No. 1 Nebraska in the Orange Bowl later that New Year’s Day, cost No. 2 Texas its fourth national championship, instead allowing the upstart Hurricanes to win their first of four national titles over the next nine seasons.

Penn State holds a 3-2 advantage over Texas, including the most recent meeting, a 39-15 whipping in the 1997 Fiesta Bowl. Texas and Clemson have never played.