Battling for starting QB job, David Moore decides to leave Memphis

Over the weekend, Mike Norvell said he didn’t know when he’d make a decision on Memphis’ starting quarterback. Tuesday, the decision was seemingly made for him.

David Moore confirmed to the Memphis Commercial Appeal that he has decided to leave the Tigers football team. The redshirt sophomore gave no specific reason for his decision.

“My time in Memphis has been very educational,” Moore told the Commercial Appeal in a text message. “I have grown and gotten better exponentially as a player and person. I’m extremely grateful for Memphis and this was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. But I am also excited about an opportunity.”

With Moore’s decision, Brady White will open the 2018 season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. White came to Memphis as a graduate transfer from Arizona State this past January.

Moore was a three-star 2016 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman. Last season as starter Riley Ferguson‘s primary backup, Moore completed seven of his 10 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. The Georgia native also ran for 47 yards on eight carries.