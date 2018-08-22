Battling for starting QB job, David Moore decides to leave Memphis

“My time in Memphis has been very educational,” Moore told the Commercial Appeal in a text message. “I have grown and gotten better exponentially as a player and person. I’m extremely grateful for Memphis and this was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. But I am also excited about an opportunity.”
Moore was a three-star 2016 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman. Last season as starter Riley Ferguson‘s primary backup, Moore completed seven of his 10 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. The Georgia native also ran for 47 yards on eight carries.
Wisconsin WR Danny Davis could face charges, suspension stemming from Quintez Cephus situation
Davis was named in the criminal complaint filed against Cephus, with police alleging that Davis “took at least one photo of one of the women involved,” the Journal Sentinel wrote. Cephus and Davis are roommates at UW.
From the newspaper’s report:
Under state law regarding representations for depicting nudity, an individual can be charged with a felony if he or she “captures an intimate representation without the consent of the person depicted under circumstances in which he or she has a reasonable expectation of privacy, if the person knows or has a reason to know that the person who is depicted in the reproduction did not consent.
Dane County (WI) District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, when asked by the LaCrosse Tribune if Davis might face charges, said, “I don’t think I can answer that right now.”
In addition to potential criminal charges, Davis could also be suspended by the football program. Cephus has already been indefinitely suspended by the team.
Last season, Davis was fourth on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (418). He was tied for second with five receiving touchdowns. Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.
Both Cephus and Davis entered summer camp as the Badgers’ starting wide receivers.
Kansas will have a familiar face under center when it opens the 2018 season.
Tuesday, Kansas confirmed that Peyton Bender will start at quarterback for KU in the opener against FCS Nicholls State Sept. 1. The fifth-year senior had been engaged in a competition throughout the offseason with redshirt junior Carter Stanley and junior college transfer Miles Kendrick.
Bender opened the 2017 season as the Jayhawks starter as well.
A year ago, Bender, a transfer from Washington State via a Mississippi JUCO, started eight of the 10 games in which he played for the Big 12 school. The 6-1, 190-pounder completed 148-of-273 passes for 1,609 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2017. The Jayhawks were 1-7 in Bender’s starts, with the season-opening win over an FCS school accounting for KU’s the only victory of the season.
Stanley, incidentally, started the other four games Bender didn’t. He had a career-high 418 yards passing in a 10-point loss to Kansas State in late October.
Not surprisingly, Sgt. Schultz showed up at the podium in College Station Tuesday night.
Earlier in the day Tuesday, a report surfaced in which Arizona’s Santino Marchiol, a transfer from Texas A&M, is seeking a waiver from the NCAA that would give him immediate eligibility with the Wildcats in 2018 if granted. The details of Marchiol’s waiver application, though, are what’s causing some significant waves on multiple fronts as the linebacker is claiming, as a partial basis for his appeal, that an A&M assistant coach gave him hundreds of dollars in cash this past spring that was to be used to entertain Aggie recruits on unofficial visits. Additionally, Marchiol alleged that the A&M coaching staff, under new head coach Jimbo Fisher, flouted NCAA bylaws in regards to summer workouts as well as alluding to the mishandling of injuries.
Following practice Friday, Fisher was asked about accusations contained in the report that, if pursued and proven, could result in NCAA violations and potential, albeit minor, penalties for the football program.
A&M's Jimbo Fisher told local reporters he hadn't read @DanWolken's story, allegations from Santino Marchiol: 'I don't know anything about it, so I can't comment on it.' pic.twitter.com/UBnI2ip44C
The college football offseason is a time of transition in what can be a volatile business with very little job security. That’s true for the coaches and, apparently, the commercial pitch men. Dr. Pepper, one of the leading ad buyers in college football and a lead sponsor of the College Football Playoff, shelved its concession salesman Larry Culpepper (played by Jim Connor) after four seasons.
“Larry Culpepper has been a great part of our Dr Pepper college football sponsorship for the past four years and has helped us delight fans throughout the season. With the renewal of our college football sponsorship, we’ve decided to take our football-related advertising in a new creative direction and are planning an all-new campaign this season,” a Dr. Pepper spokesperson told Ad Agein May.
The new campaign is now out, and the soft drink brand has replaced one over-the-top character with another. Exit, Larry Culpepper. Enter, Les Miles. Also making cameos are College Football Hall of Famers Brian Bosworth and Eddie George.
The former Oklahoma State and LSU head coach and current aspiring actor makes a cameo in Dr. Pepper’s new “Fanville” universe that will surely have you begging for mercy by the first of October.
If you didn’t notice the first time around, make sure you rewind to the 49-second mark and check out the bag Miles snacks out of.