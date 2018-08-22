Former A&M QB calls out former A&M LB who brought accusations against Jimbo Fisher’s staff

On Tuesday, former Texas A&M linebacker Santino Marchiol brought forth a number of accusations against Jimbo Fisher‘s staff, saying he was directed to break recruiting rules by accepting hundreds of dollars in cash to host recruits, that A&M coaches directly oversaw summer workouts and 7-on-7 practices outside the NCAA’s bylaws and that A&M trainers and other off-the-field staff put him in danger by not properly treating his ankle injury.

The catch here is that Marichol brought forth those accusations through a loophole the NCAA provided in its new transfer rules. Marichol essentially argued that he deserves a waiver to be immediately eligible at Arizona (he redshirted in 2017) because of the conditions he endured at Texas A&M.

And at least one former Aggie isn’t having any of it.

Can’t speak for all the accusations but my initial response to this is: Dude you’re embarrassing yourself,” tweeted former Aggies quarterback Trevor Knight. “Appears as though you’re attempting to throw everyone under the bus for your lack of success. Just put your head down and get get to work.”

Knight was a graduate transfer to Texas A&M for the 2016 season, in which he completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 2,432 yards with 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions, helping the Aggies to an 8-5 season. He spent 2017 on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals and has signed a contract with the San Antonio franchise of the Association of American Football.

All this to say: Knight has not been in College Station at the same time as Marchiol, and was not coached by Fisher’s staff.

To be sure, he’s not the only Aggie thinking such a thought about Marchiol, but he is the first to put his name to it.