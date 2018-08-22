Former A&M QB calls out former A&M LB who brought accusations against Jimbo Fisher’s staff

On Tuesday, former Texas A&M linebacker Santino Marchiol brought forth a number of accusations against Jimbo Fisher‘s staff, saying he was directed to break recruiting rules by accepting hundreds of dollars in cash to host recruits, that A&M coaches directly oversaw summer workouts and 7-on-7 practices outside the NCAA’s bylaws and that A&M trainers and other off-the-field staff put him in danger by not properly treating his ankle injury.
The catch here is that Marichol brought forth those accusations through a loophole the NCAA provided in its new transfer rules. Marichol essentially argued that he deserves a waiver to be immediately eligible at Arizona (he redshirted in 2017) because of the conditions he endured at Texas A&M.
And at least one former Aggie isn’t having any of it.
Can’t speak for all the accusations but my initial response to this is: Dude you’re embarrassing yourself,” tweeted former Aggies quarterback Trevor Knight. “Appears as though you’re attempting to throw everyone under the bus for your lack of success. Just put your head down and get get to work.”
Knight was a graduate transfer to Texas A&M for the 2016 season, in which he completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 2,432 yards with 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions, helping the Aggies to an 8-5 season. He spent 2017 on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals and has signed a contract with the San Antonio franchise of the Association of American Football.
All this to say: Knight has not been in College Station at the same time as Marchiol, and was not coached by Fisher’s staff.
To be sure, he’s not the only Aggie thinking such a thought about Marchiol, but he is the first to put his name to it.
A total of eight Rutgers players are facing charges for their part in a scheme to commit credit card fraud, according to a report from NJ.com.
Sophomore linebacker Brendan DeVera and defensive back K.J. Gray are, according to authorities, believed to be the ringleaders of the scheme, which accumulated roughly $11,000 in fraudulent charges. DeVera and Gray were charged with credit-card fraud and money laundering. Both were booted from the team on July 11.
The pair’s alleged accomplices are redshirt junior linebacker Malik Dixon, redshirt freshman defensive back Naijee Jones, redshirt freshman defensive back Edwin Lopez, senior defensive back Kobe Marfo, sophomore linebacker C.J. Onyechi and redshirt freshman linebacker Syhiem Simmons. All eight players played defense, and all eight were expected to be contributors this year. Those six players were missing from the Scarlet Knights’ roster as the team opened fall camp.
Instead, those six face charges of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, a lesser charge than what DeVera and Gray face, and are due in Middlesex County Superior Court on Sept. 13. All accused players were expected to turn themselves in to authorities, according to the report.
“We are very disappointed and frustrated,” Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs said in a statement. “We have been working extremely hard to build a culture of excellence across the department and this news detracts from the great strides we have made. We will continue that work.”
In addition to DeVera and Gray, Simmons and Lopez have also left the team and the school. The other four remain in enrolled and school and a decision won’t be made on their status as Rutgers students until the Sept. 13 court date, a school official told NJ.com.
Wisconsin’s receiving corps has officially taken a one-two punch to the gut.
Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin announced that wide receiver Danny Davis has been suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season. The suspension means Davis will miss the opener against Western Kentucky as well as the Week 2 matchup with New Mexico before returning for the Sept. 15 game against BYU.
All three of those games will be played in Madison.
“Based on the information I have available to me at this time, I have decided to suspend Danny Davis for the first two games of the season,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “Should further information become available that warrants a reevaluation of the length of the suspension, I will assess that information. We have a high standard of conduct within our football program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard.”
Davis will be permitted to practice with the team during the course of his suspension.
The suspension stems from Davis being named in a criminal complaint filed against fellow Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus. Cephus, who has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team, was charged Monday with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony assault after very loudly proclaiming his innocence over the weekend.
In the complaint, it’s alleged that Davis took at least one photo of one of the women involved in the alleged assaults.
Last season, Davis was fourth on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (418). He was tied for second with five receiving touchdowns. Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.
Both Cephus and Davis entered summer camp as the Badgers’ starting wide receivers.
A none-too-surprising name officially sits atop Oklahoma’s depth chart as QB1.
The Sooners posted a tweet to its official Twitter account Wednesday afternoon confirming that, as expected, Kyler Murray has been named as OU’s starting quarterback. Murray had been engaged in a competition with Austin Kendall throughout the offseason to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as the starter.
Kendall will serve as Murray’s primary backup.
“Kyler did a really nice job in camp,” head coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “It was really a great competition between Austin and him, one that we carried on longer than maybe even we expected because of how well both guys played. There weren’t a lot of differentiating factors in the end because both did play so well and so efficiently, but just felt like from an overall perspective that Kyler was just a little bit ahead.
“We feel like we’ve got a great quarterback tandem there and we’re really proud of the way that Austin has improved through the redshirt year last year and during camp. We’re excited for Kyler and his opportunity and the team looks forward to getting ready for FAU.”
A four-star member of Texas A&M’s 2015 recruiting class, Murray was rated as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. In December of 2015, Murray opted to transfer from the Aggies to the Sooners.
After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Murray served as the primary backup to the Heisman Trophy-winning Mayfield. In mostly mop-up duty — he did start one game because of Mayfield’s one-series suspension — Murray completed 18-of-21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns this past season for the Sooners. He added 142 yards on the ground for good measure.
In June, Murray was taken ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the Major League Baseball amateur draft. Shortly thereafter, Murray signed a contract with the A’s that not only included a $5 million bonus but also contains a provision that allows him to play college football in 2018 before shifting his focus to baseball in 2019. Murray’s agent confirmed earlier this month that this will be his client’s last season in college football.
As the esteemed Lt. Frank Drebin once advised, move on. Nothing to see here. Please disperse.
Reports surfaced Tuesday Texas Tech running back Da’Leon Ward had been arrested on a felony theft charge. The charge stemmed from a university police department investigation into the theft of three cell phones last November and resulted in Ward being indicted this past June.
Wednesday, however, Ward’s attorney took to Twitter to reveal that the case against his client has been dismissed. In the “Motion to Dismiss” posted by Tray Payne, it was written that “[t]he interest of justice cannot be served through further proceedings in this matter.”
No further explanation was given.
“I’m sorry the young man got arrested,” Lubbock County District Attorney Matt Powell told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “He should have never been arrested, the case should have never been filed.”
There has been no comment thus far from Tech on either of the developments that have surfaced over the last 24 hours.
In 2016, Ward led the Red Raiders in rushing with 428 yards, becoming the first freshman in nearly two decades to lead the team in that category. He took a redshirt in 2017 as he attempted to get his academic and personal houses in order.