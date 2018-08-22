Getty Images

Kyler Murray named Oklahoma’s starting QB

By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
A none-too-surprising name officially sits atop Oklahoma’s depth chart as QB1.

The Sooners posted a tweet to its official Twitter account Wednesday afternoon confirming that, as expected, Kyler Murray has been named as OU’s starting quarterback.  Murray had been engaged in a competition with Austin Kendall throughout the offseason to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as the starter.

Kendall will serve as Murray’s primary backup.

“Kyler did a really nice job in camp,” head coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “It was really a great competition between Austin and him, one that we carried on longer than maybe even we expected because of how well both guys played. There weren’t a lot of differentiating factors in the end because both did play so well and so efficiently, but just felt like from an overall perspective that Kyler was just a little bit ahead.

“We feel like we’ve got a great quarterback tandem there and we’re really proud of the way that Austin has improved through the redshirt year last year and during camp. We’re excited for Kyler and his opportunity and the team looks forward to getting ready for FAU.”

A four-star member of Texas A&M’s 2015 recruiting class, Murray was rated as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  In December of 2015, Murray opted to transfer from the Aggies to the Sooners.

After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Murray served as the primary backup to the Heisman Trophy-winning Mayfield.  In mostly mop-up duty — he did start one game because of Mayfield’s one-series suspension — Murray completed 18-of-21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns this past season for the Sooners.  He added 142 yards on the ground for good measure.

In June, Murray was taken ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.  Shortly thereafter, Murray signed a contract with the A’s that not only included a $5 million bonus but also contains a provision that allows him to play college football in 2018 before shifting his focus to baseball in 2019.  Murray’s agent confirmed earlier this month that this will be his client’s last season in college football.

Wisconsin suspends starting WR Danny Davis for first two games

By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Wisconsin’s receiving corps has officially taken a one-two punch to the gut.

Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin announced that wide receiver Danny Davis has been suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season.  The suspension means Davis will miss the opener against Western Kentucky as well as the Week 2 matchup with New Mexico before returning for the Sept. 15 game against BYU.

All three of those games will be played in Madison.

“Based on the information I have available to me at this time, I have decided to suspend Danny Davis for the first two games of the season,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “Should further information become available that warrants a reevaluation of the length of the suspension, I will assess that information. We have a high standard of conduct within our football program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard.”

Davis will be permitted to practice with the team during the course of his suspension.

The suspension stems from Davis being named in a criminal complaint filed against fellow Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus.  Cephus, who has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team, was charged Monday with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony assault after very loudly proclaiming his innocence over the weekend.

In the complaint, it’s alleged that Davis took at least one photo of one of the women involved in the alleged assaults.

Last season, Davis was fourth on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (418). He was tied for second with five receiving touchdowns. Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.

Both Cephus and Davis entered summer camp as the Badgers’ starting wide receivers.

Felony theft charge dismissed against Texas Tech RB Da’Leon Ward

NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 25 TFBI Shootout - Baylor v Texas Tech
By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
As the esteemed Lt. Frank Drebin once advised,  move on.  Nothing to see here.  Please disperse.

Reports surfaced Tuesday Texas Tech running back Da’Leon Ward had been arrested on a felony theft charge.  The charge stemmed from a university police department investigation into the theft of three cell phones last November and resulted in Ward being indicted this past June.

Wednesday, however, Ward’s attorney took to Twitter to reveal that the case against his client has been dismissed.  In the “Motion to Dismiss” posted by Tray Payne, it was written that “[t]he interest of justice cannot be served through further proceedings in this matter.”

No further explanation was given.

“I’m sorry the young man got arrested,” Lubbock County District Attorney Matt Powell told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “He should have never been arrested, the case should have never been filed.”

There has been no comment thus far from Tech on either of the developments that have surfaced over the last 24 hours.

In 2016, Ward led the Red Raiders in rushing with 428 yards, becoming the first freshman in nearly two decades to lead the team in that category.  He took a redshirt in 2017 as he attempted to get his academic and personal houses in order.

LSU blocks grad transfer QB from moving on to another SEC school

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Texas A&M at LSU
By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
A new SEC transfer rule doesn’t go into effect until mid-October, so LSU has apparently decided to stay petty right up until the bitter end.

In the middle of last week, Justin McMillan announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer out of the LSU football program.  At least one unnamed SEC school had already expressed an interest in the graduate transfer; however, that same school informed McMillan that he has been blocked by LSU from transferring to another program in the conference.

From the Baton Rouge Advocate:

McMillan said he “knew he was going to get blocked from the SEC West,” but he thought he was under the impression he might play for other SEC schools.

McMillan’s transfer release document from LSU, obtained by The Advocate Wednesday, blocked McMillan from transferring to schools “in the SEC and those on (LSU’s) current schedule the next two years.

On June 1 of this year, the SEC announced that it would no longer require intra-conference graduate transfers to sit out a season.  However, much to McMillan’s chagrin — and LSU’s delight, apparently — that rule doesn’t go live until Oct. 15.

In addition to any team in the SEC, McMillan, a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, will be barred from transferring to Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech, Miami (Fla.), Northwestern State, Rice, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas and Utah State.  Those are the eight schools, two of whom play at the FCS level, that are on LSU’s nonconference schedule the next two years.

The New Orlean Times-Picayune did report that LSU might be somewhat flexible conference-wise, with a spokesperson telling the paper that if McMillan “wanted to play at an SEC school that is not on our schedule for the next two years, that would be something that would be seriously considered” if he decided to appeal the decision.  Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee are SEC schools that would potentially be in play under that scenario.

McMillan, a three-star 2015 signee who has already graduated from his former school, threw one pass during his time with the Tigers.  Including the 2018 season, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Report: Ohio State to reveal Urban Meyer’s fate Wednesday

By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
It appears the summer’s biggest college football drama is headed toward a conclusion.

As had previously been reported, the Ohio State Board of Trustees convened Wednesday morning to discuss the future of head football coach Urban Meyer.  What was a brief public session quickly morphed into an executive session, with the entire board meeting in private with the investigative committee to discuss its findings into Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

At the beginning of the day, it was unclear when university president Michael Drake would make a decision on Meyer’s fate; just a short time ago, ElevenWarriors.com, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that an announcement on Meyer’s status will come today.

Buttressing that report, photos have been taken of Meyer, on paid administrative leave since Aug. 1, entering through a rear door at Longaberger Alumni House, where the board is meeting to discuss his future.  It also appears that a press conference is being arranged to discuss the university’s decision, whatever that may be.

It has previously been reported that OSU’s board is likely to recommend that Meyer keeps his job but be suspended for X number of games.  It’s also been reported that Meyer could get a “time-served” punishment and return to his job immediately.