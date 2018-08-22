Report: Eight Rutgers players facing charges in credit card fraud scheme

A total of eight Rutgers players are facing charges for their part in a scheme to commit credit card fraud, according to a report from NJ.com.

Sophomore linebacker Brendan DeVera and defensive back K.J. Gray are, according to authorities, believed to be the ringleaders of the scheme, which accumulated roughly $11,000 in fraudulent charges. DeVera and Gray were charged with credit-card fraud and money laundering. Both were booted from the team on July 11.

The pair’s alleged accomplices are redshirt junior linebacker Malik Dixon, redshirt freshman defensive back Naijee Jones, redshirt freshman defensive back Edwin Lopez, senior defensive back Kobe Marfo, sophomore linebacker C.J. Onyechi and redshirt freshman linebacker Syhiem Simmons. All eight players played defense, and all eight were expected to be contributors this year. Those six players were missing from the Scarlet Knights’ roster as the team opened fall camp.

Instead, those six face charges of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, a lesser charge than what DeVera and Gray face, and are due in Middlesex County Superior Court on Sept. 13. All accused players were expected to turn themselves in to authorities, according to the report.

“We are very disappointed and frustrated,” Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs said in a statement. “We have been working extremely hard to build a culture of excellence across the department and this news detracts from the great strides we have made. We will continue that work.”

In addition to DeVera and Gray, Simmons and Lopez have also left the team and the school. The other four remain in enrolled and school and a decision won’t be made on their status as Rutgers students until the Sept. 13 court date, a school official told NJ.com.