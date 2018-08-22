Getty Images

Report: Ohio State to reveal Urban Meyer’s fate Wednesday

By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
It appears the summer’s biggest college football drama is headed toward a conclusion.

As had previously been reported, the Ohio State Board of Trustees convened Wednesday morning to discuss the future of head football coach Urban Meyer.  What was a brief public session quickly morphed into an executive session, with the entire board meeting in private with the investigative committee to discuss its findings into Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

At the beginning of the day, it was unclear when university president Michael Drake would make a decision on Meyer’s fate; just a short time ago, ElevenWarriors.com, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that an announcement on Meyer’s status will come today.

Buttressing that report, photos have been taken of Meyer, on paid administrative leave since Aug. 1, entering through a rear door at Longaberger Alumni House, where the board is meeting to discuss his future.  It also appears that a press conference is being arranged to discuss the university’s decision, whatever that may be.

It has previously been reported that OSU’s board is likely to recommend that Meyer keeps his job but be suspended for X number of games.  It’s also been reported that Meyer could get a “time-served” punishment and return to his job immediately.

LSU blocks grad transfer QB from moving on to another SEC school

By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
A new SEC transfer rule doesn’t go into effect until mid-October, so LSU has apparently decided to stay petty right up until the bitter end.

In the middle of last week, Justin McMillan announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer out of the LSU football program.  At least one unnamed SEC school had already expressed an interest in the graduate transfer; however, that same school informed McMillan that he has been blocked by LSU from transferring to another program in the conference.

From the Baton Rouge Advocate:

McMillan said he “knew he was going to get blocked from the SEC West,” but he thought he was under the impression he might play for other SEC schools.

McMillan’s transfer release document from LSU, obtained by The Advocate Wednesday, blocked McMillan from transferring to schools “in the SEC and those on (LSU’s) current schedule the next two years.

On June 1 of this year, the SEC announced that it would no longer require intra-conference graduate transfers to sit out a season.  However, much to McMillan’s chagrin — and LSU’s delight, apparently — that rule doesn’t go live until Oct. 15.

In addition to any team in the SEC, McMillan, a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, will be barred from transferring to Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech, Miami (Fla.), Northwestern State, Rice, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas and Utah State.  Those are the eight schools, two of whom play at the FCS level, that are on LSU’s nonconference schedule the next two years.

The New Orlean Times-Picayune did report that LSU might be somewhat flexible conference-wise, with a spokesperson telling the paper that if McMillan “wanted to play at an SEC school that is not on our schedule for the next two years, that would be something that would be seriously considered” if he decided to appeal the decision.  Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee are SEC schools that would potentially be in play under that scenario.

McMillan, a three-star 2015 signee who has already graduated from his former school, threw one pass during his time with the Tigers.  Including the 2018 season, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin WR Danny Davis could face charges, suspension stemming from Quintez Cephus situation

By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
Depending on how things play out off the field in the coming days, Wisconsin’s receiving corps could take more than one significant on-field hit as it heads into the 2018 season.

Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence, Quintez Cephus was charged Monday with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony assault. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, UW officials are in the process of gathering additional information regarding the situation that also includes fellow Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis.

Davis was named in the criminal complaint filed against Cephus, with police alleging that Davis “took at least one photo of one of the women involved,” the Journal Sentinel wrote. Cephus and Davis are roommates at UW.

From the newspaper’s report:

Under state law regarding representations for depicting nudity, an individual can be charged with a felony if he or she “captures an intimate representation without the consent of the person depicted under circumstances in which he or she has a reasonable expectation of privacy, if the person knows or has a reason to know that the person who is depicted in the reproduction did not consent.

Dane County (WI) District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, when asked by the LaCrosse Tribune if Davis might face charges, said, “I don’t think I can answer that right now.”

In addition to potential criminal charges, Davis could also be suspended by the football program. Cephus has already been indefinitely suspended by the team.

Last season, Davis was fourth on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (418). He was tied for second with five receiving touchdowns. Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.

Both Cephus and Davis entered summer camp as the Badgers’ starting wide receivers.

Battling for starting QB job, David Moore decides to leave Memphis

By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
Over the weekend, Mike Norvell said he didn’t know when he’d make a decision on Memphis’ starting quarterback. Tuesday, the decision was seemingly made for him.

David Moore confirmed to the Memphis Commercial Appeal that he has decided to leave the Tigers football team. The redshirt sophomore gave no specific reason for his decision.

“My time in Memphis has been very educational,” Moore told the Commercial Appeal in a text message. “I have grown and gotten better exponentially as a player and person. I’m extremely grateful for Memphis and this was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. But I am also excited about an opportunity.”

With Moore’s decision, Brady White will open the 2018 season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. White came to Memphis as a graduate transfer from Arizona State this past January.

Moore was a three-star 2016 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman. Last season as starter Riley Ferguson‘s primary backup, Moore completed seven of his 10 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. The Georgia native also ran for 47 yards on eight carries.

Kansas taps Peyton Bender as starting QB

By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 6:44 AM EDT
Kansas will have a familiar face under center when it opens the 2018 season.

Tuesday, Kansas confirmed that Peyton Bender will start at quarterback for KU in the opener against FCS Nicholls State Sept. 1. The fifth-year senior had been engaged in a competition throughout the offseason with redshirt junior Carter Stanley and junior college transfer Miles Kendrick.

Bender opened the 2017 season as the Jayhawks starter as well.

A year ago, Bender, a transfer from Washington State via a Mississippi JUCO, started eight of the 10 games in which he played for the Big 12 school. The 6-1, 190-pounder completed 148-of-273 passes for 1,609 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2017. The Jayhawks were 1-7 in Bender’s starts, with the season-opening win over an FCS school accounting for KU’s the only victory of the season.

Stanley, incidentally, started the other four games Bender didn’t. He had a career-high 418 yards passing in a 10-point loss to Kansas State in late October.