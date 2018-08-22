Report: Ohio State to reveal Urban Meyer’s fate Wednesday

It appears the summer’s biggest college football drama is headed toward a conclusion.
As had previously been reported, the Ohio State Board of Trustees convened Wednesday morning to discuss the future of head football coach Urban Meyer. What was a brief public session quickly morphed into an executive session, with the entire board meeting in private with the investigative committee to discuss its findings into Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.
At the beginning of the day, it was unclear when university president Michael Drake would make a decision on Meyer’s fate; just a short time ago, ElevenWarriors.com, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that an announcement on Meyer’s status will come today.
Buttressing that report, photos have been taken of Meyer, on paid administrative leave since Aug. 1, entering through a rear door at Longaberger Alumni House, where the board is meeting to discuss his future. It also appears that a press conference is being arranged to discuss the university’s decision, whatever that may be.
It has previously been reported that OSU’s board is likely to recommend that Meyer keeps his job but be suspended for X number of games. It’s also been reported that Meyer could get a “time-served” punishment and return to his job immediately.