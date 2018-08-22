Report: Ohio State to reveal Urban Meyer’s fate Wednesday

A new SEC transfer rule doesn’t go into effect until mid-October, so LSU has apparently decided to stay petty right up until the bitter end.

In the middle of last week, Justin McMillan announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer out of the LSU football program. At least one unnamed SEC school had already expressed an interest in the graduate transfer; however, that same school informed McMillan that he has been blocked by LSU from transferring to another program in the conference.

From the Baton Rouge Advocate:

McMillan said he “knew he was going to get blocked from the SEC West,” but he thought he was under the impression he might play for other SEC schools. McMillan’s transfer release document from LSU, obtained by The Advocate Wednesday, blocked McMillan from transferring to schools “in the SEC and those on (LSU’s) current schedule the next two years.

On June 1 of this year, the SEC announced that it would no longer require intra-conference graduate transfers to sit out a season. However, much to McMillan’s chagrin — and LSU’s delight, apparently — that rule doesn’t go live until Oct. 15.

In addition to any team in the SEC, McMillan, a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, will be barred from transferring to Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech, Miami (Fla.), Northwestern State, Rice, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas and Utah State. Those are the eight schools, two of whom play at the FCS level, that are on LSU’s nonconference schedule the next two years.

The New Orlean Times-Picayune did report that LSU might be somewhat flexible conference-wise, with a spokesperson telling the paper that if McMillan “wanted to play at an SEC school that is not on our schedule for the next two years, that would be something that would be seriously considered” if he decided to appeal the decision. Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee are SEC schools that would potentially be in play under that scenario.

McMillan, a three-star 2015 signee who has already graduated from his former school, threw one pass during his time with the Tigers. Including the 2018 season, he has two years of eligibility remaining.