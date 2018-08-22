Urban Meyer to remain as Ohio State’s head coach, but suspended for first three games without pay

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Exactly three weeks after being forced to the sidelines, Urban Meyer is back. Eventually.

Following an executive session of its Board of Trustees that lasted nearly a dozen hours, Ohio State announced Wednesday night that Meyer will be retained as the Buckeyes’ head football coach. However, Meyer will be suspended, without pay, for the first three games of the 2018 season.

The suspension means that Meyer will be sidelined for games against Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU. He will be eligible to return for the Sept. 22 game against Tulane.

Meyer will also be suspended through Sept. 2. That suspension will prevent the coach from taking part in the Buckeyes’ preparations for the season opener against the Beavers Sept. 1.

“I should have done more. And I am sorry for that.” — Urban Meyer. — CollegeFootballTalk (@CFTalk) August 23, 2018

Additionally, athletic director Gene Smith will serve a suspension from Aug. 31 through Sept. 16. His suspension will be without pay as well.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach, Zach Smith, surfaced. The university announced the launching of an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.” Allegations of domestic abuse stemmed not only from Zach Smith’s time at OSU, but while he was on Meyer’s Florida staff in 2009 as well.

