WATCH: Mike Bobo returns to Colorado State practice

Aug 22, 2018
He doesn’t speak and he doesn’t walk, but he’s there. For right now, that’s more than enough.

Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo experienced numbness in his feet during a Rams scrimmage on Aug. 11 and has spent the following week and a half treating what turned out to be a peripheral neuropathy diagnosis. The Rams open their season this Saturday against Hawaii, so it became apparent the program would need to develop a contingency plan in the event Bobo was not available.

“Obviously, we’re hopeful that this situation begins to resolve itself and we don’t have to go down one of those paths, but we’re prepared to do so if we need to,” Colorado State AD Joe Parker said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, though, it became apparent such a plan may not be necessary.

Colorado State’s Twitter account posted a video of Bobo appearing at a Rams practice. He does not speak or walk in the video — he’s driven around on a golf cart by a CSU staffer — but he’s there nonetheless.

It remains to be seen if Bobo is up for handling the six-plus hours of consecutive standing required of a head coach on game day or if Colorado State will have Bobo coach out of the press box, or if there is a third option in the mix. But at least we know Bobo is out of the hospital and things are pointing in the right direction.

Reports: Ohio State president wants suspension for Urban Meyer; head coach, Board of Trustees don’t

Aug 22, 2018
Earlier Wednesday, it was reported that a decision on Urban Meyer‘s future at Ohio State was expected to be made at some point today. Suffice to say, that may not ultimately be the case.

As of this posting, OSU’s Board of Trustees and president, Michael Drake, have been entrenched in an executive session since just after 9 a.m. Eastern Time this morning discussing Meyer’s fate. According to at least two reports, the lengthy session, which has now extended beyond the 10-hour mark, is the result of an impasse — Drake wants Meyer to serve a suspension of an undetermined length, Meyer and the board do not.

As the university’s president, Drake has the power to hire and fire coaches like Meyer. Of course, as the university’s board, the trustees have the power to hire and fire presidents such as Drake.

The biggest takeaway from these reports, though, aside from a seemingly significant rift in the upper echelons of the university’s leadership, is that it appears highly, highly likely that Meyer will keep his job as the Buckeyes’ head coach.

Meyer has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 1, one day before an investigation was announced into the coach’s handling of domestic abuse allegations made against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.”

Western Kentucky adds future games with Cincinnati, Troy

Aug 22, 2018
Western Kentucky announced a pair of future home-and-home series on Wednesday.

First, the Hilltoppers will host Troy on Oct. 1, 2022 and return the favor on Sept. 23, 2023. The former Sun Belt bunk mates have played a dozen times previously and met on an annual basis from 2007-13. Troy owns a 9-2-1 edge, including scoreboard in their most recent meeting, a 32-26 Trojans win in Bowling Green on Oct. 26, 2013.

Second, WKU will host Cincinnati on Sept. 20, 2025 and visit Cincinnati on Sept. 26, 2026. Despite being just a three-hours-and-change drive apart, the two sides have never met.

“Attractive, regional match-ups are always something we strive for in scheduling, and the addition of Cincinnati and Troy continue that trend for our future football schedules,” WKU AD Todd Stewart said in a statement. “Fan bases from each program will be able to easily travel to these games, whether they are here in Houchens-Smith Stadium or on the road, and they will be exciting, competitive match-ups.”

The Troy games complete WKU’s 2022 and ’23 non-conference schedules. The Hilltoppers open 2022 with a trip to Hawaii before facing Austin Peay at home a week later. They’ll visit Indiana and Auburn in back-to-back weeks before opening Conference USA play. In 2023, WKU hosts South Florida and Houston Baptist to open the year before visiting Alabama and Troy in the next two weeks. Western Kentucky also has a road game at Liberty scheduled for 2025, but no other opponents on the docket other that Cincinnati for 2026.

Troy will also visit Ole Miss in addition to Western Kentucky in 2022, and has a road date with Kansas State lined up two weeks before its home date with WKU.

Cincinnati’s 2025 slate is now complete with the WKU game; the Bearcats open with home games against Miami (Ohio) and Nebraska, then host Boise State after their Sept. 20 visit to Bowling Green. The following year, Cincinnati meets Miami (Ohio) at the Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium before hosting WKU.

Report: Eight Rutgers players facing charges in credit card fraud scheme

Aug 22, 2018
A total of eight Rutgers players are facing charges for their part in a scheme to commit credit card fraud, according to a report from NJ.com.

Sophomore linebacker Brendan DeVera and defensive back K.J. Gray are, according to authorities, believed to be the ringleaders of the scheme, which accumulated roughly $11,000 in fraudulent charges. DeVera and Gray were charged with credit-card fraud and money laundering. Both were booted from the team on July 11.

The pair’s alleged accomplices are redshirt junior linebacker Malik Dixon, redshirt freshman defensive back Naijee Jones, redshirt freshman defensive back Edwin Lopez, senior defensive back Kobe Marfo, sophomore linebacker C.J. Onyechi and redshirt freshman linebacker Syhiem Simmons. All eight players played defense, and all eight were expected to be contributors this year. Those six players were missing from the Scarlet Knights’ roster as the team opened fall camp.

Instead, those six face charges of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, a lesser charge than what DeVera and Gray face, and are due in Middlesex County Superior Court on Sept. 13. All accused players were expected to turn themselves in to authorities, according to the report.

“We are very disappointed and frustrated,” Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs said in a statement. “We have been working extremely hard to build a culture of excellence across the department and this news detracts from the great strides we have made. We will continue that work.”

In addition to DeVera and Gray, Simmons and Lopez have also left the team and the school. The other four remain in enrolled and school and a decision won’t be made on their status as Rutgers students until the Sept. 13 court date, a school official told NJ.com.

Former A&M QB calls out former A&M LB who brought accusations against Jimbo Fisher’s staff

Aug 22, 2018
On Tuesday, former Texas A&M linebacker Santino Marchiol brought forth a number of accusations against Jimbo Fisher‘s staff, saying he was directed to break recruiting rules by accepting hundreds of dollars in cash to host recruits, that A&M coaches directly oversaw summer workouts and 7-on-7 practices outside the NCAA’s bylaws and that A&M trainers and other off-the-field staff put him in danger by not properly treating his ankle injury.

The catch here is that Marichol brought forth those accusations through a loophole the NCAA provided in its new transfer rules. Marichol essentially argued that he deserves a waiver to be immediately eligible at Arizona (he redshirted in 2017) because of the conditions he endured at Texas A&M.

And at least one former Aggie isn’t having any of it.

Can’t speak for all the accusations but my initial response to this is: Dude you’re embarrassing yourself,” tweeted former Aggies quarterback Trevor Knight. “Appears as though you’re attempting to throw everyone under the bus for your lack of success. Just put your head down and get get to work.”

Knight was a graduate transfer to Texas A&M for the 2016 season, in which he completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 2,432 yards with 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions, helping the Aggies to an 8-5 season. He spent 2017 on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals and has signed a contract with the San Antonio franchise of the Association of American Football.

All this to say: Knight has not been in College Station at the same time as Marchiol, and was not coached by Fisher’s staff.

To be sure, he’s not the only Aggie thinking such a thought about Marchiol, but he is the first to put his name to it.