WATCH: Mike Bobo returns to Colorado State practice

Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo experienced numbness in his feet during a Rams scrimmage on Aug. 11 and has spent the following week and a half treating what turned out to be a peripheral neuropathy diagnosis. The Rams open their season this Saturday against Hawaii, so it became apparent the program would need to develop a contingency plan in the event Bobo was not available.

“Obviously, we’re hopeful that this situation begins to resolve itself and we don’t have to go down one of those paths, but we’re prepared to do so if we need to,” Colorado State AD Joe Parker said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, though, it became apparent such a plan may not be necessary.

Colorado State’s Twitter account posted a video of Bobo appearing at a Rams practice. He does not speak or walk in the video — he’s driven around on a golf cart by a CSU staffer — but he’s there nonetheless.

It remains to be seen if Bobo is up for handling the six-plus hours of consecutive standing required of a head coach on game day or if Colorado State will have Bobo coach out of the press box, or if there is a third option in the mix. But at least we know Bobo is out of the hospital and things are pointing in the right direction.