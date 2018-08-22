Wisconsin suspends starting WR Danny Davis for first two games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wisconsin’s receiving corps has officially taken a one-two punch to the gut.

Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin announced that wide receiver Danny Davis has been suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season. The suspension means Davis will miss the opener against Western Kentucky as well as the Week 2 matchup with New Mexico before returning for the Sept. 15 game against BYU.

All three of those games will be played in Madison.

“Based on the information I have available to me at this time, I have decided to suspend Danny Davis for the first two games of the season,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “Should further information become available that warrants a reevaluation of the length of the suspension, I will assess that information. We have a high standard of conduct within our football program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard.”

Davis will be permitted to practice with the team during the course of his suspension.

The suspension stems from Davis being named in a criminal complaint filed against fellow Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus. Cephus, who has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team, was charged Monday with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony assault after very loudly proclaiming his innocence over the weekend.

In the complaint, it’s alleged that Davis took at least one photo of one of the women involved in the alleged assaults.

Last season, Davis was fourth on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (418). He was tied for second with five receiving touchdowns. Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.

Both Cephus and Davis entered summer camp as the Badgers’ starting wide receivers.