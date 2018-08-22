Wisconsin WR Danny Davis could face charges, suspension stemming from Quintez Cephus situation

Depending on how things play out off the field in the coming days, Wisconsin’s receiving corps could take more than one significant on-field hit as it heads into the 2018 season.

Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence, Quintez Cephus was charged Monday with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony assault. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, UW officials are in the process of gathering additional information regarding the situation that also includes fellow Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis.

Davis was named in the criminal complaint filed against Cephus, with police alleging that Davis “took at least one photo of one of the women involved,” the Journal Sentinel wrote. Cephus and Davis are roommates at UW.

From the newspaper’s report:

Under state law regarding representations for depicting nudity, an individual can be charged with a felony if he or she “captures an intimate representation without the consent of the person depicted under circumstances in which he or she has a reasonable expectation of privacy, if the person knows or has a reason to know that the person who is depicted in the reproduction did not consent.

Dane County (WI) District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, when asked by the LaCrosse Tribune if Davis might face charges, said, “I don’t think I can answer that right now.”

In addition to potential criminal charges, Davis could also be suspended by the football program. Cephus has already been indefinitely suspended by the team.

Last season, Davis was fourth on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (418). He was tied for second with five receiving touchdowns. Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.

Both Cephus and Davis entered summer camp as the Badgers’ starting wide receivers.