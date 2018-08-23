CUSA to honor former commissioner Mike Slive with helmet sticker to help promote prostate cancer awareness

College football lost one of its longtime guiding voices earlier this year in longtime commissioner Mike Slive, who passed away in May at the age of 77. While the folksy New York lawyer is more closely associated with the SEC thanks to his long and successful tenure, his job prior to taking the reigns in Birmingham was as the very first commissioner of Conference USA.

Now CUSA wants to honor Slive while trying to promote prostate cancer awareness at the same time this season. The league’s board of directors have approved the gesture and it appears every player in the conference will soon be donning the decal you see below:

Conference USA Football teams will honor former C-USA commissioner Mike Slive and promote prostate cancer awareness in partnership with the Mike Slive Foundation by wearing custom helmet stickers this fall 🏈 #CUSAFB 🗞: https://t.co/oJpmbemFRu pic.twitter.com/RXn8fhHCHY — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) August 23, 2018

“My father would be honored by how Commissioner MacLeod and all the members of Conference USA have chosen to recognize him this fall. His legacy within intercollegiate athletics will be felt for many years to come, but I don’t know if he ever realized that he will now leave another legacy – to help save lives by ending prostate cancer,” said his daughter Anna Slive Harwood, who also serves as president of the foundation named after her father. “When we launched the Mike Slive Foundation for Prostate Cancer Research last fall, we knew that we had a special opportunity to utilize the platform of athletics in the fight against prostate cancer. The numbers are sobering. A man dies of prostate cancer every 20 minutes. One in seven men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. This is our chance to make a difference and be part of the end of prostate cancer. I’m doing this for my father. He was doing this for each of us. He used to say he was doing this so none of us would ever have to go through what he went through.”

In addition to the helmet sticker, conference also renamed their athlete of the year awards after the former commissioner and starting this year the honors will henceforth be called the CUSA Michael L. Slive Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Slive certainly left an incredible legacy given all that he did in college athletics over the years but as his daughter correctly points out, promoting cancer awareness is truly a chance to help change numerous lives for years to come.