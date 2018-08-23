Ed Orgeron: LSU’s Kristian Fulton reinstated by NCAA

It’s almost game week in Baton Rouge and LSU just received a huge boost to their already stellar secondary on Thursday evening.

While various reports surfaced earlier in the day regarding the news, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed to the Baton Rouge Advocate and others that defensive back Kristian Fulton has been reinstated and will be available to play for the team when they open the season against Miami at AT&T Stadium should he pass a new NCAA-administered drug test.

“Elated, and I know the team’s elated,” Orgeron said. “Was not expecting this at all.”

Fulton was suspended all of 2017 and was also set to sit the entire 2018 season as well prior to the news. The severe punishment came because he not only failed an NCAA drug test, but because he was caught trying to tamper with the test. While a failed drug test normally carries a one-year suspension, that element of tampering caused the NCAA to slap Fulton with a two-year ban.

This led to lawyers and legal threats in a long saga that has embroiled several folks from Indianapolis to Baton Rouge.

It was thought that the back-and-forth between the parties was over and done with just two weeks ago as the result of the NCAA initially denying an appeal from Fulton with regards to the case. It seems a further plea — attacking not the act itself but interpretation of the association’s bylaws on the subject — was the next route of attack and, based on the latest news, a successful route undertaken by Fulton’s legal team.

The move gives LSU yet another good option in the back end as the former five-star recruit will likely lineup as the opposite number to All-American Greedy Williams. It’s not often you get this kind of good news 10 days out from a season opener but we’re pretty positive that Orgeron and the rest of the Tigers staff aren’t complaining one bit as Fulton will finally see the field in purple and gold this season.