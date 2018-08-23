Mississippi State suspends Michael Story after animal cruelty arrest

Urban Meyer‘s job may have been saved, but the Ohio State head coach’s image has been forever tarnished as more and more details emerge.

Following the Wednesday night press conference that confirmed Meyer would remain OSU’s head football coach, albeit with a three-game suspension, the university released a summary of findings of the investigation into Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his former wide receivers coach. In addition to the startling conclusion that Meyer “sometimes had significant memory issues,” the investigative committee also detailed Meyer’ initial reaction to a damning report released Aug. 1 in which it was alleged the head coach was aware of abuse allegations made in 2015 against Zach Smith.

Per the summary of findings, Meyer’s first reaction, which the committee labeled as “concerning,” to the report was to have a discussion with his director of football operations about how to delete text messages older than a year.

(ii) Upon seeing this report when it first came out (at about 10:17 a.m.), Brian Voltolini, who was on the practice field with Coach Meyer went to speak with him, commenting that this was “a bad article.” The two discussed at that time whether the media could get access to Coach Meyer’s phone, and specifically discussed how to adjust the settings on Meyer’s phone so that text messages older than one year would be deleted. (iii) Our review of Coach Meyer’s phone revealed no messages older than one year, indicating that at the time it was obtained by OSU on August 2nd, Coach Meyer’s phone was set to retain text messages only for that period, as Coach Meyer and Brian Voltolini discussed. We cannot determine, however, whether Coach Meyer’s phone was set to retain messages only for one year in response to the August 1st media report or at some earlier time. It is nonetheless concerning that his first reaction to a negative media piece exposing his knowledge of the 2015-2016 law enforcement investigation was to worry about the media getting access to information and discussing how to delete messages older than a year.

Perhaps even more troubling is the fact that the university’s student newspaper had made a records request one week prior to that media report surfacing, a request that went unanswered for reasons unknown to the committee.

(iv) The lack of clarity surrounding this issue is compounded by the failure of OSU personnel to respond promptly to two July 25, 2018 records requests from the school paper, “The Lantern,” for emails and text messages, as well as any call history, between Urban Meyer and Zach Smith from July 18, 2018 through July 24, 2018 and between Oct. 25, 2015 and Dec. 1, 2015, and the same communications between AD Gene Smith and Coach Meyer for the same dates for any materials “pertaining to Zach Smith.” On July 25, 2018, these requests were forwarded to Julie Vannatta, Senior Associate General Counsel, who, on July 25th, emailed AD Smith, and Diana Sabau, Senior Associate Athletics Director, and instructed them to retrieve responsive emails and texts from Coach Meyer’s phone. On July 26th, Vannatta asked Amy Nicol, Director, Internal Operations for Football, and Brian Voltolini to “go get [Coach Meyer’s] phone and check his texts with Zach.” Although all of these individuals were aware of the requests – and indeed both AD Smith and Sabau responded that they had no documents on their end – no one appears to have actually checked Coach Meyer’s phone or even approached him about the requests. Had Coach Meyer’s phone been examined and processed promptly at that time, we would know definitively that the August 1 article’s revelations had no impact on the evidence we received for July 23rd and dates in 2015. While the absence of prompt and effective follow-up is problematic and frustrating, we want to be clear that we have found no evidence suggesting that Coach Meyer was aware of the records request before we brought it to his attention during the Independent Investigation.

It was announced a few hours after the initial media report was published Aug. 1 that Meyer had been placed on paid administrative leave.

Meyer will be suspended without pay for the opener against Oregon State Sept. 1, as well as the Week 2 matchup with Rutgers and the Week 3 showdown against TCU. The coach will also be suspended through Sept. 2; that suspension will prevent Meyer from taking part in the Buckeyes’ preparations for the season opener against the Beavers Sept. 1. He will, however, be permitted to take part in all football activities leading up to the Rutgers and TCU games, including practices, player meetings, coaches meetings, etc.

As has been the case since Meyer’s leave was first announced, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day will continue on in his role of acting head coach until Meyer’s suspension is served.