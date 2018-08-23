Pac-12 trialing new concussion protocol that involves virtual reality goggles

The Pac-12 has been an early adopter of virtual reality to help improve the football product on the field the last several years so it makes plenty of sense that the conference is also going to use the technology to help keep players safer when they’re unable to go back between the lines due to concussions.
Schools like Stanford have had players virtually run through plays and get reps without actually getting physical reps for several seasons now and many more programs across the country and across the sport have followed suit. Earlier this summer at Pac-12 Media Day for example, both Cardinal head coach David Shaw and tailback Bryce Love noted the Heisman front-runner was able to still stay mentally engaged with spring practice even as he sat out the entire session to return to 100% health. Now the hope is that same technology can also help players who suffer concussions can more accurately be diagnosed and treated.
The San Jose Mercury News’ Jon Wilner has a terrific writeup on the whole project the Pac-12 is undertaking, which has support from the NCAA and even the Department of Defense. The piece has a ton of details on everything from funding to what the project is eventually going to turn into but the short of it is that players will don VR goggles and will eventually go through a series of tests to establish a baseline. That baseline, which will be put into a database, can then be used to determine quickly whether a player has a concussion during a game and can help guide the treatment process.
“Research shows that proper recovery limits the chances of a secondary concussion, and that the sooner a player is removed from play, the faster the recovery,’’ said Matthew McQueen, an associate professor at Colorado and the director of the Pac-12’s Concussion Coordinating Unit. “We’ve found that concussion recovery has a signature eye movement.”
The data collected in the project will not only help the players themselves as they deal with a very serious issue affecting the sport right now, but also should help further even more research into concussions and their treatment. Eventually the VR goggles treatment will be done with every player in the conference but for now it will just be Colorado, Washington, Oregon State, USC and Utah who will be submitting data into the database. Other schools and sports will eventually be phased in.
It goes without saying that this is one of the biggest issues in the game right now and it certainly seems as though the Pac-12 doesn’t mind being out on the leading edge when it comes to dealing with it either.
College football lost one of its longtime guiding voices earlier this year in longtime commissioner Mike Slive, who passed away in May at the age of 77. While the folksy New York lawyer is more closely associated with the SEC thanks to his long and successful tenure, his job prior to taking the reigns in Birmingham was as the very first commissioner of Conference USA.
Now CUSA wants to honor Slive while trying to promote prostate cancer awareness at the same time this season. The league’s board of directors have approved the gesture and it appears every player in the conference will soon be donning the decal you see below:
“My father would be honored by how Commissioner MacLeod and all the members of Conference USA have chosen to recognize him this fall. His legacy within intercollegiate athletics will be felt for many years to come, but I don’t know if he ever realized that he will now leave another legacy – to help save lives by ending prostate cancer,” said his daughter Anna Slive Harwood, who also serves as president of the foundation named after her father. “When we launched the Mike Slive Foundation for Prostate Cancer Research last fall, we knew that we had a special opportunity to utilize the platform of athletics in the fight against prostate cancer. The numbers are sobering. A man dies of prostate cancer every 20 minutes. One in seven men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. This is our chance to make a difference and be part of the end of prostate cancer. I’m doing this for my father. He was doing this for each of us. He used to say he was doing this so none of us would ever have to go through what he went through.”
In addition to the helmet sticker, conference also renamed their athlete of the year awards after the former commissioner and starting this year the honors will henceforth be called the CUSA Michael L. Slive Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
Slive certainly left an incredible legacy given all that he did in college athletics over the years but as his daughter correctly points out, promoting cancer awareness is truly a chance to help change numerous lives for years to come.
It only took Quintez Cephus five minutes to go through his first hearing in court but the suspended Wisconsin wideout and his lawyers still managed to do plenty of legal wrangling the past two days as they face two sexual assault charges from an alleged incident this past spring.
According to the Associated Press, those charges are for second-and third-degree sexual assault and Cephus has already moved to ask a judge to dismiss the more serious of the two. If the Badgers junior is ultimately convicted of a second-degree sexual assault, he could be facing as much as 40 years behind bars but his attorneys have argued, and we will quote the report here, “that the woman linked to that count wasn’t drunk and parted with Cephus on good terms.”
“A criminal complaint, and this criminal complaint, is a slanted, one-sided version of the events,” attorney Kathleen Stilling told the AP. “We look forward to getting out all of the facts and clearing Quintez’s name.”
Cephus has denied any wrongdoing publicly in a Tweet he sent out shortly before the team suspended him indefinitely earlier this week. The criminal complaint says that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April” but his attorneys produced surveillance camera footage and text messages for the court that they claim dispute this version of events.
Also involved is fellow Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis, who is Cephus’ roommate and allegedly witnessed and took pictures of the incident at the time. The school has already suspended Davis for two games though he has not been charged at the moment.
Cephus was released on a $5,000 bond but perhaps more notable for many is the date of the next preliminary hearing in the case, which is set for Sept. 6. That comes two days before Wisconsin’s second game of the season (home against New Mexico) and could signal that the Badgers’ leading wideout from last season will not come anywhere close to the field anytime soon even if he is able to eventually get the charges dismissed.
Brandon Dawkins left Arizona earlier this offseason in the hopes of landing a starting job elsewhere. At least at the moment, that hope will go unfulfilled.
Thursday morning, Tom Allen confirmed that Peyton Ramsey will be his starting quarterback when Indiana opens the 2018 regular season against Florida International next weekend. The redshirt sophomore had been engaged in an offseason battle that included the grad transfer Dawkins and true freshman Michael Penix.
“First of all, a quarterback that protects the football and his decision-making — how he reads coverages, how he distributes the ball, how he protects the football. That was No. 1,” Allen said in explaining his decision to go with Ramsey. “No. 2 was the ability to move the team down the field consistently throughout those opportunities, whether it was scrimmages or those times throughout practice.
“And No. 3, we want a young man that the team believes in. That was very, very important to me. We go through and we selected our leadership council earlier in fall camp, he was our leading vote-getter by a landslide.”
Ramsey started four of the nine games in which he played last season, completing 134 of his 205 passes for 1,252 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. he also ran for 226 yards another two touchdowns.
With the Wildcats, Dawkins started 13 games — nine in 2016, the first four in 2017 — before losing his job to Khalil Tate.
You can make it an even dozen (at least) players who have left Nebraska since Scott Frost took over for Mike Riley late last year.
the latest to bolt is Avery Roberts, who the university confirmed Wednesday had asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship. While not specified, it’s believed that Roberts’ positioning on the linebacker depth chart triggered his decision to leave.
The Omaha World-Herald writes that, “[b]ecause Roberts entered fall camp and received scholarship money, he’ll count against NU’s 85-man limit through December.”
A four-star member of Riley’s final recruiting class in 2017, Roberts was rated as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Delaware. Only one signee in NU’s class that year, wide receiver Tyrone Lindsey, was rated higher than Roberts.
Last season as a true freshman, Roberts played mainly on special teams.
Roberts is at least the 12th player to leave the Cornhuskers this offseason. The other 11 are offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington (HERE) offensive lineman Michael Decker (HERE), tight end David Engelhaupt (HERE), linebacker Willie Hampton (HERE), defensive back Will Jackson (HERE), fullback Ben Miles (HERE), quarterback Patrick O’Brien (HERE), tight end Matt Snyder (HERE) inside linebacker Andrew Ward (HERE) and wide receiver Keyan Williams (HERE). Eight of those 10 transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.