Parking tickets lead to Kansas State DE Bronson Massie getting arrested

Parking tickets are the bane of just about everybody’s existence on a college campus. They certainly are and then some for one Kansas State defensive end.
A report from the Kansas City Star details that sophomore Bronson Massie was arrested very early on Thursday morning by local police. The reason? Not one, not two, not three… but four unpaid parking tickets led to a warrant for his arrest being issued by the Manhattan Municipal Court.
Massie wasn’t held on the charge but did pay a $272.50 bond and will presumably need to cough up a bit more to clear the matter.
All the parking issues do not appear to warrant any kind of suspension or anything like that for Massie though a spokesperson for the program said the team is aware of the arrest and, most notably, “will handle the matter internally.” We’re not sure what Bill Snyder thinks is appropriate punishment for unpaid parking tickets but probably safe to assume that the defensive end will need to get some extra conditioning work in at some point in the near future.
While he might not enjoy a few extra gassers or something similar, Snyder and company likewise don’t enjoy getting this kind of news on the doorstep of the season opener. Massie started a game last season as a true freshman and is expected to see his share of playing time increase even more in 2018.
It’s almost game week in Baton Rouge and LSU just received a huge boost to their already stellar secondary on Thursday evening.
While various reports surfaced earlier in the day regarding the news, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed to the Baton Rouge Advocate and others that defensive back Kristian Fulton has been reinstated and will be available to play for the team when they open the season against Miami at AT&T Stadium should he pass a new NCAA-administered drug test.
“Elated, and I know the team’s elated,” Orgeron said. “Was not expecting this at all.”
Fulton was suspended all of 2017 and was also set to sit the entire 2018 season as well prior to the news. The severe punishment came because he not only failed an NCAA drug test, but because he was caught trying to tamper with the test. While a failed drug test normally carries a one-year suspension, that element of tampering caused the NCAA to slap Fulton with a two-year ban.
This led to lawyers and legal threats in a long saga that has embroiled several folks from Indianapolis to Baton Rouge.
It was thought that the back-and-forth between the parties was over and done with just two weeks ago as the result of the NCAA initially denying an appeal from Fulton with regards to the case. It seems a further plea — attacking not the act itself but interpretation of the association’s bylaws on the subject — was the next route of attack and, based on the latest news, a successful route undertaken by Fulton’s legal team.
The move gives LSU yet another good option in the back end as the former five-star recruit will likely lineup as the opposite number to All-American Greedy Williams. It’s not often you get this kind of good news 10 days out from a season opener but we’re pretty positive that Orgeron and the rest of the Tigers staff aren’t complaining one bit as Fulton will finally see the field in purple and gold this season.
Davion Curtis must have really not had the kind of fall camp he was hoping for because on the eve of a game week beginning in Austin, the Texas wide receiver announced his intentions to transfer out of the program.
“After a lot of thought and prayer and talking things through with my family, I’ve made the decision to transfer from The University of Texas,” Curtis said in a statement released by the school. “It was a very tough decision because of how much this team means to me, but getting a new start is something I felt like I needed to do for my future. I love my teammates like my brothers, have made a lot of memories with them and I’m always going to be pulling for them. I want to thank coach Herman, coach Mehringer, coach Meekins and all of the staff for coaching me and helping me grow as a person. I also want to thank coach Strong and coach Traylor for giving me the opportunity to come to Texas. My path is leading me in a different direction, but I’ll always be a Longhorn.”
Curtis was considered a three-star prospect coming out of high school but never could crack the rotation during his time on the 40 Acres so playing time was likely a bit motivator in the move. He redshirted his first season at the school in 2016 and appeared in only one game last season but leaves without recording a catch in the burnt orange.
It remains to be seen where Curtis will be playing long term with three years of eligibility left but a report from KCEN says that he will enroll at Tyler Junior College in the Lone Star State for the immediate future.
His departure is the third just during fall camp for Tom Herman’s team (joining John Bonney and Eric Cuffee) and seventh of the offseason for UT. While that would normally sound a little concerning, given the much more solid depth the program has right now it could be more of a byproduct of a little less playing time to go around for many — especially ex-Charlie Strong recruits like Curtis.
Despite all the negative headlines being generated from the Quintez Cephus case, the news out of Madison is not all bad for Wisconsin this week as the team learned they could be on the verge of getting a very important weapon back in action with a week to go before the season opener.
We’re talking, of course, about one of the Badgers most prolific scoring threats in kicker Rafael Gaglianone. The Brazilian who has shown a knack for making clutch kicks in critical situations has been sidelined for most of this month as the result of back issues. It appears the healing process is going well however because the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says that he was just approved to resume kicking.
Those back issues are what originally cost Gaglianone most of his 2016 campaign after had to go under the knife to deal with the pain after starting that season 7-of-8. He went a robust made 16-of-18 on field goals last season and nailed all of his extra points as well as the program went 13-1 and won the Orange Bowl.
The return of Gaglianone not only comes just in time for the 2018 campaign but also takes the pressure off some of the inexperienced backups that were set to handle kicking duties in his absence. According to the paper, redshirt freshman Collin Larsh was taking most of the first team reps as a result but redshirt junior Zach Hintze is also in the mix.
Wisconsin probably doesn’t need Gaglianone given the relatively lackluster nature of the team’s non-conference slate but they will want him near 100% by the time Big Ten play rolls around. Having a healthy kicker like that could make all the difference in that those close Big Ten and College Football Playoff races after all and Gaglianone has proven himself as one of the best around in the league already.
The Pac-12 has been an early adopter of virtual reality to help improve the football product on the field the last several years so it makes plenty of sense that the conference is also going to use the technology to help keep players safer when they’re unable to go back between the lines due to concussions.
Schools like Stanford have had players virtually run through plays and get reps without actually getting physical reps for several seasons now and many more programs across the country and across the sport have followed suit. Earlier this summer at Pac-12 Media Day for example, both Cardinal head coach David Shaw and tailback Bryce Love noted the Heisman front-runner was able to still stay mentally engaged with spring practice even as he sat out the entire session to return to 100% health. Now the hope is that same technology can also help players who suffer concussions can more accurately be diagnosed and treated.
The San Jose Mercury News’ Jon Wilner has a terrific writeup on the whole project the Pac-12 is undertaking, which has support from the NCAA and even the Department of Defense. The piece has a ton of details on everything from funding to what the project is eventually going to turn into but the short of it is that players will don VR goggles and will eventually go through a series of tests to establish a baseline. That baseline, which will be put into a database, can then be used to determine quickly whether a player has a concussion during a game and can help guide the treatment process.
“Research shows that proper recovery limits the chances of a secondary concussion, and that the sooner a player is removed from play, the faster the recovery,’’ said Matthew McQueen, an associate professor at Colorado and the director of the Pac-12’s Concussion Coordinating Unit. “We’ve found that concussion recovery has a signature eye movement.”
The data collected in the project will not only help the players themselves as they deal with a very serious issue affecting the sport right now, but also should help further even more research into concussions and their treatment. Eventually the VR goggles treatment will be done with every player in the conference but for now it will just be Colorado, Washington, Oregon State, USC and Utah who will be submitting data into the database. Other schools and sports will eventually be phased in.
It goes without saying that this is one of the biggest issues in the game right now and it certainly seems as though the Pac-12 doesn’t mind being out on the leading edge when it comes to dealing with it either.