Parking tickets lead to Kansas State DE Bronson Massie getting arrested

Parking tickets are the bane of just about everybody’s existence on a college campus. They certainly are and then some for one Kansas State defensive end.

A report from the Kansas City Star details that sophomore Bronson Massie was arrested very early on Thursday morning by local police. The reason? Not one, not two, not three… but four unpaid parking tickets led to a warrant for his arrest being issued by the Manhattan Municipal Court.

Massie wasn’t held on the charge but did pay a $272.50 bond and will presumably need to cough up a bit more to clear the matter.

All the parking issues do not appear to warrant any kind of suspension or anything like that for Massie though a spokesperson for the program said the team is aware of the arrest and, most notably, “will handle the matter internally.” We’re not sure what Bill Snyder thinks is appropriate punishment for unpaid parking tickets but probably safe to assume that the defensive end will need to get some extra conditioning work in at some point in the near future.

While he might not enjoy a few extra gassers or something similar, Snyder and company likewise don’t enjoy getting this kind of news on the doorstep of the season opener. Massie started a game last season as a true freshman and is expected to see his share of playing time increase even more in 2018.