Peyton Ramsey bests Arizona transfer Brandon Dawkins, named as Indiana’s starting QB

By John TaylorAug 23, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
Brandon Dawkins left Arizona earlier this offseason in the hopes of landing a starting job elsewhere.  At least at the moment, that hope will go unfulfilled.

Thursday morning, Tom Allen confirmed that Peyton Ramsey will be his starting quarterback when Indiana opens the 2018 regular season against Florida International next weekend.  The redshirt sophomore had been engaged in an offseason battle that included the grad transfer Dawkins and true freshman Michael Penix.

“First of all, a quarterback that protects the football and his decision-making — how he reads coverages, how he distributes the ball, how he protects the football. That was No. 1,” Allen said in explaining his decision to go with Ramsey. “No. 2 was the ability to move the team down the field consistently throughout those opportunities, whether it was scrimmages or those times throughout practice.

“And No. 3, we want a young man that the team believes in. That was very, very important to me. We go through and we selected our leadership council earlier in fall camp, he was our leading vote-getter by a landslide.”

Ramsey started four of the nine games in which he played last season, completing 134 of his 205 passes for 1,252 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.  he also ran for 226 yards another two touchdowns.

With the Wildcats, Dawkins started 13 games — nine in 2016, the first four in 2017 — before losing his job to Khalil Tate.

Nebraska’s second-highest-rated 2017 signee leaves Cornhuskers

By John TaylorAug 23, 2018, 12:44 PM EDT
You can make it an even dozen (at least) players who have left Nebraska since Scott Frost took over for Mike Riley late last year.

the latest to bolt is Avery Roberts, who the university confirmed Wednesday had asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship.  While not specified, it’s believed that Roberts’ positioning on the linebacker depth chart triggered his decision to leave.

The Omaha World-Herald writes that, “[b]ecause Roberts entered fall camp and received scholarship money, he’ll count against NU’s 85-man limit through December.”

A four-star member of Riley’s final recruiting class in 2017, Roberts was rated as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Delaware.  Only one signee in NU’s class that year, wide receiver Tyrone Lindsey, was rated higher than Roberts.

Last season as a true freshman, Roberts played mainly on special teams.

Roberts is at least the 12th player to leave the Cornhuskers this offseason.  The other 11 are offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington (HERE) offensive lineman Michael Decker (HERE), tight end David Engelhaupt (HERE), linebacker Willie Hampton (HERE), defensive back Will Jackson (HERE), fullback Ben Miles (HERE), quarterback Patrick O’Brien (HERE), tight end Matt Snyder (HERE) inside linebacker Andrew Ward (HERE) and wide receiver Keyan Williams (HERE).  Eight of those 10 transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.

Mississippi State suspends Michael Story after animal cruelty arrest

By John TaylorAug 23, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
For the sixth straight day, it’s time to hit the reset button on the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to the Dispatch out of Columbia and Starkville, Mississippi State offensive lineman Michael Story was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor count of aggravated cruelty to a cat or dog. From the newspaper’s report:

In the complaint, the accuser, whose name is redacted, said Story “shut Kodak the Great Dane in the back room of his apartment and did not feed or water Kodak the Great Dane since Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, until Aug. 18, 2018. Mr. Story then stated at a later time that Kodak the Great Dane had been in the bedroom of the apartment for roughly a week’s time.

As a result of the arrest, Story has been indefinitely suspended by first-year head coach Joe Moorhead.

Story was a three-star 2015 signee. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the 6-4, 305-pound Story started two of the eight games in which he played during the 2016 season. Those are the only starts of his career thus far as the lineman was a backup in the six appearances he made last season.

This summer camp, Story has been working as the Bulldogs’ second-team left guard.

Urban Meyer’s first reaction to damning report? A discussion on how to delete text messages

By John TaylorAug 23, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
Urban Meyer‘s job may have been saved, but the Ohio State head coach’s image has been forever tarnished as more and more details emerge.

Following the Wednesday night press conference that confirmed Meyer would remain OSU’s head football coach, albeit with a three-game suspension, the university released a summary of findings of the investigation into Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his former wide receivers coach.  In addition to the startling conclusion that Meyer “sometimes had significant memory issues,” the investigative committee also detailed Meyer’ initial reaction to a damning report released Aug. 1 in which it was alleged the head coach was aware of abuse allegations made in 2015 against Zach Smith.

Per the summary of findings, Meyer’s first reaction, which the committee labeled as “concerning,” to the report was to have a discussion with his director of football operations about how to delete text messages older than a year.

(ii) Upon seeing this report when it first came out (at about 10:17 a.m.), Brian Voltolini, who was on the practice field with Coach Meyer went to speak with him, commenting that this was “a bad article.” The two discussed at that time whether the media could get access to Coach Meyer’s phone, and specifically discussed how to adjust the settings on Meyer’s phone so that text messages older than one year would be deleted.

(iii) Our review of Coach Meyer’s phone revealed no messages older than one year, indicating that at the time it was obtained by OSU on August 2nd, Coach Meyer’s phone was set to retain text messages only for that period, as Coach Meyer and Brian Voltolini discussed. We cannot determine, however, whether Coach Meyer’s phone was set to retain messages only for one year in response to the August 1st media report or at some earlier time. It is nonetheless concerning that his first reaction to a negative media piece exposing his knowledge of the 2015-2016 law enforcement investigation was to worry about the media getting access to information and discussing how to delete messages older than a year.

Perhaps even more troubling is the fact that the university’s student newspaper had made a records request one week prior to that media report surfacing, a request that went unanswered for reasons unknown to the committee.

(iv) The lack of clarity surrounding this issue is compounded by the failure of OSU personnel to respond promptly to two July 25, 2018 records requests from the school paper, “The Lantern,” for emails and text messages, as well as any call history, between Urban Meyer and Zach Smith from July 18, 2018 through July 24, 2018 and between Oct. 25, 2015 and Dec. 1, 2015, and the same communications between AD Gene Smith and Coach Meyer for the same dates for any materials “pertaining to Zach Smith.” On July 25, 2018, these requests were forwarded to Julie Vannatta, Senior Associate General Counsel, who, on July 25th, emailed AD Smith, and Diana Sabau, Senior Associate Athletics Director, and instructed them to retrieve responsive emails and texts from Coach Meyer’s phone. On July 26th, Vannatta asked Amy Nicol, Director, Internal Operations for Football, and Brian Voltolini to “go get [Coach Meyer’s] phone and check his texts with Zach.” Although all of these individuals were aware of the requests – and indeed both AD Smith and Sabau responded that they had no documents on their end – no one appears to have actually checked Coach Meyer’s phone or even approached him about the requests. Had Coach Meyer’s phone been examined and processed promptly at that time, we would know definitively that the August 1 article’s revelations had no impact on the evidence we received for July 23rd and dates in 2015. While the absence of prompt and effective follow-up is problematic and frustrating, we want to be clear that we have found no evidence suggesting that Coach Meyer was aware of the records request before we brought it to his attention during the Independent Investigation.

It was announced a few hours after the initial media report was published Aug. 1 that Meyer had been placed on paid administrative leave.

Meyer will be suspended without pay for the opener against Oregon State Sept. 1, as well as the Week 2 matchup with Rutgers and the Week 3 showdown against TCU.  The coach will also be suspended through Sept. 2; that suspension will prevent Meyer from taking part in the Buckeyes’ preparations for the season opener against the Beavers Sept. 1.  He will, however, be permitted to take part in all football activities leading up to the Rutgers and TCU games, including practices, player meetings, coaches meetings, etc.

As has been the case since Meyer’s leave was first announced, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day will continue on in his role of acting head coach until Meyer’s suspension is served.

Tennessee’s Trey Smith cleared for full contact

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Vanderbilt at Tennessee
By John TaylorAug 23, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
The news keeps getting better and better on the health front for one of the most talented young offensive linemen in the country.

In mid-July, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Trey Smith had been medically cleared, albeit on a limited, non-contact basis, to participate in practice when Tennessee kicked off summer camp. It was subsequently revealed that Smith had been dealing with blood clots in his lungs, but he should be fully cleared at some point during camp.

Wednesday bore even better news as Pruitt confirmed that Smith has indeed been cleared for full contact.

It’s expected Smith will be in uniform and available — if not starting — when UT opens the 2018 season against West Virginia Sept. 1 in Charlotte.

A consensus five-star 2017 signee, Smith started all 12 games for the Volunteers as a true freshman last season. In the Nov. 4 win over Southern Miss, Smith became the first true freshman to start at left tackle for UT in more than three decades. Smith, who led the Volunteers in knockdowns with 55, started games at four of the five positions along the offensive line, the lone exception being center.

Based off that debut performance, Smith earned consensus Freshman All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC.