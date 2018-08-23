COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Getty Images

Tennessee’s Trey Smith cleared for full contact

By John TaylorAug 23, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The news keeps getting better and better on the health front for one of the most talented young offensive linemen in the country.

In mid-July, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Trey Smith had been medically cleared, albeit on a limited, non-contact basis, to participate in practice when Tennessee kicked off summer camp. It was subsequently revealed that Smith had been dealing with blood clots in his lungs, but he should be fully cleared at some point during camp.

Wednesday bore even better news as Pruitt confirmed that Smith has indeed been cleared for full contact.

It’s expected Smith will be in uniform and available — if not starting — when UT opens the 2018 season against West Virginia Sept. 1 in Charlotte.

A consensus five-star 2017 signee, Smith started all 12 games for the Volunteers as a true freshman last season. In the Nov. 4 win over Southern Miss, Smith became the first true freshman to start at left tackle for UT in more than three decades. Smith, who led the Volunteers in knockdowns with 55, started games at four of the five positions along the offensive line, the lone exception being center.

Based off that debut performance, Smith earned consensus Freshman All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC.

Urban Meyer’s first reaction to damning report? A discussion on how to delete text messages

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 23, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Urban Meyer‘s job may have been saved, but the Ohio State head coach’s image has been forever tarnished as more and more details emerge.

Following the Wednesday night press conference that confirmed Meyer would remain OSU’s head football coach, albeit with a three-game suspension, the university released a summary of findings of the investigation into Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his former wide receivers coach.  In addition to the startling conclusion that Meyer “sometimes had significant memory issues,” the investigative committee also detailed Meyer’ initial reaction to a damning report released Aug. 1 in which it was alleged the head coach was aware of abuse allegations made in 2015 against Zach Smith.

Per the summary of findings, Meyer’s first reaction, which the committee labeled as “concerning,” to the report was to have a discussion with his director of football operations about how to delete text messages older than a year.

(ii) Upon seeing this report when it first came out (at about 10:17 a.m.), Brian Voltolini, who was on the practice field with Coach Meyer went to speak with him, commenting that this was “a bad article.” The two discussed at that time whether the media could get access to Coach Meyer’s phone, and specifically discussed how to adjust the settings on Meyer’s phone so that text messages older than one year would be deleted.

(iii) Our review of Coach Meyer’s phone revealed no messages older than one year, indicating that at the time it was obtained by OSU on August 2nd, Coach Meyer’s phone was set to retain text messages only for that period, as Coach Meyer and Brian Voltolini discussed. We cannot determine, however, whether Coach Meyer’s phone was set to retain messages only for one year in response to the August 1st media report or at some earlier time. It is nonetheless concerning that his first reaction to a negative media piece exposing his knowledge of the 2015-2016 law enforcement investigation was to worry about the media getting access to information and discussing how to delete messages older than a year.

Perhaps even more troubling is the fact that the university’s student newspaper had made a records request one week prior to that media report surfacing, a request that went unanswered for reasons unknown to the committee.

(iv) The lack of clarity surrounding this issue is compounded by the failure of OSU personnel to respond promptly to two July 25, 2018 records requests from the school paper, “The Lantern,” for emails and text messages, as well as any call history, between Urban Meyer and Zach Smith from July 18, 2018 through July 24, 2018 and between Oct. 25, 2015 and Dec. 1, 2015, and the same communications between AD Gene Smith and Coach Meyer for the same dates for any materials “pertaining to Zach Smith.” On July 25, 2018, these requests were forwarded to Julie Vannatta, Senior Associate General Counsel, who, on July 25th, emailed AD Smith, and Diana Sabau, Senior Associate Athletics Director, and instructed them to retrieve responsive emails and texts from Coach Meyer’s phone. On July 26th, Vannatta asked Amy Nicol, Director, Internal Operations for Football, and Brian Voltolini to “go get [Coach Meyer’s] phone and check his texts with Zach.” Although all of these individuals were aware of the requests – and indeed both AD Smith and Sabau responded that they had no documents on their end – no one appears to have actually checked Coach Meyer’s phone or even approached him about the requests. Had Coach Meyer’s phone been examined and processed promptly at that time, we would know definitively that the August 1 article’s revelations had no impact on the evidence we received for July 23rd and dates in 2015. While the absence of prompt and effective follow-up is problematic and frustrating, we want to be clear that we have found no evidence suggesting that Coach Meyer was aware of the records request before we brought it to his attention during the Independent Investigation.

It was announced a few hours after the initial media report was published Aug. 1 that Meyer had been placed on paid administrative leave.

Meyer will be suspended without pay for the opener against Oregon State Sept. 1, as well as the Week 2 matchup with Rutgers and the Week 3 showdown against TCU.  The coach will also be suspended through Sept. 2; that suspension will prevent Meyer from taking part in the Buckeyes’ preparations for the season opener against the Beavers Sept. 1.  He will, however, be permitted to take part in all football activities leading up to the Rutgers and TCU games, including practices, player meetings, coaches meetings, etc.

As has been the case since Meyer’s leave was first announced, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day will continue on in his role of acting head coach until Meyer’s suspension is served.

Colorado TE Jared Poplawski suffers another serious injury

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Colorado at UCLA
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 23, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If it weren’t for bad luck, Jared Poplawski would have no injury luck at all.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, head coach Mike MacIntyre confirmed this week that Poplawski suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder. The tight end sustained the injury during a practice session late last week.

As a result of the injury and subsequent surgery, Poplawski will be sidelined for the entire 2018 season.  Poplawski had rehabbed a torn ACL this offseason after injuring the knee late during the 2017 season.

“His knee is fine, but he tore his shoulder,” MacIntyre said according to the Daily Camera. “It’s a shame.”

Poplawski was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 27 tight end in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Arizona. He was limited to nine games played as a true freshman because of the torn ACL he suffered Nov. 11 against USC.

Ohio State investigation learned that Urban Meyer ‘sometimes had significant memory issues’

Associated Press
By John TaylorAug 23, 2018, 12:44 AM EDT
31 Comments

If you thought the situation in Columbus couldn’t get any more surreal, the full “Independent Investigation Summary of Findings” was then released.

As you may have heard, Ohio State announced Wednesday night that Urban Meyer would retain his job as the Buckeyes’ head football coach but would be suspended from coaching the first three games of the 2018 season.  Those punitive measures were the result of a two-week investigation by an independent committee into Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations made over a period of years by the ex-wife of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

In the summary of findings, the investigators revealed they had come to a rather startling conclusion:

We also learned during the investigation that Coach Meyer has sometimes had significant memory issues in other situations where he had prior extensive knowledge of events. He has also periodically taken medicine that can negatively impair his memory, concentration, and focus.

That finding begs the question: is Meyer physically able and fit to continue on as Ohio State’s head coach?  If a head football coach periodically takes medication “that can negatively impair his memory, concentration, and focus,” and he has “significant memory issues,” isn’t it fair to ask if that coach is able to fulfill his duties?

Those are just a couple of the myriad questions the summary of findings fails to answer, and will likely go unanswered by both the (wildly successful) head coach and the (wildly successful) football program.

Urban Meyer to remain as Ohio State’s head coach, but suspended for first three games without pay

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 22, 2018, 9:04 PM EDT
39 Comments

Exactly three weeks after being forced to the sidelines, Urban Meyer is back.  Eventually.

Following an executive session of its Board of Trustees that lasted nearly a dozen hours, Ohio State announced Wednesday night that Meyer will be retained as the Buckeyes’ head football coach.  However, Meyer will be suspended, without pay, for the first three games of the 2018 season.

The suspension means that Meyer will be sidelined for games against Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU.  He will be eligible to return for the Sept. 22 game against Tulane.

Meyer will also be suspended through Sept. 2.  That suspension will prevent the coach from taking part in the Buckeyes’ preparations for the season opener against the Beavers Sept. 1.  He will, however, be permitted to take part in all football activities leading up to the Rutgers and TCU games, including practices, player meetings, coaches meetings, etc.

Additionally, athletic director Gene Smith will serve a suspension from Aug. 31 through Sept. 16.  His suspension will be without pay as well.

The investigative team, which presented its findings to the university’s Board of Trustees informally Monday and then formally during the marathon executive session Wednesday, concluded that “[a}lthough Coach Meyer made significant misstatements about his knowledge of the 2015 events relating to Zach Smith and his former wife at the Big Ten Media Days, they were not part of a deliberate cover-up effort to keep Zach Smith on the coaching staff in the face of evidence of domestic violence by him that Athletic Director Smith and Coach Meyer credited.”

The report presented to the board, which consisted of 40 witness interviews and the review of “over 60,000 e-mails and 10,000 text messages,” also concluded that “Coach Meyer has ‘a sincere commitment to the Respect for Women core values that he espouses and tries to instill in his players.'”

From the report:

The Independent Counsel also concluded that Coach Meyer would not hesitate to terminate any coach if spousal abuse was established:

“We believe [Coach Meyer] as did Zach Smith, that if [Coach Meyer] ever came to learn or believe that Zach Smith had physically abused his wife, Coach Meyer would have fired Zach Smith or any other coach on the spot.

In a prepared statement before taking questions from the media, Meyer acknowledged that his loyalty to Earle Bruce, who Meyer considers the most influential male in his life after his father, impacted his judgment when it came to the assistant coach who is the grandson of the former OSU head football coach.

“I followed my heart and not my head,” Meyer stated. “I fell short in pursuing full information because at each juncture I gave Zach Smith the benefit of the doubt.

“As I reflect, my loyalty to his grandfather Earle Bruce, who was my mentor, likely impacted how I treated Zach over the years. I did not know everything about Zach Smith, what Zach Smith was doing and I am pleased that the report made this very clear.

“However, I should have demanded more from him and recognized red flags.”

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach, Zach Smith, surfaced.  The university announced the launching of an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.” Allegations of domestic abuse stemmed not only from Zach Smith’s time at OSU, but while he was on Meyer’s Florida staff in 2009 as well.

Gene Smith confirmed in the press conference tonight that the university was not aware of Zach Smith’s off-field issues at Florida when he was hired by Meyer as wide receivers coach in December of 2011.  As a result of that, OSU is expected to revamp their hiring procedures and policies — and background checks — when it comes to prospective coaches.

In an Aug. 1 report that preceded Meyer’s initial leave of absence, Courtney Smith, the now-ex-wife of Zach Smith, claimed that Meyer’s wife, Shelley, was aware of the allegations that she was being abused by the then-OSU assistant coach.  Below is the text message exchange between Courtney Smith and Shelley Meyer in 2015:

Shelley: “I am with you! A lot of women stay hoping it will get better. I don’t blame you! But just want u to be safe. Do you have a restraining order? He scares me”
Courtney: “Restraining orders don’t do anything in Ohio-I tried to get protection order which is what started this whole investigation. And that should go through soon finally. It’s hard bc you have to prove immediate danger. Legal system is tough. Basically you have to prove he will kill u to get protective order”
Shelley: “Geesh! Even w the pics? Didn’t law enforcement come to your place ever??

During Wednesday night’s press conference, Meyer claimed that he was never aware of any text messages between his wife and his ex-assistant’s ex-wife “at the time.”

The findings of the investigation concluded with the following:

Although neither Urban Meyer nor Gene Smith condoned or covered up the alleged domestic abuse by Zach Smith, they failed to take sufficient management action relating to Zach Smith’s misconduct and retained an Assistant Coach who was not performing as an appropriate role model for OSU student-athletes. Permitting such misconduct to continue is not consistent with the values of the University and reflects poorly on Coach Meyer, Athletic Director Smith, and the University. Their handling of this matter did not exhibit the kind of leadership and high standards that we expect of our Athletic Director, Head Coach, Assistant Coaches and all on the football staff.

While Meyer apologized to “Buckeye Nation” on at least three occasions — and apologized for the situation everyone found themselves in — he never apologized to Courtney Smith even as he was afforded the opportunity to do so by at least one reporter who mentioned her by name.  The lack of a public apology to the alleged victim, while multiple ones were made to the fanbase, has led to the national media blistering both the coach and the perceived “football-first” culture of the university.

In reports that preceded the official announcement, it was suggested that Meyer was balking at accepting a suspension; when asked if he thought he deserved to be suspended for three games, Meyer’s curt response did nothing to debunk the suggestions.

“I trust and support our president.”

“I know the impact that the events of the last three weeks have had on this institution – an institution that I love – and how challenging this has been for our community and our president, a man for whom I have great respect. And for that, I am deeply sorry,” Meyer said in a statement subsequently distributed by the school. “I am fully aware that I am ultimately responsible for this situation that has harmed the university as a whole, our Department of Athletics and our football program. I want to also apologize to Buckeye Nation.

“The suspensions are tough, but I fully accept them.”