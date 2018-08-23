Texas WR Davion Curtis becomes latest Longhorn to officially transfer out of program

Davion Curtis must have really not had the kind of fall camp he was hoping for because on the eve of a game week beginning in Austin, the Texas wide receiver announced his intentions to transfer out of the program.

“After a lot of thought and prayer and talking things through with my family, I’ve made the decision to transfer from The University of Texas,” Curtis said in a statement released by the school. “It was a very tough decision because of how much this team means to me, but getting a new start is something I felt like I needed to do for my future. I love my teammates like my brothers, have made a lot of memories with them and I’m always going to be pulling for them. I want to thank coach Herman, coach Mehringer, coach Meekins and all of the staff for coaching me and helping me grow as a person. I also want to thank coach Strong and coach Traylor for giving me the opportunity to come to Texas. My path is leading me in a different direction, but I’ll always be a Longhorn.”

Curtis was considered a three-star prospect coming out of high school but never could crack the rotation during his time on the 40 Acres so playing time was likely a bit motivator in the move. He redshirted his first season at the school in 2016 and appeared in only one game last season but leaves without recording a catch in the burnt orange.

It remains to be seen where Curtis will be playing long term with three years of eligibility left but a report from KCEN says that he will enroll at Tyler Junior College in the Lone Star State for the immediate future.

His departure is the third just during fall camp for Tom Herman’s team (joining John Bonney and Eric Cuffee) and seventh of the offseason for UT. While that would normally sound a little concerning, given the much more solid depth the program has right now it could be more of a byproduct of a little less playing time to go around for many — especially ex-Charlie Strong recruits like Curtis.