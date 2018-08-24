Getty Images

Former Maryland AD Kevin Anderson accused of using school funds in sexual misconduct case

By Zach BarnettAug 24, 2018, 1:51 PM EDT
As Maryland deals with the fallout of one scandal, another has emerged. Former Terps AD Kevin Anderson used school funds to hire an attorney to represent two Maryland athletes in a sexual misconduct case, the school has said in a statement.

Anderson took a 6-month sabbatical in 2017 before ultimately resigning, but before then, according to the school, he used $15,000 of the athletics department’s money to hire legal representation and refused orders to cut ties with the lawyers, as detailed by Maryland’s student paper The Diamondback.

The payment does not violate NCAA rules but violates the school’s “commitment to a fair and impartial handling of all such matters.” Anderson hired the attorneys in June 2017 and the school was unaware of the arrangement until informed by then-executive associate AD Damon Evans, who is now Maryland’s athletics director. Evans’s statement launched an internal investigation into Anderson.

“The President’s Office, the Office of General Counsel, the Athletic Compliance Office and [Evans] were not involved in or consulted on the original decision made to hire and pay the lawyer,” the statement said. “Protocols requiring General Counsel to retain outside counsel had not been followed in the hiring.”

The players, whose identity was not revealed, were ultimately disciplined the university after the case was handled by UMD’s Office of Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct. One player was later expelled, while another transferred.

“At this time, all I’m going to say is this story is inaccurate,” Anderson told the Baltimore Sun on Thursday.

“Notably, this article contains numerous factual inaccuracies that were meant to paint Kevin Anderson in an unflattering and (I believe) false light,” Donald Maurice Jackson, one of the lawyers from The Sports Group alleged to have been contracted by Anderson, wrote in a Facebook post. “Mr. Anderson did not retain TSG, did not negotiate terms of our engagement and (to my knowledge) did not authorize payment. As a matter of fact, I (personally) had minimal interaction with Mr. Anderson during the pendency of this matter.”

 

Iowa State suspends four freshmen for “poor choices and behavior”

By Zach BarnettAug 24, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has suspended four Cyclones freshmen indefinitely for “multiple incidents of poor choices and behavior.” Campbell emphasized that no one incident led to the suspension of any of the four, but that it was more of a “straw that broke the camel’s back” type of situation.

The four players are Tayvonn KyleJaeveyon MortonJoseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez.

Kyle is a true freshman wide receiver from Valdosta, Ga. Morton is a true freshman defensive back from Detroit. Scates is a true freshman wide receiver from Dayton, Ohio, and Taylor-Cortez is a true freshman defensive back from Woodland Hills, Calif.

From the statement:

We have worked diligently to develop a culture of accountability in our program and these young men have failed to live up to those expectations.

The players will not have any involvement with team activities nor access to our facilities while suspended. They will, however, have access to our academic facilities with the accompanying expectations of any student-athlete in our program.

I would emphasize that these suspensions are not related to any one incident but rather a pattern of conduct that will not be tolerated within our Iowa State football program.

Iowa State opens its 2018 season Sept. 1 against FCS No. 3 South Dakota State.

Colorado, Colorado State to resume Rocky Mountain Showdown in 2023, ’24

By Zach BarnettAug 24, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
After taking a brief hiatus in 2021-22, the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State will continue in 2023-24.

“(Colorado AD) Rick (George) and I haven’t talked anything beyond that, although if you look at our schedule in ’25 and ’26, we’ve already got Vanderbilt and Texas Tech,” Colorado State AD Joe Parker told the Denver Post. “We could maybe play (CU) then if we wanted to go with three Power 5 opponents in a single year. I’ve looked at it as probably 2027, ’28 being the next time we could get them on the schedule.

“Rick has said, ‘maybe two years on, two years off’ which allows you to be more creative with your schedule in the off years, but I’d like to play them every year, especially now. Imagine that game in 2020 when we complete the current contract here. It’s going to be an exciting game.”

The 2018-19 games will be at Mile High in Denver, while the 2020 showdown will be in Fort Collins. The 2023-24 games will remain on campus; the 2023 game will be at Folsom Field in Boulder, and ’24 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

Since 1998, the majority of Rocky Mountain Showdowns have taken place in Denver.

The Rams and Buffs have met 89 times previously in a series that dates back to 1983 (fun fact: the first game was played on Feb. 11). Colorado owns a 65-22-2 edge, including victory in the last three meetings. Colorado won 17-3 in Denver last season.

Reports: Blake Barnett named USF starting QB

By Zach BarnettAug 24, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
Another quarterback derby has reportedly been called, and this one went to the veteran.

According to Spectrum Sports and the Tampa Bay Times, graduate transfer Blake Barnett has been named South Florida’s starting quarterback. Barnett began his career at Alabama and opened the 2016 season as the Tide’s starting quarterback before quickly losing his job to Jalen Hurts (who himself appears on the cusp of losing his job in Tuscaloosa). Barnett quickly transferred to Arizona State, where the 5-star recruit from Corona, Calif., attempted five passes over the course of the 2017 season.

He left Tempe for Tampa in May, and now appears to be the Bulls’ starting quarterback as a redshirt junior, beating out redshirt junior Brett Kean and redshirt sophomore Chris Oladokun.

“They’ve done a really good job and they respect one another,” Strong told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday. “When you look at it, each day one of them is running (with the first team), like this guy gets to start off with the ones, then the next…so they’ve been given enough reps and it’s been evenly distributed. So now it’s about us. Now we’ve got to go make a decision on what guy it’s gonna be.”

Across his two previous stops, Barnett went 14-of-24 for 259 yards with two touchdowns against one interception.

Whoever takes the first snap in USF’s game against Elon next Saturday will be the Bulls’ first starting quarterback other than Quinton Flowers since Nov. 28, 2014.

Gene Smith’s lawyer says his client, Urban Meyer ‘fell on the sword’ for Ohio State

By Zach BarnettAug 24, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
22 Comments

The Zach Smith saga has been sorted out (at least, as far as we know) after the 2-week investigation was wrapped up and Ohio State’s Board of Trustees spent 11 hours deliberating and negotiating on Wednesday. Urban Meyer will serve a 3-game suspension where, oddly, will miss the preparations for the Oregon State opener but participate in game prep for Rutgers and No. 16 TCU. Additionally, Gene Smith will serve a two-and-a-half week suspension from Aug. 31 through Sept. 16. Both suspensions will be served without pay.

And both men are suspended because, in the eye of the board, they failed to show appropriate leadership when domestic violence allegations were brought forward against an employee who also happened to be delinquent in his job duties and a walking human relations nightmare.

But that’s not how Smith’s attorney views it.

According to Smith’s attorney Rex Elliott of the Columbus law firm Cooper & Elliott, the real problem here is the media. You see, the media and its “amateur reporting of false information on social media” forced Ohio State to go through with a sham $500,000 investigation and that half-a-million dollar investigation had to find something, right? The 23-page report was filled with lies, apparently, to make the frothing media happy.

“So, why the sanction? Well, isn’t it obvious? The country was lathered into a frenzy based on erroneous information and a long delay and OSU needed to appease the lynch mob that had formed as soon as the unproven allegations were made,” Elliott wrote in a Facebook post. “As a result, two great men fell on the sword for a University they dearly love. And both men faced a room full of reporters and admitted they failed in their duties to better manage and react quicker to a troubled employee even though they had no idea about the information that has since come out about some of the things he may have been doing.”

We’ve included the entire since-deleted Facebook rant below, thanks to Eleven Warriors.

The biggest problem in this OSU matter is the rush to judgment and the erroneous reporting of details by some irresponsible media and the amateur reporting of false information on social media. So, as a lawyer deeply involved in the investigation on behalf of Gene Smith, I am compelled to simply state the facts.

The investigation was commenced to determine 2 issues: did OSU cover-up domestic violence and did Urban lie to the media in furtherance of a cover-up. After an exhaustive investigation that involved 40 witness interviews and thousands of documents, the investigators who were searching for information to enable them to answer these questions yes, answered them both NO.

But to justify the 500k investigation, you have to find something. The facts established that Gene Smith learned fo the 2015 allegations and immediately pulled Urban off the practice field to inform him and ordered the Assistant back to Columbus not to Ohio State but to go directly to the Powell police to answer their questions.

He then discussed the matter with the Title XI Compliance Official and Public Safety liaison and Human Resources and he ordered OSU police and OSU officials to monitor the Powell investigation. No OSU official can interfere in a criminal investigation or take steps to make it appear they are influencing an investigation. Powell concluded there was no evidence to support the allegations and we now know this person made false reports on other ocassions.

But the investigation had to find something so they said Gene and Urban should have reported it to Compliance. Really? Compliance handles NCAA matters not domestic violence.

And try as they might investigators could not find any evidence that Urban lied to anyone. They concede that Urban was confused by the question and thought he was being asked the same thing he was asked the day before when someone suggested Zach Smith had been “arrested” for domestic violence which to this day has never occurred. Despite digging deep, the investigators concluded Urban misspoke and did not lie to anyone.

So, why the sanction? Well, isn’t it obvious? The country was lathered into a frenzy based on erroneous information and a long delay and OSU needed to appease the lynch mob that had formed as soon as the unproven allegations were made.

As a result, two great men fell on the sword for a University they dearly love. And both men faced a room full of reporters and admitted they failed in their duties to better manage and react quicker to a troubled employee even though they had no idea about the information that has since come out about some of the things he may have been doing.

Those are the facts.

Two men who don’t deserve the public flogging but who agreed to take one for the team so this great University can move forward with all of its amazing athletic and academic initiatives. Sorry for the length of this and I am not looking fore debate. Just waned to make sure the facts are straight.

Elliott later clarified on Twitter that the rant were his thoughts and not his client’s.

In arguing on behalf of his client, Elliott did his client zero favors.