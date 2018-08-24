Indiana indefinitely suspends leading returning rusher

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indiana’s season is officially off to the wrong foot, because the Hoosiers will be without the two most productive feet on the roster.

IU has indefinitely suspended running back Morgan Ellison, head coach Tom Allen announced Friday. A sophomore from Pickerington, Ohio, led the Hoosiers a year ago with 143 carries for 704 yards with six touchdowns.

“He’s a tremendous kid,” IU running backs coach Mike Hart told the Indianapolis Star last season. “He works hard, he shows up every day and that’s all you can ask. He’s still got to get better.”

Ellison was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice in 2017, earning the honor after rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a Sept. 23 win over Georgia Southern and after rolling for 149 yards and two scores on 15 carries in a Nov. 18 defeat of Rutgers.

With Ellison out until an undetermined date, sophomore Cole Gest, senior Mike Majette and freshman Stevie Scott are expected to step into the void. Gest was Indiana’s second-leading rusher a year ago with 428 yards. Majette carried 22 times for 22 yards on the year.

Additionally, linebacker Mo Burnam has been suspended one game for an undisclosed reason.