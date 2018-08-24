Indiana indefinitely suspends leading returning rusher

Indiana’s season is officially off to the wrong foot, because the Hoosiers will be without the two most productive feet on the roster.
IU has indefinitely suspended running back Morgan Ellison, head coach Tom Allen announced Friday. A sophomore from Pickerington, Ohio, led the Hoosiers a year ago with 143 carries for 704 yards with six touchdowns.
“He’s a tremendous kid,” IU running backs coach Mike Hart told the Indianapolis Star last season. “He works hard, he shows up every day and that’s all you can ask. He’s still got to get better.”
Ellison was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice in 2017, earning the honor after rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a Sept. 23 win over Georgia Southern and after rolling for 149 yards and two scores on 15 carries in a Nov. 18 defeat of Rutgers.
With Ellison out until an undetermined date, sophomore Cole Gest, senior Mike Majette and freshman Stevie Scott are expected to step into the void. Gest was Indiana’s second-leading rusher a year ago with 428 yards. Majette carried 22 times for 22 yards on the year.
Additionally, linebacker Mo Burnam has been suspended one game for an undisclosed reason.
Urban Meyer was asked directly for his message to Courtney Smith on Wednesday night, and he sidestepped it like you or I might if J.J. Watt was running directly at us.
“My message for everyone involved in this: I’m sorry that we’re in this situation,” he said. “I’m just sorry we’re in this situation.”
Of course, “this situation” is wildly different for “everyone” that’s in it. Meyer is waiting a 3-game suspension that came, according to Ohio State’s Board of Trustees, because he did not take proper action against an alleged serial spousal abuser and a walking human-relations nightmare. Courtney Smith’s “situation” is that, according to her, Zach Smith has abused her for close to a decade now.
Two days later, Meyer has tweeted a public apology to Courtney Smith and her children.
“My words and demeanor on Wednesday did not show how seriously I take relationship violence,” Meyer said. “…Let me say here and now what I should have said on Wednesday: I sincerely apologize to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through.”
Of course, Meyer had ample opportunity Wednesday night to show Courtney Smith and the public how seriously he takes relationship violence, but his words conveyed the opposite of his core feelings, apparently.
In addition to accepting “legal and moral” responsibility for Jordan McNair‘s death at that infamous press conference last Tuesday, Maryland president Wallace Loh also announced a 4-member panel to examine the culture within D.J. Durkin‘s football program.
The four members are former U.S. District Court judge Brenson Legg, former U.S. District Court judge Alex Williams, Baltimore lawyer Charles Scheeler and a former head football coach and AD that Loh did not name.
That group has yet to release any findings, but it has added five new members. Maryland on Friday revealed the following individuals are now on the panel:
- Dr. Frederick Azar, chief of staff at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Memphis and the director of the sports medicine fellowship program at the University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic
- Bonnie Bernstein, a two-decade sports journalist at ABC, CBS and ESPN and a former Academic All-American gymnast at Maryland
- Robert Ehrlich, Jr., the former governor of Maryland and a captain of Princeton’s football team
- Thomas McMillen, a former U.S. Congressman and currently the president and CEO of the LEAD1 Association
- Doug Williams, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Washington Redskins and the former vice president of player personnel for the same franchise
Maryland board of regents chair James T. Brady also released this statement:
Brady noted that additional members or advisors may be appointed in the coming days. (The unnamed football coach was not mentioned in Friday’s release.)
No timetable was included in Friday’s announcement.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has suspended four Cyclones freshmen indefinitely for “multiple incidents of poor choices and behavior.” Campbell emphasized that no one incident led to the suspension of any of the four, but that it was more of a “straw that broke the camel’s back” type of situation.
The four players are Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez.
Kyle is a true freshman wide receiver from Valdosta, Ga. Morton is a true freshman defensive back from Detroit. Scates is a true freshman wide receiver from Dayton, Ohio, and Taylor-Cortez is a true freshman defensive back from Woodland Hills, Calif.
From the statement:
We have worked diligently to develop a culture of accountability in our program and these young men have failed to live up to those expectations.
The players will not have any involvement with team activities nor access to our facilities while suspended. They will, however, have access to our academic facilities with the accompanying expectations of any student-athlete in our program.
I would emphasize that these suspensions are not related to any one incident but rather a pattern of conduct that will not be tolerated within our Iowa State football program.
Iowa State opens its 2018 season Sept. 1 against FCS No. 3 South Dakota State.
After taking a brief hiatus in 2021-22, the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State will continue in 2023-24.
“(Colorado AD) Rick (George) and I haven’t talked anything beyond that, although if you look at our schedule in ’25 and ’26, we’ve already got Vanderbilt and Texas Tech,” Colorado State AD Joe Parker told the Denver Post. “We could maybe play (CU) then if we wanted to go with three Power 5 opponents in a single year. I’ve looked at it as probably 2027, ’28 being the next time we could get them on the schedule.
“Rick has said, ‘maybe two years on, two years off’ which allows you to be more creative with your schedule in the off years, but I’d like to play them every year, especially now. Imagine that game in 2020 when we complete the current contract here. It’s going to be an exciting game.”
The 2018-19 games will be at Mile High in Denver, while the 2020 showdown will be in Fort Collins. The 2023-24 games will remain on campus; the 2023 game will be at Folsom Field in Boulder, and ’24 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.
Since 1998, the majority of Rocky Mountain Showdowns have taken place in Denver.
The Rams and Buffs have met 89 times previously in a series that dates back to 1983 (fun fact: the first game was played on Feb. 11). Colorado owns a 65-22-2 edge, including victory in the last three meetings. Colorado won 17-3 in Denver last season.