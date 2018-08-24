Maryland adds five members to panel overseeing football program culture

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In addition to accepting “legal and moral” responsibility for Jordan McNair‘s death at that infamous press conference last Tuesday, Maryland president Wallace Loh also announced a 4-member panel to examine the culture within D.J. Durkin‘s football program.

The four members are former U.S. District Court judge Brenson Legg, former U.S. District Court judge Alex Williams, Baltimore lawyer Charles Scheeler and a former head football coach and AD that Loh did not name.

That group has yet to release any findings, but it has added five new members. Maryland on Friday revealed the following individuals are now on the panel:

Dr. Frederick Azar , chief of staff at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Memphis and the director of the sports medicine fellowship program at the University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic

, chief of staff at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Memphis and the director of the sports medicine fellowship program at the University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic Bonnie Bernstein , a two-decade sports journalist at ABC, CBS and ESPN and a former Academic All-American gymnast at Maryland

, a two-decade sports journalist at ABC, CBS and ESPN and a former Academic All-American gymnast at Maryland Robert Ehrlich, Jr ., the former governor of Maryland and a captain of Princeton’s football team

., the former governor of Maryland and a captain of Princeton’s football team Thomas McMillen , a former U.S. Congressman and currently the president and CEO of the LEAD1 Association

, a former U.S. Congressman and currently the president and CEO of the LEAD1 Association Doug Williams, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Washington Redskins and the former vice president of player personnel for the same franchise

Maryland board of regents chair James T. Brady also released this statement:

Brady noted that additional members or advisors may be appointed in the coming days. (The unnamed football coach was not mentioned in Friday’s release.)

No timetable was included in Friday’s announcement.