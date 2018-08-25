Alabama extends AD Greg Byrne, finalizes Nick Saban’s contract

Alabama’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a 3-year contract extension and raise for Crimson Tide athletics director Greg Byrne.

Byrne, who was hired away from Arizona in January of last year, is now under contract through the 2024-25 academic year. His extension also landed him a $55,000 raise to $980,000 per year, with $300,000 per year in deferred compensation. His salary will rise to $1.13 million by the end of the deal.

“[UA President] Dr. [Stuart] Bell, a little over two years ago, began a process to try to find the best athletic director in the country to lead our department, and I think he is meeting and exceeding those expectations,” interim chancellor Finis St. John IV said on a conference call, according to AL.com. “I appreciate his leadership.”

Byrne will earn that money to oversee the $600 million capital project to upgrade Alabama’s three major athletics facilities — the Bryant-Denny Stadium, Coleman Coliseum and the Mal Moore Athletic Facility — over the next decade. Additionally, there’s a greater than zero chance Byrne will be tasked with hiring Nick Saban‘s successor over the life of his current contract. Saban will be 73 when Byrne’s contract expires.

But in the meantime, Saban is still very much Alabama’s head football coach, and the Trustees also formalized Saban’s best-in-class contract extension, which was announced last month.

In addition to a salary that will top the $10 million mark by 2025, Saban’s incentive package has now topped the $1 million mark. He is eligible for an $800,000 bonus for leading the Tide to a national championship. His other bonuses have increased as well; he can make $200,000 for taking Alabama to a New Year’s Six game (up from $125,000), $400,000 for reaching a CFP semifinal ($200,000) and $600,000 for reaching the CFP title game ($300,000).

Saban’s new contract places his current buyout, according to USA Today‘s Steve Berkowitz, at “roughly” $33.2 million.