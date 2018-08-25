Getty Images

Alabama extends AD Greg Byrne, finalizes Nick Saban’s contract

By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
Alabama’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a 3-year contract extension and raise for Crimson Tide athletics director Greg Byrne.

Byrne, who was hired away from Arizona in January of last year, is now under contract through the 2024-25 academic year. His extension also landed him a $55,000 raise to $980,000 per year, with $300,000 per year in deferred compensation. His salary will rise to $1.13 million by the end of the deal.

“[UA President] Dr. [Stuart] Bell, a little over two years ago, began a process to try to find the best athletic director in the country to lead our department, and I think he is meeting and exceeding those expectations,” interim chancellor Finis St. John IV said on a conference call, according to AL.com. “I appreciate his leadership.”

Byrne will earn that money to oversee the $600 million capital project to upgrade Alabama’s three major athletics facilities — the Bryant-Denny Stadium, Coleman Coliseum and the Mal Moore Athletic Facility — over the next decade. Additionally, there’s a greater than zero chance Byrne will be tasked with hiring Nick Saban‘s successor over the life of his current contract. Saban will be 73 when Byrne’s contract expires.

But in the meantime, Saban is still very much Alabama’s head football coach, and the Trustees also formalized Saban’s best-in-class contract extension, which was announced last month.

In addition to a salary that will top the $10 million mark by 2025, Saban’s incentive package has now topped the $1 million mark. He is eligible for an $800,000 bonus for leading the Tide to a national championship. His other bonuses have increased as well; he can make $200,000 for taking Alabama to a New Year’s Six game (up from $125,000), $400,000 for reaching a CFP semifinal ($200,000) and $600,000 for reaching the CFP title game ($300,000).

Saban’s new contract places his current buyout, according to USA Today‘s Steve Berkowitz, at “roughly” $33.2 million.

Indiana indefinitely suspends leading returning rusher


By Zach BarnettAug 24, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
Indiana’s season is officially off to the wrong foot, because the Hoosiers will be without the two most productive feet on the roster.

IU has indefinitely suspended running back Morgan Ellison, head coach Tom Allen announced Friday. A sophomore from Pickerington, Ohio, led the Hoosiers a year ago with 143 carries for 704 yards with six touchdowns.

“He’s a tremendous kid,” IU running backs coach Mike Hart told the Indianapolis Star last season. “He works hard, he shows up every day and that’s all you can ask. He’s still got to get better.”

Ellison was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice in 2017, earning the honor after rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a Sept. 23 win over Georgia Southern and after rolling for 149 yards and two scores on 15 carries in a Nov. 18 defeat of Rutgers.

With Ellison out until an undetermined date, sophomore Cole Gest, senior Mike Majette and freshman Stevie Scott are expected to step into the void. Gest was Indiana’s second-leading rusher a year ago with 428 yards. Majette carried 22 times for 22 yards on the year.

Additionally, linebacker Mo Burnam has been suspended one game for an undisclosed reason.

Urban Meyer tweets public apology to Courtney Smith, children


By Zach BarnettAug 24, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
Urban Meyer was asked directly for his message to Courtney Smith on Wednesday night, and he sidestepped it like you or I might if J.J. Watt was running directly at us.

“My message for everyone involved in this: I’m sorry that we’re in this situation,” he said. “I’m just sorry we’re in this situation.”

Of course, “this situation” is wildly different for “everyone” that’s in it. Meyer is waiting a 3-game suspension that came, according to Ohio State’s Board of Trustees, because he did not take proper action against an alleged serial spousal abuser and a walking human-relations nightmare. Courtney Smith’s “situation” is that, according to her, Zach Smith has abused her for close to a decade now.

Two days later, Meyer has tweeted a public apology to Courtney Smith and her children.

“My words and demeanor on Wednesday did not show how seriously I take relationship violence,” Meyer said. “…Let me say here and now what I should have said on Wednesday: I sincerely apologize to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through.”

Of course, Meyer had ample opportunity Wednesday night to show Courtney Smith and the public how seriously he takes relationship violence, but his words conveyed the opposite of his core feelings, apparently.

Maryland adds five members to panel overseeing football program culture


By Zach BarnettAug 24, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
In addition to accepting “legal and moral” responsibility for Jordan McNair‘s death at that infamous press conference last Tuesday, Maryland president Wallace Loh also announced a 4-member panel to examine the culture within D.J. Durkin‘s football program.

The four members are former U.S. District Court judge Brenson Legg, former U.S. District Court judge Alex Williams, Baltimore lawyer Charles Scheeler and a former head football coach and AD that Loh did not name.

That group has yet to release any findings, but it has added five new members. Maryland on Friday revealed the following individuals are now on the panel:

  • Dr. Frederick Azar, chief of staff at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Memphis and the director of the sports medicine fellowship program at the University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic
  • Bonnie Bernstein, a two-decade sports journalist at ABC, CBS and ESPN and a former Academic All-American gymnast at Maryland
  • Robert Ehrlich, Jr., the former governor of Maryland and a captain of Princeton’s football team
  • Thomas McMillen, a former U.S. Congressman and currently the president and CEO of the LEAD1 Association
  • Doug Williams, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Washington Redskins and the former vice president of player personnel for the same franchise

Maryland board of regents chair James T. Brady also released this statement:

Brady noted that additional members or advisors may be appointed in the coming days. (The unnamed football coach was not mentioned in Friday’s release.)

No timetable was included in Friday’s announcement.

Iowa State suspends four freshmen for “poor choices and behavior”


By Zach BarnettAug 24, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has suspended four Cyclones freshmen indefinitely for “multiple incidents of poor choices and behavior.” Campbell emphasized that no one incident led to the suspension of any of the four, but that it was more of a “straw that broke the camel’s back” type of situation.

The four players are Tayvonn KyleJaeveyon MortonJoseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez.

Kyle is a true freshman wide receiver from Valdosta, Ga. Morton is a true freshman defensive back from Detroit. Scates is a true freshman wide receiver from Dayton, Ohio, and Taylor-Cortez is a true freshman defensive back from Woodland Hills, Calif.

From the statement:

We have worked diligently to develop a culture of accountability in our program and these young men have failed to live up to those expectations.

The players will not have any involvement with team activities nor access to our facilities while suspended. They will, however, have access to our academic facilities with the accompanying expectations of any student-athlete in our program.

I would emphasize that these suspensions are not related to any one incident but rather a pattern of conduct that will not be tolerated within our Iowa State football program.

Iowa State opens its 2018 season Sept. 1 against FCS No. 3 South Dakota State.