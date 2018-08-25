Getty Images

Attorney: Kevin Anderson never hired me to represent Terps in sexual assault case

By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
Attorney Donald Maurice Jackson told the Baltimore Sun Friday that former Maryland AD Kevin Anderson never hired him to represent two former Terps football players in a sexual assault case.

Jackson, a Montgomery, Ala., based lawyer for The Sports Group, said he was already on campus working with a Maryland basketball player when a call came to represent two football players in a case brought forth by another Maryland student.

“I literally walked from the basketball arena over to the football office and sat for the remainder of the evening in the football office,” Jackson told the paper. “My assumption was that everything had gone through channels and it was approved because I don’t even know how the football coaches knew I was even on campus involved in another case.”

Jackson had previously worked with the football program in an eligibility case and was on campus doing the same for a basketball player when the call came. Executive AD Damon Evans notified school president Wallace Loh of an unpaid invoice from Jackson and Anderson quickly emailed Jackson to terminate the relationship.

“I appreciate your efforts and assistance regarding … our student athletes from the University of Maryland,” he wrote. “Per our conversation, the athletic department will compensate you for all billable hours provided up to this point in time, however moving forward, the athletic department will not pay for any services pertaining to [the athletes]. Thank you for your understanding and assistance throughout the process.”

Anderson denied hiring Jackson, and Jackson said earlier that Anderson never hired him.

Jackson continued to represent the players in the case.

“The lawyers continued to represent UMD football players (meeting their ethical obligations), perpetuating an unfair advantage for the accused over their accuser. Even after this inequitable situation was discovered and ordered to be stopped, it continued,” Maryland’s Office of General Counsel said in a statement. “This fact was not reported back to the university administration. If it had, other measures to remedy the inequity, such as providing an attorney for the other party, could have been taken.”

Though Evans notified Loh of Jackson’s presence on campus, Jackson said Evans had to know he was working for Maryland football on the case. “I find it virtually impossible to believe that Damon Evans was not aware that I was representing these football student-athletes, either that day or immediately following that,” he said. “It’s not like I was walking around the University of Maryland campus under the cloak of darkness with a mask on. I was on that campus several times.”

Evans has since been named Maryland’s AD after Anderson resigned in April. Durkin has been on administrative leave since Aug. 11.

Rutgers picks true freshman as starting QB


By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 3:14 PM EDT
For just the third time in school history, Rutgers will start a true freshman at quarterback to open its season. The Scarlet Knights have chosen Artur Sitkowski as their signal caller ahead of the Sept. 1 opener against Texas State.

A product of IMG Academy by way of Old Bridge, N.J., Sitowski was a 3-star recruit and the highest-rated member of Rutgers’s 57th-ranked class, according to 247Sports. He enrolled at Rutgers in January and threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns in the Knights’ spring game.

Sitkowski is just the ninth true freshman to start at quarterback in any Rutgers game since World War II and the third to start the opener. He joins an illustrious list that includes Frank Burns, who completed 7-of-15 passes for 118 yards in a 13-6 loss to Swarthmore on Oct. 6, 1945, and Ryan Cubit, who connected on 11-of-23 passes for 157 yards with two touchdowns in a 31-15 win at Buffalo on Aug. 30, 2001.

The Knights lost senior Kyle Bolin, who led last year’s team with 711 passing yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions, but Sitowski beat out fifth-year senior Giovanni Rescigno, who started seven games a year ago and was voted a team captain entering this season. In nine total appearances, Rescigno completed 47-of-100 passes for 517 yards with two touchdowns against one interception.

Chris Ash will lead Rutgers for the third time this fall. The Scarlet Knights went 2-10 in Ash’s first season and 4-8 last year.

Knee injuries force Nebraska RB Tre Bryant into retirement


By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
Nebraska running back Tre Bryant retired from football on Friday after dealing with bone-on-bone injuries in both knees that rendered him unable to sleep.

“He just has bone on bone to some degree in both of them,” Huskers head coach Scott Frost told the Omaha World-Herald. “We were going to try to keep him on a pitch count and only give him so many reps in practice and so many reps in the game.

“He’s good enough to be a great player, and I feel terrible for the kid because I think he had a future in the game and a bright future in the game. But it’s hard. Without saying too much, he talks about going home and not being able to sleep at night because of aching and pain in there.”

Bryant claimed to be 100 percent entering fall camp, but cumulative knee and ankle injuries have forced him to hang up his cleats at just 20 years old.

A junior from St. Louis, Bryant played in all 12 regular season games as a true freshman in 2016 before a leg injury forced him out of the Huskers’ Music City Bowl loss to Tennessee. He carried 51 times for 299 yards with two touchdowns in Nebraska’s first two games of 2017 until a knee injury knocked him out for the year and, as we know now, for good. Bryant sat out spring practice in an attempt to make a full recovery this fall.

With Bryant’s retirement, Nebraska still has seven scholarship running backs on roster. Nebraska returns both of its leading returning rushers ahead of Bryant from 2017, senior Devine Ozigbo (129 carries for 493 yards) and senior Mikale Wilbon (88 carries for 379 yards).

Nebraska opens the Frost era Sept. 1 against Akron in Lincoln (8 p.m. ET, FOX).

Alabama extends AD Greg Byrne, finalizes Nick Saban’s contract


By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
Alabama’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a 3-year contract extension and raise for Crimson Tide athletics director Greg Byrne.

Byrne, who was hired away from Arizona in January of last year, is now under contract through the 2024-25 academic year. His extension also landed him a $55,000 raise to $980,000 per year, with $300,000 per year in deferred compensation. His salary will rise to $1.13 million by the end of the deal.

“[UA President] Dr. [Stuart] Bell, a little over two years ago, began a process to try to find the best athletic director in the country to lead our department, and I think he is meeting and exceeding those expectations,” interim chancellor Finis St. John IV said on a conference call, according to AL.com. “I appreciate his leadership.”

Byrne will earn that money to oversee the $600 million capital project to upgrade Alabama’s three major athletics facilities — the Bryant-Denny Stadium, Coleman Coliseum and the Mal Moore Athletic Facility — over the next decade. Additionally, there’s a greater than zero chance Byrne will be tasked with hiring Nick Saban‘s successor over the life of his current contract. Saban will be 73 when Byrne’s contract expires.

But in the meantime, Saban is still very much Alabama’s head football coach, and the Trustees also formalized Saban’s best-in-class contract extension, which was announced last month.

In addition to a salary that will top the $10 million mark by 2025, Saban’s incentive package has now topped the $1 million mark. He is eligible for an $800,000 bonus for leading the Tide to a national championship. His other bonuses have increased as well; he can make $200,000 for taking Alabama to a New Year’s Six game (up from $125,000), $400,000 for reaching a CFP semifinal ($200,000) and $600,000 for reaching the CFP title game ($300,000).

Saban’s new contract places his current buyout, according to USA Today‘s Steve Berkowitz, at “roughly” $33.2 million.

Indiana indefinitely suspends leading returning rusher


By Zach BarnettAug 24, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
Indiana’s season is officially off to the wrong foot, because the Hoosiers will be without the two most productive feet on the roster.

IU has indefinitely suspended running back Morgan Ellison, head coach Tom Allen announced Friday. A sophomore from Pickerington, Ohio, led the Hoosiers a year ago with 143 carries for 704 yards with six touchdowns.

“He’s a tremendous kid,” IU running backs coach Mike Hart told the Indianapolis Star last season. “He works hard, he shows up every day and that’s all you can ask. He’s still got to get better.”

Ellison was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice in 2017, earning the honor after rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a Sept. 23 win over Georgia Southern and after rolling for 149 yards and two scores on 15 carries in a Nov. 18 defeat of Rutgers.

With Ellison out until an undetermined date, sophomore Cole Gest, senior Mike Majette and freshman Stevie Scott are expected to step into the void. Gest was Indiana’s second-leading rusher a year ago with 428 yards. Majette carried 22 times for 22 yards on the year.

Additionally, linebacker Mo Burnam has been suspended one game for an undisclosed reason.