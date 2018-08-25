Ex-Illini QB Jeff George Jr. transferring from Michigan

Attorney Donald Maurice Jackson told the Baltimore Sun Friday that former Maryland AD Kevin Anderson never hired him to represent two former Terps football players in a sexual assault case.

Jackson, a Montgomery, Ala., based lawyer for The Sports Group, said he was already on campus working with a Maryland basketball player when a call came to represent two football players in a case brought forth by another Maryland student.

“I literally walked from the basketball arena over to the football office and sat for the remainder of the evening in the football office,” Jackson told the paper. “My assumption was that everything had gone through channels and it was approved because I don’t even know how the football coaches knew I was even on campus involved in another case.”

Jackson had previously worked with the football program in an eligibility case and was on campus doing the same for a basketball player when the call came. Executive AD Damon Evans notified school president Wallace Loh of an unpaid invoice from Jackson and Anderson quickly emailed Jackson to terminate the relationship.

“I appreciate your efforts and assistance regarding … our student athletes from the University of Maryland,” he wrote. “Per our conversation, the athletic department will compensate you for all billable hours provided up to this point in time, however moving forward, the athletic department will not pay for any services pertaining to [the athletes]. Thank you for your understanding and assistance throughout the process.”

Anderson denied hiring Jackson, and Jackson said earlier that Anderson never hired him.

Jackson continued to represent the players in the case.

“The lawyers continued to represent UMD football players (meeting their ethical obligations), perpetuating an unfair advantage for the accused over their accuser. Even after this inequitable situation was discovered and ordered to be stopped, it continued,” Maryland’s Office of General Counsel said in a statement. “This fact was not reported back to the university administration. If it had, other measures to remedy the inequity, such as providing an attorney for the other party, could have been taken.”

Though Evans notified Loh of Jackson’s presence on campus, Jackson said Evans had to know he was working for Maryland football on the case. “I find it virtually impossible to believe that Damon Evans was not aware that I was representing these football student-athletes, either that day or immediately following that,” he said. “It’s not like I was walking around the University of Maryland campus under the cloak of darkness with a mask on. I was on that campus several times.”

Evans has since been named Maryland’s AD after Anderson resigned in April. Durkin has been on administrative leave since Aug. 11.