Getty Images

Ex-Illini QB Jeff George Jr. transferring from Michigan

By John TaylorAug 25, 2018, 9:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michigan’s expected decision to go with Shea Patterson as its starting quarterback has seen its first personnel casualty.

A U-M spokesperson confirmed to mlive.com Saturday morning that Jeff George Jr. has decided to transfer out of Jim Harbaugh‘s football program.  That confirmation came a day after TheWolverineLounge.com reported not only that George would be transferring, but that he intends to move on to the Pitt Panthers.

On June 12 of this year, George, the son of former Illinois quarterbacking great Jeff George, announced that he would be transferring to U-M five months after leaving his father’s alma mater.

If George does indeed move on to Pitt, he would be eligible to play for the Panthers in 2018.  He would also have another year of eligibility that he could use in 2019.

In starting five games last season, George was the Illini’s leading passer after throwing for 1,273 yards.  He accounted for seven of the Illini’s eight touchdown passes on the year, as well as 10 of their 19 interceptions.

All told, George started nine games during his time in Champaign.  His first career start? At Michigan in October of 2016, a 41-8 loss that saw George complete four of his 15 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Rutgers players reportedly used dark web to pull off credit card fraud scheme

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
5 Comments

It started, as so many tales on college campuses do, with parking tickets.

Former Rutgers linebacker Brendan DeVera needed money to pay off his parking tickets, so, according to NJ.com, he turned to the dark web to obtain stolen credit card numbers. Once in possession of the numbers, he transferred the stolen money to various Rutgers Express debit cards. He would then take those debit cards to a nearby Barnes & Noble, where he would purchase Visa gift cards, totaling between $211 and $823.

The scheme started on April 22 of this year and eventually roped seven other players in, all of whom have since been booted from the team and face criminal charges.

Someone at Rutgers Dining Services, which oversees the Rutgers Express program, noticed the fraudulent charges and notified the Rutgers Police Department. Rutgers police then began working with prosecutors to build a case.

“While the criminal activity was brought to law enforcement’s attention a couple of months ago, as you can imagine with something like this we need to time to gather the evidence, get the financial records,” Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey told NJ.com. “Rutgers University Police Department did a very good job on this case. We’ve been able to work with the credit card companies and we’re continuing to work backwards as we move forward with the investigation.’’

Authorities believe DeVera is the ringleader of the group, and as such he faces charges of second degree promoting organized street crime, third degree money laundering, third degree fraudulent use of credit cards, and third degree conspiracy to commit theft by deception. He entered a not guilty plea on Thursday. Other players implicated in the scheme are K.J. GrayEdwin Lopez, Malik Vaccaro-DixonSyhiem SimmonsChristian OnyechiKwabena Marfo and Naijee Jones.

“We are very disappointed and frustrated,” Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs said. “We have been working extremely hard to build a culture of excellence across the department and this news detracts from the great strides we have made. We will continue that work.”

Attorney: Kevin Anderson never hired me to represent Terps in sexual assault case

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
2 Comments

Attorney Donald Maurice Jackson told the Baltimore Sun Friday that former Maryland AD Kevin Anderson never hired him to represent two former Terps football players in a sexual assault case.

Jackson, a Montgomery, Ala., based lawyer for The Sports Group, said he was already on campus working with a Maryland basketball player when a call came to represent two football players in a case brought forth by another Maryland student.

“I literally walked from the basketball arena over to the football office and sat for the remainder of the evening in the football office,” Jackson told the paper. “My assumption was that everything had gone through channels and it was approved because I don’t even know how the football coaches knew I was even on campus involved in another case.”

Jackson had previously worked with the football program in an eligibility case and was on campus doing the same for a basketball player when the call came. Executive AD Damon Evans notified school president Wallace Loh of an unpaid invoice from Jackson and Anderson quickly emailed Jackson to terminate the relationship.

“I appreciate your efforts and assistance regarding … our student athletes from the University of Maryland,” he wrote. “Per our conversation, the athletic department will compensate you for all billable hours provided up to this point in time, however moving forward, the athletic department will not pay for any services pertaining to [the athletes]. Thank you for your understanding and assistance throughout the process.”

Anderson denied hiring Jackson, and Jackson said earlier that Anderson never hired him.

Jackson continued to represent the players in the case.

“The lawyers continued to represent UMD football players (meeting their ethical obligations), perpetuating an unfair advantage for the accused over their accuser. Even after this inequitable situation was discovered and ordered to be stopped, it continued,” Maryland’s Office of General Counsel said in a statement. “This fact was not reported back to the university administration. If it had, other measures to remedy the inequity, such as providing an attorney for the other party, could have been taken.”

Though Evans notified Loh of Jackson’s presence on campus, Jackson said Evans had to know he was working for Maryland football on the case. “I find it virtually impossible to believe that Damon Evans was not aware that I was representing these football student-athletes, either that day or immediately following that,” he said. “It’s not like I was walking around the University of Maryland campus under the cloak of darkness with a mask on. I was on that campus several times.”

Evans has since been named Maryland’s AD after Anderson resigned in April. Durkin has been on administrative leave since Aug. 11.

Rutgers picks true freshman as starting QB

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 3:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For just the third time in school history, Rutgers will start a true freshman at quarterback to open its season. The Scarlet Knights have chosen Artur Sitkowski as their signal caller ahead of the Sept. 1 opener against Texas State.

A product of IMG Academy by way of Old Bridge, N.J., Sitowski was a 3-star recruit and the highest-rated member of Rutgers’s 57th-ranked class, according to 247Sports. He enrolled at Rutgers in January and threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns in the Knights’ spring game.

Sitkowski is just the ninth true freshman to start at quarterback in any Rutgers game since World War II and the third to start the opener. He joins an illustrious list that includes Frank Burns, who completed 7-of-15 passes for 118 yards in a 13-6 loss to Swarthmore on Oct. 6, 1945, and Ryan Cubit, who connected on 11-of-23 passes for 157 yards with two touchdowns in a 31-15 win at Buffalo on Aug. 30, 2001.

The Knights lost senior Kyle Bolin, who led last year’s team with 711 passing yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions, but Sitowski beat out fifth-year senior Giovanni Rescigno, who started seven games a year ago and was voted a team captain entering this season. In nine total appearances, Rescigno completed 47-of-100 passes for 517 yards with two touchdowns against one interception.

Chris Ash will lead Rutgers for the third time this fall. The Scarlet Knights went 2-10 in Ash’s first season and 4-8 last year.

Knee injuries force Nebraska RB Tre Bryant into retirement

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nebraska running back Tre Bryant retired from football on Friday after dealing with bone-on-bone injuries in both knees that rendered him unable to sleep.

“He just has bone on bone to some degree in both of them,” Huskers head coach Scott Frost told the Omaha World-Herald. “We were going to try to keep him on a pitch count and only give him so many reps in practice and so many reps in the game.

“He’s good enough to be a great player, and I feel terrible for the kid because I think he had a future in the game and a bright future in the game. But it’s hard. Without saying too much, he talks about going home and not being able to sleep at night because of aching and pain in there.”

Bryant claimed to be 100 percent entering fall camp, but cumulative knee and ankle injuries have forced him to hang up his cleats at just 20 years old.

A junior from St. Louis, Bryant played in all 12 regular season games as a true freshman in 2016 before a leg injury forced him out of the Huskers’ Music City Bowl loss to Tennessee. He carried 51 times for 299 yards with two touchdowns in Nebraska’s first two games of 2017 until a knee injury knocked him out for the year and, as we know now, for good. Bryant sat out spring practice in an attempt to make a full recovery this fall.

With Bryant’s retirement, Nebraska still has seven scholarship running backs on roster. Nebraska returns both of its leading returning rushers ahead of Bryant from 2017, senior Devine Ozigbo (129 carries for 493 yards) and senior Mikale Wilbon (88 carries for 379 yards).

Nebraska opens the Frost era Sept. 1 against Akron in Lincoln (8 p.m. ET, FOX).