Knee injuries force Nebraska RB Tre Bryant into retirement

For just the third time in school history, Rutgers will start a true freshman at quarterback to open its season. The Scarlet Knights have chosen Artur Sitkowski as their signal caller ahead of the Sept. 1 opener against Texas State.

A product of IMG Academy by way of Old Bridge, N.J., Sitowski was a 3-star recruit and the highest-rated member of Rutgers’s 57th-ranked class, according to 247Sports. He enrolled at Rutgers in January and threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns in the Knights’ spring game.

Sitkowski is just the ninth true freshman to start at quarterback in any Rutgers game since World War II and the third to start the opener. He joins an illustrious list that includes Frank Burns, who completed 7-of-15 passes for 118 yards in a 13-6 loss to Swarthmore on Oct. 6, 1945, and Ryan Cubit, who connected on 11-of-23 passes for 157 yards with two touchdowns in a 31-15 win at Buffalo on Aug. 30, 2001.

The Knights lost senior Kyle Bolin, who led last year’s team with 711 passing yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions, but Sitowski beat out fifth-year senior Giovanni Rescigno, who started seven games a year ago and was voted a team captain entering this season. In nine total appearances, Rescigno completed 47-of-100 passes for 517 yards with two touchdowns against one interception.

Chris Ash will lead Rutgers for the third time this fall. The Scarlet Knights went 2-10 in Ash’s first season and 4-8 last year.