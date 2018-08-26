Ex-LSU QB Justin McMillan transfers down the road to Tulane

Quarterback Justin McMillan may be from Texas but he really seems to love the state of Louisiana.

The former LSU signal-caller quite literally made the move down the road from Baton Rouge and has been added to the Tulane roster over the weekend for this upcoming season as a graduate transfer.

What is unique about McMillan is that he is one of the rare grad transfers with two years of eligibility left to use. While he will presumably be a backup in 2018 behind established starter Jonathan Banks, it seems this move is being made for 2019 where the junior will likely be one of the top options under center for the Green Wave at that point.

McMillan’s transfer has been in the works for a few weeks now after it appeared that he would not be able to crack the top two on the Tigers’ depth chart coming out of fall camp behind likely starter (and now-fellow grad transfer) Joe Burrow and backup Myles Brennan. The move is also notable given that LSU had blocked him from going to another SEC school, which was not an issue fellow Tigers QB transfer Lowell Narcisse ran into with the latter opting to go the Juco route before resurfacing for 2019.

McMillan will waste no time putting on the Green Wave uniform either as they open the season on Thursday night against Wake Forest. There’s not a ton of notable options at quarterback behind the elusive Banks for the team so the LSU product will certainly be a welcome addition to the roster down in New Orleans even if he probably won’t know hardly any of the playbook by the time kickoff rolls around this week.