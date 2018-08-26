Ex-LSU QB Justin McMillan transfers down the road to Tulane

Quarterback Justin McMillan may be from Texas but he really seems to love the state of Louisiana.
The former LSU signal-caller quite literally made the move down the road from Baton Rouge and has been added to the Tulane roster over the weekend for this upcoming season as a graduate transfer.
What is unique about McMillan is that he is one of the rare grad transfers with two years of eligibility left to use. While he will presumably be a backup in 2018 behind established starter Jonathan Banks, it seems this move is being made for 2019 where the junior will likely be one of the top options under center for the Green Wave at that point.
McMillan’s transfer has been in the works for a few weeks now after it appeared that he would not be able to crack the top two on the Tigers’ depth chart coming out of fall camp behind likely starter (and now-fellow grad transfer) Joe Burrow and backup Myles Brennan. The move is also notable given that LSU had blocked him from going to another SEC school, which was not an issue fellow Tigers QB transfer Lowell Narcisse ran into with the latter opting to go the Juco route before resurfacing for 2019.
McMillan will waste no time putting on the Green Wave uniform either as they open the season on Thursday night against Wake Forest. There’s not a ton of notable options at quarterback behind the elusive Banks for the team so the LSU product will certainly be a welcome addition to the roster down in New Orleans even if he probably won’t know hardly any of the playbook by the time kickoff rolls around this week.
They’re dancing in the streets of Orlando (well, probably) thanks to the NCAA’s decision to include the Golden Knights’ 2017 national championship in the actual record book but it turns out there’s another undefeated run from an underdog that is garnering attention from the folks in Indianapolis.
Per KSL.com’s Josh Furlong, the updated 2018 NCAA record book has also made a change that is recognizing the 2008 Utah team as a national champion for their efforts a decade ago. Most will remember Tim Tebow and Florida holding up the BCS crystal football that season as the generally recognized national champ but it seems Urban Meyer’s former team also got quite a bit of credit for going undefeated and beating Alabama in a memorable Sugar Bowl:
Anderson/Hester, created by Jeff Anderson and Chris Hester of The Seattle Times, has been mathematically ranking college football teams since 1997, and it just so happens their model had the Utes as the best team at the very end. Anderson/Hester is officially recognized by the NCAA as a “major selector” and one that helped shape the former BCS era.
Previous NCAA record books (see the 2017 records book, page 115) failed to include other major selectors in its championship section, instead only listing the consensus pick.
The news probably leaves the Utes scrambling to find a national championship banner to hang up at Rice-Eccles this week prior to their season opener. I know if I were Kyle Whittingham, I would certainly be asking my agent about some sort of retroactive national title bonus getting paid out too.
Something says that for as fond as those memories were from a decade ago though, Utes fans probably aren’t reveling in the championship news quite like their counterparts at UCF are however. On the flip side though, at least both schools claims can unite one Crimson-clad fan base in particular against them given the history between all three when it comes to titles.
There’s a lot of optimism around Michigan going into the season in part because of the addition of transfer quarterback Shea Patterson but Jim Harbaugh has not been shy on heaping praise on the progress made at the wide receiver position in recent months as being a key to a much more productive offense in 2018. Sadly though, it might be missing a key piece thanks to some tough injury news out of Ann Arbor this weekend.
In an email, the school confirmed reports that wide receiver Tarik Black had suffered a foot injury in practice and is being listed as out indefinitely as he undergoes further evaluation.
It’s a super tough blow for Black considering he missed most of last season while dealing with a foot injury and, when healthy, is viewed as top pass-catcher for the team after flashing early in 2017. While he broke his left foot last season, it appears this current injury is to his right foot but the school did not give any further specifics on the severity of the issue this time around.
The absence of Black in the lineup for the huge showdown against Notre Dame on Saturday night on NBC (and likely well past that game) puts even more pressure on the rest of the young receiving corps to step up in his place. Chief among the top options on the outside for Patterson this week will likely be former top recruit Donovan Peoples-Jones. Grant Perry, Nico Collins and Oliver Martin all will likely see the field in various combinations as well.
Still, it’s a bummer to hear of Black’s injury so close to the season getting underway for the Wolverines and because of what he went through all of last year to get ready to play for the maize and blue again.
Austin Andrews’ career at Michigan State has been a winding road and now that road is leading out of East Lansing.
The sophomore took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce his transfer out of the program, even posting his permission to contact letter from MSU that signals he’s open to move to other schools.
Andrews has struggled to find a position and a role with the Spartans since arriving from, of all places, Columbus, Ohio as part of the class of 2016. Considered a three-star recruit, he primarily played defensive back for the team but redshirted during his first year on campus and then played in only one game in 2017. Perhaps his most notable accomplishment at Michigan State outside of recording a single tackle was getting suspended for the Holiday Bowl last December.
Interestingly, he was moved to running back during spring practice but it seems failing to crack the rotation there was writing on the wall for a fresh start somewhere else.
It’s also notable that Andrews’ transfer is one of a long line of names who have left the program, including fellow tailback Madre London (to Tennessee) and wideout Hunter Rison (to Kansas State). While most of those moves came in the offseason, Andrews appears to have waited all the way up to the last day of fall camp for the Spartans and just one week before the team opens the 2018 season on Friday against Utah State.
Scott Frost went full Rocky on Sunday: Yo Adrian!
Thanks to Nebraska’s release of their first depth chart of the year, we now know that Frost has picked Adrian Martinez to start at quarterback for the team in their season opener against Akron. In going with the youngster, the school notes he will become the first freshman to ever start the season at that ever so important position.
And there have been quite a few pretty good young signal-callers to start for the Cornhuskers over the years so that’s saying something.
Frost made recruiting Martinez a priority when he first took the job in Lincoln and it appears as though all the cross-country flying to visit him while still coaching UCF for the Peach Bowl paid off for both parties. The freshman wowed most observers inside and outside the program with a terrific outing in the Huskers spring game and was widely considered the favorite for the job ever since thanks to his strong arm and ability to escape pressure.
Going with Martinez is also a nod to the future of the program as the new regime looks to get the school back onto the national stage. Frost hasn’t been shy in saying he thinks the trajectory is for Nebraska to start playing for division and conference titles in Year 2 and 3 so tabbing the youngster certainly is a way to justify that kind of timetable.
Martinez was the choice over redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia, who will serve as the backup and likely still get some playing time early in the non-conference slate.
Nebraska opens the season on Saturday at home against Akron.