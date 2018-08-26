Kentucky OL Landon Young will miss season with knee injury

It’s never good to lose a player due to injury but sometimes the position and timing of some injuries can sting a little bit more than usual. Such is certainly the case at Kentucky as the team gears up to start their season.

The school confirmed several reports on Saturday that starting left tackle Landon Young has been lost for the year with a knee injury he suffered in practice just a week out from the team’s season opener against Central Michigan. The Lexington Herald-Leader notes this is the second year in a row the team will make it out of fall camp without their projected starter at the position due to a knee injury.

Young, a junior, will still be able to utilize his redshirt as a bit of a silver lining and have two years left to play. Obviously that’s still rough for the Wildcats in the immediate future however as the team was looking to the offensive lineman for some leadership and quality play with a new quarterback set to take over in the backfield.

Per the Herald-Leader, there are at least a few options to replace Young in the lineup but the depth head coach Mark Stoops and company were counting on will be tested a bit more:

Possible candidates to step in for Young include right tackle George Asafo-Adjei, who has been discussed as having a strong preseason camp, as well as listed tackle backups including transfer E.J. Price and Naasir Watkins, a redshirt freshman.

Still, some extremely rough news for UK right on the eve of the season. It was already starting to look like a bit of a rebuilding year (at least by recent standards) at the program and losing your left tackle at this point certainly doesn’t help.