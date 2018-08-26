Michigan State RB Austin Andrews tweets transfer plans

Austin Andrews’ career at Michigan State has been a winding road and now that road is leading out of East Lansing.

The sophomore took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce his transfer out of the program, even posting his permission to contact letter from MSU that signals he’s open to move to other schools.

Andrews has struggled to find a position and a role with the Spartans since arriving from, of all places, Columbus, Ohio as part of the class of 2016. Considered a three-star recruit, he primarily played defensive back for the team but redshirted during his first year on campus and then played in only one game in 2017. Perhaps his most notable accomplishment at Michigan State outside of recording a single tackle was getting suspended for the Holiday Bowl last December.

Interestingly, he was moved to running back during spring practice but it seems failing to crack the rotation there was writing on the wall for a fresh start somewhere else.

It’s also notable that Andrews’ transfer is one of a long line of names who have left the program, including fellow tailback Madre London (to Tennessee) and wideout Hunter Rison (to Kansas State). While most of those moves came in the offseason, Andrews appears to have waited all the way up to the last day of fall camp for the Spartans and just one week before the team opens the 2018 season on Friday against Utah State.