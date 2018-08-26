Michigan WR Tarik Black out indefinitely after another foot injury

There’s a lot of optimism around Michigan going into the season in part because of the addition of transfer quarterback Shea Patterson but Jim Harbaugh has not been shy on heaping praise on the progress made at the wide receiver position in recent months as being a key to a much more productive offense in 2018. Sadly though, it might be missing a key piece thanks to some tough injury news out of Ann Arbor this weekend.

In an email, the school confirmed reports that wide receiver Tarik Black had suffered a foot injury in practice and is being listed as out indefinitely as he undergoes further evaluation.

It’s a super tough blow for Black considering he missed most of last season while dealing with a foot injury and, when healthy, is viewed as top pass-catcher for the team after flashing early in 2017. While he broke his left foot last season, it appears this current injury is to his right foot but the school did not give any further specifics on the severity of the issue this time around.

The absence of Black in the lineup for the huge showdown against Notre Dame on Saturday night on NBC (and likely well past that game) puts even more pressure on the rest of the young receiving corps to step up in his place. Chief among the top options on the outside for Patterson this week will likely be former top recruit Donovan Peoples-Jones. Grant Perry, Nico Collins and Oliver Martin all will likely see the field in various combinations as well.

Still, it’s a bummer to hear of Black’s injury so close to the season getting underway for the Wolverines and because of what he went through all of last year to get ready to play for the maize and blue again.