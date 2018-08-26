Ohio State to break media silence for coaches, players this week

Ohio State coaches and football players have been kept away from the media throughout summer camp as the Urban Meyer maelstrom enveloped the university in general and the football program specifically. This coming week, that will change.

Sunday, the football program announced that there will be opportunities for the media in the run-up to Saturday’s season opener to speak with both players and coaches. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day (pictured), who has served as the Buckeyes’ acting head coach after Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave and will continue to do so as the head coach serves his suspension, is expected to meet with the media at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET Monday. Additionally, defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, who also carries the title of associated head coach, will be available to the media around that time as well.

Additionally, select players will be made available to the media at around 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The names of those players have yet to be divulged.

On Aug. 2, OSU announced that, until further notice and because of the Meyer investigation into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his former wide receivers coach, football coaches and players would not be available to the media. That announcement came one day after Meyer was placed on leave, and has continued on through this weekend.

The media had been permitted to attend certain portions of practice on two occasions during the blackout. Day also released a detailed practice update to his personal Twitter account Aug. 17 that gave the media — and fans — its biggest insight into the current state of the Big Ten favorites.

Meyer, who finally apologized this past week to the alleged victim of his ex-assistant’s alleged abuse, will not only be suspended for the regular season opener against Oregon State, but also the Big Ten opener against Rutgers in Week 2 and the Week 3 tilt with nationally-ranked TCU. While he won’t be permitted to be with the team ahead of the opener, Meyer will be able to oversee practice and otherwise function as the head coach leading up to the other two games. He won’t, however, be on the field during those contests.

The suspension will keep Meyer from the sidelines until the Sept. 22 game against Tulane.