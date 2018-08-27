Illinois taps ex-Nebraska, Virginia Tech QB AJ Bush as its starter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

AJ Bush‘s winding college football journey took him back to the Big Ten earlier this offseason. Next weekend, that last move will lead him to his first starting job at the FBS level.

Monday, and has been expected, Illinois officially named Bush as its starting quarterback for this coming Saturday’s season opener against Kent State in Memorial Stadium. Bush, who officially arrived on the Champaign campus earlier this month, won a quarterback competition that essentially consisted of Cam Thomas, who started two games for the Fighting Illini a year ago.

“We’re excited about what AJ has done,” head coach Lovie Smith said in quotes distributed by the school. “He moved into a leadership role right away.”

“(Bush) made plays through camp,” said offensive coordinator Rod Smith. “He was probably the most consistent in camp, made the most big plays, the least amount of mistakes. All the things we ask our quarterback to do, he did.”

Bush was a three-star member of Nebraska’s 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 44 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Georgia. He also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Bush didn’t see the field in 2015 for the Cornhuskers. In August of 2016, Bush decided to transfer from NU, ultimately winding up at Iowa Western Community College not long after. After one season at that JUCO, he transferred to Virginia Tech.

In five games last season, Bush completed seven of his 11 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown for the Hokies. He also ran the ball for 129 yards on 19 carries.

In March of this year, Bush confirmed that he would be transferring from Tech to Illinois.